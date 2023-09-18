ALLEGANY — The Olean High girls soccer team knew it had a tall task Monday afternoon with a cross-town trip to play undefeated Allegany-Limestone.
And while the Gators left the ALCS turf still undefeated, Olean left proud of its defensive performance. After regulation and two overtime periods, neither team had scored. So the Huskies and Gators settled for a 0-0 tie in CCAA West I play.
“Allegany is definitely a good team,” OHS coach Dan Freeman said. “You go in and they’re undefeated and I had confidence in my girls. They definitely controlled the field a little bit more than we did, but I think we did a really good job of shutting down the dangerous players.”
The Gators moved to 7-0-1 (4-0-1 league) with their first tie. Olean moved to 4-2-2 (3-1-1).
“It was a typical Olean Allegany-Limestone game,” A-L coach Dale MacArthur said. “Olean’s defense played really well. They did what they had to do and we had a couple opportunities that didn’t quite go but then I suppose they had an opportunity or two that didn’t quite go for them.
“They kept us out of the scoring column and that’s all you can ask of them … that’s not all I can ask of them but I’m sure that’s (what) Dan would ask of them.”
Olean goalkeeper Emma Edwards had the busier night with 10 saves, while A-L’s Chloe Baker kept her own clean sheet with three saves.
“They definitely got a lot of shots from the middle, but I don’t think they were quality shots,” Freeman added. “I was pretty sure my keeper was going to be able to handle it and gain possession. But (A-L) definitely has a good team, I can definitely understand why they’re undefeated at this point in time but I was very proud of my girls for stepping up and I think they did a really good job.”
CCAA EAST
Portville 6, Salamanca 0
PORTVILLE — Meghan Lyle earned a hat trick and then some more, scoring four goals for Portville (4-3-1).
Ashley Carls added a goal and an assist and Jessica Daley scored once for the Panthers. Olivia Dean, Grace Gariepy and Emma Rhinehart recorded one assist each. PCS goalkeeper Bella Morales made two saves in the win.
In goal on the visiting end, Beya John made 12 saves for Salamanca (1-5-1, 1-3).
Ellicottville 1, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 0
CATTARAUGUS — Jayden Doutt’s 23rd minute goal was all that separated Ellicottville from Cattaraugus-Little Valley (2-3) in the Eagles’ road victory.
Courtney Marsh only needed one save to keep a shutout for the Eagles (5-1). On the other side, Cattaraugus-Little Valley’s Kierra Knobloch did all she could to keep the game close with 16 saves.
Pine Valley/Gowanda 4, Franklinville 0
FRANKLINVILLE — Taylor Chase made nine saves in goal for Franklinville but the Panthers fell to 0-7.
For Pine Valley/Gowanda, Lauren Hostetter, Ashley Irwin, Samantha Collins and Sarah Kruszka each scored a goal and goalie Destiny Lindquist had nine saves of her own.
BOYS SOCCER
NON-LEAGUE
Bolivar-Richburg 7, Friendship/Scio 0
BOLIVAR — Reiss Gaines scored a hat trick and assisted on two more goals to lead a Bolivar-Richburg victory.
Braden Zilker scored twice and Caden Giardini and Landon Barkley (assist) both scored once. Recording an assist each were Aydin Sisson, James Margeson, Blake Scroggie and Gary McDowell.
David Abdo earned a clean sheet by making three saves for the Wolverines (4-3).
Cuba-Rushford/Hinsdale 4, Houghton 1
HOUGHTON — Robert Childs’ hat trick lifted Cuba-Rushford/Hinsdale while Braeden Wight added a goal of his own.
Jacob Elliott had assists on two goals and Childs and Tanner Lewis had one assist each.
For Houghton, Javier Velasco scored on an unassisted strike into the net.
CRH goalkeeper Alex Baron made six saves. For Houghton, Marco Zanini made 11 saves.
“I thought this was our best performance of the season, start to finish,” CRH coach Rob Wight noted. “Every guy that stepped onto the field did their job and we executed our game plan very well. Robert did an excellent job at being active up top and finishing his chances. Jacob Elliott and Braxton Clark were all over the field for us tonight and created a lot of opportunities for our forwards. I’m very proud of the effort the boys put forth tonight.”
Ellicottville 7, Pioneer 0
YORKSHIRE — Another big game for Sam Edwards led Ellicottville to a runaway road victory.
Edwards scored a hat trick of goals and helped his teammates score three more with three assists. Owen Doherty shined as well, scoring twice and had two assists. EJ Doherty added another goal and Christopher Edwards also had two assists for ECS.
Evan Bauer had five saves for the Eagles (5-2).