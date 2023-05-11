OLEAN — Ben Wright had said before the season that with a relatively young, new team, he’d take a 6-4 league campaign.
His Huskies thought otherwise.
And in the end, they gave him yet another unbeaten ledger.
Isaac Moses, Cavan Boutillette and Alex Linderman all picked up straight-sets singles wins to lead Olean to a 4-1 CCAA triumph over Southwestern in its regular season finale on Thursday at St. Bonaventure’s Fitness Center. The Huskies finished the year 10-0, claiming their 11th-straight league championship since 2012.
“Everybody came out like I’ve never seen them play before,” Wright said. “Everybody’s first set was incredible. First doubles (Luke Carlson and Preston Conner) held on to win in three, and even though second doubles lost, that was the best tennis I’ve seen (Alex Ash-West and Christian Oakes) play all year. Unfortunately, it just didn’t end their way.
“It was a team effort all season. This was a year I didn’t think we’d have. I said it would be great if we went 6-4. But they shocked me and went 10-0.”
BOYS GOLF
Allegany-Limestone 33.5, Franklinville 21.5
Allegany-Limestone 36.5, Salamanca 18.5
Franklinville 35, Salamanca 19
FRANKLINVILLE — Ryan Lechner carded a team-best 45 as Allegany-Limestone secured a pair of wins at Ischua Valley Country Club.
Henry Brairton, Xavier Hilmey and Zach Luce all notched a 46 for the Gators (11-3, 6-3), whose five golfers all shot 48 or better. Ari Riling posted a 43 to garner medalist honors and lead Franklinville (5-10, 3-7) to a split.
Ashton Clark-Sanford had a 45 for Salamanca (1-12, 1-7).
Bolivar-Richburg 228, Hinsdale 296
BOLIVAR — Caden Miller recorded a 47 to capture medalist honors for Hinsdale, but Bolivar-Richburg secured the team victory.
Parker Worth notched a 50 to lead the Wolverines (2-5, 2-4) at Bolivar Golf Course. The Bobcats fell to 0-8.
Wellsville 225, Cuba-Rushford 240
CUBA — Ethan Bailey fashioned a 6-over-par 41 to earn medalist honors and lift Wellsville at Allegheny Hills Golf Course.
Sebastian Saulter led Cuba-Rushford (3-4-1) with a 54.
WEDNESDAY
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
BATTLE AT THE BORDER
Portville 5, Olean 0
Portville won all five matches to pick up another sweep in the local high school beach volleyball league.
Adriana Ensell and Brielle Fidurko took the first win by sweep (21-4, 21-4), followed by Jill Stebbins and Emily Jordan, who won 21-8, 21-12.
Adelyn Walker and Ali Haynes took the third round (21-11, 21-5). Mia Rhinehart and Lillian Bentley took the No. 2 match (21-10, 21-5) followed by No. 1 Tori Unverdorben and Ava Haynes winning 21-6, 21-11 to close the sweep.
Northern Potter, 4 Otto-Eldred 1
Northern Potter won the first four matches of the night, starting with Leigha Stives and Emma Rhinehart (21-14, 21-13), followed by Bella George and Maddie Baldwin in a second-match nailbiter (21-19, 14-21, 16-14). Hanna Wysocki and Lily Wells also won (21-13, 21-11) as did Emma Pinney and Kendall Case (21-13, 21-16).
Otto--Eldred took a win in the last match of the night as No. 1s Carrie Drummond and Anna Merry won 21-18, 21-17.
Bolivar-Richburg 4, Oswayo Valley 1
The seventh-grade duo Marissa Carls and Ana Haynes started Bolivar-Richburg’s triumph with a 21-19, 21-7 win, followed by Brena Walp and Morgan Howe’s 21-16, 21-11 victory.
Kori Thomas and Gaitley Maiolo took the duel over with a three-set win (17-21, 21-16 and 15-11) while Samantha Steadman and Maddy Ford also won in three tough sets (21-17, 24-22, 15-13).
Oswayo Valley won the final duel with its No. 1 team of Olivia Cook and Natalie Maurer holding on for a 21-18, 21-19 sweep.
AT ALLEGHENY HILLS
AT ISCHUA VALLEY CC
AT BOLIVAR GC
AT OLEAN
Olean 4, Southwestern 1
Singles: Moses (O) 6-1, 6-2 Haaksma; Boutillette (O) 6-0, 6-0 M. Lefler; Linderman (O) 6-0, 6-3 N. Lefler
Doubles: Carlson/Conner (O) 6-1, 4-6, 6-2 Bell/Hoose; Gannon Moore/Marshall (S) 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 Ash-West/Oakes