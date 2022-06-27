PORT ALLEGANY, Pa. — Nearly two decades have passed since Bruno Iorfido was killed in an automobile accident.
After Iorfido’s death in 2003, Sean Lathrop and Isaac Greeley co-founded Team Bruno Wrestling Camp, dedicating Port Allegany’s annual summer camp to the late Ridgway and Pitt-Johnstown wrestler.
The event celebrated its 19th year in 2022, welcoming a spirited cast of 192 wrestlers to train and mingle with dozens of coaches and instructors. Since Team Bruno’s founding, its organizers have aimed to make the camp bigger and better each year.
As they do so, they keep Iorfido’s spirit with them. His energy, work ethic and passion for wrestling shined through Team Bruno all week, as this year’s camp provided another spotlight for the lasting influence and impact Iorfido had on those close to him.
“It’s like a family reunion,” said Lathrop, who met the Iorfido family through Greeley. “Everyone comes back and (Greeley) keeps bringing more and more people into the family that are outstanding in everything they do.”
THE CAMP concluded Friday evening with a banquet at the Port Allegany Veterans Memorial building. Campers, coaches and local wrestling community members shared a meal, handed out awards and provided a reminder of the biggest reason they had gathered during the week.
Not just to share their love for wrestling, but to remember Iorfido, whose memory keeps the Team Bruno family coming back — and expanding — each year.
“The people that we invite up here are special people, and we want to keep alive the character and type of person that Bruno was,” Greeley said. “We have people here from all different walks of life that come from all different places.”
A four-time PIAA qualifier with the Gator wrestling team, Greeley graduated from Port in 1994 and went on to wrestle at Pitt-Johnstown, where he met Bruno Iorfido.
Iorfido was a four-time District 9 champion for Ridgway, twice finishing on the PIAA podium before graduating in 1999. He and Greeley weren’t teammates, but established a bond through the program, one that sticks with him today.
“(Iorfido) was a very special person from a very special family and I’ll never forget him,” Greeley said. “It’s about leaving a legacy, and that’s what he did. Our goal is for everyone to take a little bit of Bruno with them in their life, and the more you come to this camp, the more you understand how special it is to be that kind of person.”
TO REMEMBER his lost friend, Greeley teamed up with Lathrop to honor Iorfido with an annual camp bearing his name. After Iorfido’s death in 2003, Port’s summer camp was re-launched as Team Bruno Wrestling Camp.
Since then, it’s grown steadily and exponentially, now operating under a nine-person board of directors.
“(Iorfido) was such an intoxicating personality — he was the guy who was having fun and making everybody laugh,” said Howard Bell, a Team Bruno board member who was a teammate and roommate of Iorfido at UPJ. “You want to be around people like that. We did some crazy workouts, and when you see someone that is always working as hard as (Iorfido) did, you can’t help but want to follow.”
Bell attended Penn-Trafford High School, where he now lives and coaches youth wrestling. He’s been attending Team Bruno camp for 10 years, and as long as he’s able, won’t miss one in the future.
“It permeates through everyone, and you see it here — once people come up here, they learn there’s just something different about being here,” Bell said. “When you have good people all there for the right reasons and all headed in the same direction, it makes you want to be a part of that and grow it. It’s a testament to Bruno. He was a family guy.”
CAMPERS came from as far west as Indiana and Texas, as far south as Miami, and as far north as Toronto. Bud Sines, head coach at North Forsythe High School in Georgia, brought 18 wrestlers, a number that has steadily increased over the past several years.
“It’s the accumulative effect of them getting better,” said Sines, who previously coached at Edinboro alongside Greeley, Chris Como and Josh Shields. “The coaches show a lot of the same stuff we show, but they emphasize different things. There’s an intensity that the coaches have, and when our kids hear things here, it tends to make sense and click with them.”
Como hasn’t missed a camp since its inception, and was on-hand this year, as well.
Shields began attending the camp while a student at Burrell High School, where Greeley has served as an assistant coach for more than 15 years. An NCAA national champion at Mercyhurst, Shields now brings his high school wrestlers to Team Bruno camp.
“This camp created a lot of close bonds with my high school teammates and it’s a good experience with your friends,” Shields said. “We’re not from ‘the city,’ but we’re not from as rural of an area as this, so to get back here with the kids is a great bonding experience for us and a great opportunity to learn some wrestling. Our kids look forward to this trip every year, and there are a lot of stories they’ll create this weekend that will last forever.”
TEAM BRUNO is never lacking in fire power, either. This year’s clinicians included former Penn State stars Bo Nickal and Jason Nolf — who each won three national championships — and a long list of former All-Americans, national champions and state champions.
All told, the group accounted for 19 national championships and 49 All-American designations. They were joined by wrestlers from near and far, varying from youth to college competitors.
“It’s a mix between locals and people from all over, and by the end of the week, they’re sharing phone numbers and have become friends,” Greeley said. “Wrestling is a network and it’s a family, and I feel that family here.
“We never wanted to make this a wrestling camp, we wanted to make it an experience for the kids. We want them to love wrestling and we want to make this like a family.”
Many struggled to explain what makes Team Bruno. Of all the descriptive words offered, however, ‘family’ was perhaps the most commonly used.
“I get a lot of validation in this week because, the whole week I’m here, I feel Bruno’s presence,” Greeley said. “I feel his gratitude. It shows that we’re not just in this life for a short period of time; we have something to look forward to, and Bruno will be welcoming us through the door when it’s our turn.”
Lathrop, Greeley and the many minds that make Team Bruno work already have big plans for next year’s camp, which will run June 19-23. They’ll strive to improve yet again, and with Team Bruno’s 20th installment due up, are aiming higher than ever before.
Greeley used a phrase shared with him by Pat Pecora — longtime UPJ wrestling coach and the winningest college coach in the sport’s history — to best sum up the mission of Team Bruno and Iorfido’s memory.
“You’ll have success in life if you make it about family,” Greeley said. “It has to be about family. We take that lesson, and I think that’s the key.”