BRADFORD, Pa. — It all went according to plan, Terry Gray said, except on the scoreboard.
Leading 21-12 at halftime, New York seemed on its way to giving Gray, who retired from coaching at Frewsburg after last season, a perfect send-off. But Pennsylvania had other plans, and kept its recent run of success in the Big 30 All-Star Charities Classic rolling by winning for the third straight season, 34-27.
Gray’s third time leading the New York sideline coincided with the Big 30 game’s 50th year, after being founded in 1974 by Don Raabe. In that half century, some of the most memorable Saturday night contests between New York and Pennsylvania likely looked a lot like this one.
“I think it’s one of the things that’s not changing,” Gray said of the Big 30 game lasting 50 years. “Like everything in the football landscape seems to be changing, right? It’s losing a little popularity. And then you come here to this and everybody here loves football. And for a guy who loves football, there’s no better place to be. The only thing that didn’t go as planned is the score. It’s still about meeting 39 new kids, finding [out] all about their lives, talking to them, sharing football together, learning all this stuff, all the people surrounding it, the committee. It’s football. They love football and there’s no better place to be.”
The game didn’t set many records, if any at all, but it was both a high-scoring and highly competitive affair, which had to be to the delight of the paying fans in attendance at Parkway Field. Of the now-49 games to be played in the Big 30 series, 16 have been decided by one score and three more ended in a tie. The only one-score game in the series with more combined points was in 1992, when New York won 36-33. But remarkably, with the exception of a tie in 2019, this was the first Big 30 game decided by one score since 2009.
— A few miscues — a holding penalty that stalled a promising drive to start the second half, a failed fake punt and a fumble on a kickoff return — aided in Pennsylvania’s big comeback. Gray attributed the second-half turnaround to “a couple turnovers,” and Pennsylvania “found some things that worked.”
“I thought they were a little bigger than us and they found some things that worked and started to wear us down,” Gray said. “But our guys didn’t quit. For an all-star game, there was a lot of hitting. I thought they played hard to the very last play right down to that fourth down with about 2:30 left, if we could have made that stop, then we’ve got one more shot on offense. But they were big and physical and they found some things that worked, and our turnovers.”
But on a hot summer night that led to players on both sides needing attention for muscle cramps, New York’s thinner roster may have contributed to its second-half struggles.
“While the tradition of this game is still so strong, we didn’t have a full roster,” Gray acknowledged. “We were six players short (of 44) and I thought that played a little bit of a factor towards the end. But in essence, I think they might have been a player short too. So I think it’s hard to train for a game like that with only nine practices, but it had nothing to do with (losing), we were both in the same conditions and they just found some things that got us. They did a great job.”
— Eisenhower’s Jim Penley, who coached the Pennsylvania side for the third time, was impressed by how tight-knit his team became over just nine practices in two weeks. With that in mind, he wasn’t surprised at the strong level of belief on his sideline even as New York led by multiple scores late into the third quarter.
“This is like a real team that you’ve had all year. They’re so tight,” Penley said. “They knew that we were going to play for each other and they were going to get after it and when we were down, everyone was just on the sideline going, ‘Hey, we’ve just got to get a play. We get one big play, we get a second big play and we’re winning.’ And that’s what happened. It was just really, really awesome.”
Penley lauded the traditions that have kept Bradford’s Big 30 game alive for a 50th season.
“I think with all the different all-star games that are out there now, it’s hard to last as long as they have,” Penley said. “And I think that this one, the people who run it do a great job, they have established rules in place, they make sure that everyone knows there’s all these different things. I once got a chance to coach in the Big 33 game down there in Harrisburg and this is as close to that as it is. That’s got more hoopla, but boy, the people here just run a great show. And like I said, when you get great players and you can have a really good time with it, that makes it a really fun thing to do.”
— With the festivities drawing to a close past 10 p.m. Friday night, Gray’s retirement from coaching football finally started to set in. Coaching the Big 30 game into early August had delayed his goodbye to the sport.
“Up until today, everything felt like it was just the next season, ‘here we go, we’re going to camp, we’re going to practice, we’re drawing up practice plays and game plays,’ it was all the same, and even standing here losing a game, I’ve felt before. But walking from here to there (off the field) at the end of this, knowing this ... Even when I retired, at the end of last season I didn’t know. I was tired out, I was worn, but I didn’t know. I didn’t retire until the spring, and then I was like, ‘but I’ve still got the Big 30.’ And now, that’s it.”
