With the ever-growing number of canoes and kayaks on the water today, safety should always be in the back of everyone’s mind. I thought it important to review how potentially dangerous obstacles such as rocks, sunken trees, fast rapids and other dangers shape the water’s surface, how to read those signs and to react safely to them.
Any underwater obstacle forces water to flow around it. The amount of disturbance this causes on the surface depends on current speed. A very slow, sluggish current may create no or very little surface sign. In those conditions your best bet to avoid striking them is watching carefully and wearing Polaroid sunglasses.
However, the focus of this article is on rivers and streams, which normally have a clearly defined current flow, any obstruction producing signs the canoeist or kayaker can see, read and react to.
Let’s start with what will be your most common read, dangerous or otherwise rapids. When approaching rapids the great majority of the time your major concern is simply staying in deeper water and avoiding the shallows where you’ll scrape and grind your bottom on gravel or rocks, even going aground.
Approaching your average set of rapids you’ll notice a “V” of smoother water, the point of the V facing downstream away from you. The shallowest areas will have tiny waves or ripples while the deeper water remains smooth. This V extends downstream past the initial and growing ripples or waves on either side. Simply aim for the very center of the V, the tip of the smooth water, and the odds are you’ll float smoothly through.
However, larger rocks, logs, limbs or other objects may be concealed beneath any rapids fast moving waters. These cause the water rushing over them to stand up, creating a larger, higher wave than those surrounding it. Current speed and volume determine wave size, shape and height Slow, lazy rapids have small waves, faster rapids larger. If you see an isolated wave two or three times bigger than those immediately surrounding it, be sure and steer to one side, do not attempt to float over it. The largest waves of this size may have foaming, white water on top. As you pass by look closely to see what caused that wave and remember exactly how the wave looked for future reference.
Anytime you run a set of rapids be prepared and alert. Seat yourself in the exact center of your craft, bows pointed directly downstream, never float through rapids sideways, and remain balanced, poised, and ready to paddle ahead or backward. An unexpected obstacle lying across the current may remain unseen until the last second, but by strongly back paddling you can slow yourself and avoid it completely or strike at a much lower speed drastically lowering your odds of upsetting.
If you do strike and “ride up” onto a rock or log, do not panic. Keep still and remain balanced; this will greatly reduce your odds of turning over. Above all remain calm; steady yourself with your paddle if possible.
Then calmly and carefully assess your situation. How deep is the water around you, how cold? Can you climb out on the obstacle and refloat yourself? Is it possible to simply push myself backward off the obstruction? Is the water warm and shallow enough to exit your craft safely? Does a fast and powerful current pose a threat? Do you need to wait for help? The important thing is to not upset your craft by panicking or a making a poor decision. A safe resolution is much more likely when you take the time to decide the best course of action.
If a previously unseen rock, log or other obstacle looms ahead with only limited reaction time you must decide immediately how to best avoid the danger. Those new to the sport must remember your canoe or kayak turns from the “middle.” Any turn rotates around the crafts center, not the ends.
Constant attention to the changing water conditions in front of you is necessary for safety. That simply little V in the water, like a small animal swimming, may be the tip of a broken, sharp, tree limb and they may be others beside it just below the surface. Always be observant and on guard.
Watch especially for swift currents threatening to sweep you under low hanging branches, into a steep bank, log jam or other obstacle. The main current flow on tight turns rushes straight ahead, smacking into the obstruction leaping high and then falls to the side. If you’re a competent paddler, in charge of your craft, back paddling your way down the shallowest, inside of the turn’s a proven method. Again, keeping out of the fastest water, moving downstream slowly, in complete control of the canoe or kayak, avoids the danger.
If, after looking this type of rapids over, you doesn’t feel safe or experienced enough, beach and walk your craft down. There’s no shame in this, you’re simply being smart and safe.
Occasionally, in classed white water or high flood water on local streams and rivers you may encounter deep, fast, powerful rapids with large standing waves in the center 2 or 3 feet tall or higher. They’ll be located in the center of the previously mentioned V and should be avoided by casual canoeists and kayakers.
As you enter these powerful rapids the current accelerates quickly, sucking you into a turmoil of boiling water. Once committed to your course there is no turning back and you’ll swim or sink according to your decisions.
I cannot emphasize enough the importance of learning to emergency stop by backpaddling and learning to turn rapidly from side to side while back paddling. Practice on smooth calm waters at first, in the rapids when you’re comfortable. Like braking a car, it’s an absolutely necessary skill.
Also, study and “read” the water, paying attention to every disturbance on its surface, determining what caused it and why. There’s always something to learn.
Enjoy your kayak or canoe, have fun, practice your skills, wear and use the proper safety or flotation equipment and be safe; it’s a great sport.