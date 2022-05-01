WILLIAMSVILLE — The Olean High softball team gave itself more of a chance in Game 2, but still dropped games to a pair of large school powers at the Williamsville South Tournament on Saturday.
In the morning, the Huskies committed eight errors and held without a hit in a 6-0, six-inning loss to Class AA Clarence. Ella Harrison was dominant for the Red Devils (7-1), striking out 11 while coming within three walks of perfection in a complete-game, no-hit shutout. Her effort overshadowed a strong outing from Olean’s Kylie Anastasia, who struck out six and scattered six hits while giving up six runs, but only two earned.
“We did not play a solid game defensively vs. Clarence,” Olean coach Steve Anastasia said. “We gave them too many extra opportunities to score. I thought Kiley did a good job against a very good hitting team.
“We also had a hard time hitting their pitcher, who was topping out at 63 (miles per hour). She was throwing hard and mixing in a change and drop that just had us guessing.”
In Game 2 against Class A2 West Seneca East, Olean rallied from a 4-0 deficit with a four-run sixth, but WSE (6-1) scored the go-ahead run in the bottom half before hanging on, 5-4.
Ariel Maine had a hit and drove in two runs while Hannah Nelson had a hit and an RBI and Anastasia and JoJo Gibbons had a hit and scored once for the Huskies (5-5), who were out-hit 11-4. Emma Edwards surrendered just two earned runs (no walks) in five innings as OHS was hampered by four errors.
“We definitely came out a little sluggish in this game (down 2-0 in the first),” Anastasia said of Game 2. “Again, we made some mistakes in the field that cost us early and did not get it going until late and just ran out of game.
“I thought Emma did a good job, but we did not support her at the plate scoring enough runs.”
CCAA I WEST
Jamestown 8, Allegany-Limestone 7
JAMESTOWN — For the second-straight day, A-L went toe-to-toe with a league foe, but lost on a walkoff hit by Jamestown in the seventh inning.
Kourtney Magara went 3-for-4 at the plate while striking out nine batters and allowing seven hits in the circle. Michaella Rhodes was 3-for-4 with a double and Kearstin Foster went 2-for-4 for the Gators (1-9).
CCAA II EAST
Ellicottville 20, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 11
CATTARAUGUS — Courtney Marsh crushed a home run and finished with three hits and two RBI to lead Ellicottville (6-3).
Harley Ficek added three hits, including two doubles with three RBI.
Pitchers Ande Northrup and Keelin Finn combined for five strikeouts and three walks for the Eagles.
For Cattaraugus-Little Valley, Kaylee Marek (double, two RBI), Gabby Liskow (RBI) and Cali Schneider had three hits each.
Grace Arnold and Kaylee Marek combined for nine strikeouts and 11 walks.
Portville 18, Salamanca 2, 5 innings
PORTVILLE — Mallory Welty (5 SO, 2 BB) tossed a three-hitter over four innings and Alisha Dickerson (3 SO, 2 BB, 0 hits) sealed it in the fifth for Portville.
Peyton Young doubled while she and Madison Ford both went 3-for-3 with three runs and two RBI for the Panthers, who pounded out 19 hits as a team. Mattison Foster went 3-for-4 with a double and three runs while driving in a run.
Morgan Maybee went 2-for-2 with an RBI for Salamanca.