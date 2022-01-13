HOUGHTON — Claudia Edo and Cristina Apparicio both made three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points to lift Northstar Christian to a 52-30 non-league triumph over Houghton in girls basketball action Thursday night.
Alayna Garwood added 10 points for the Knights, who outscored Houghton 18-7 in the third quarter to turn a 22-14 halftime lead into a 40-21 cushion.
“They hit a lot of 3s (7 in total),” Houghton coach Jeff Prentice said. “It seemed like they were all kind of at the end of the third, beginning of the fourth and they just kind of pulled away from there. They shot really well tonight.”
Jessica Prentice piled up 20 points and 14 rebounds while Jessica Adenuga grabbed 10 boards for Houghton (5-4).
BOYSALLEGANY CO. DIV. IIAndover/Whitesville 46, Scio/Friendship 37ANDOVER — C.J. Estep tossed in 18 points and the 6-foot-7 Kohler Niedermaier had a big game inside to key Andover/Whitesville.
After falling to S/F, 53-35, in the teams’ first meeting, A/W (5-6) was able to turn the tables in the home rematch. Brendon Loucks had 16 points while Ethan Davenport posted 12 for S/F (6-6).
“Their big big guy had a big impact tonight,” S/F coach Dillon McFall said. “He was the difference between our first game and this one.”
Belfast 50, Houghton 29
HOUGHTON — Tony Logue dropped in 20 points, Matt Weaver had 18 and the duo combined to hit all four of Belfast’s 3-pointers in a win.
Clinging to a 19-16 lead at halftime, the Bulldogs (9-2) outscored Houghton 31-13 over the final two quarters to secure its fourth-straight win.
Malachi DeGolyer drained five 3-pointers en route to 17 points for the Panthers (2-6).
AT HOUGHTON Belfast (50)
K. Logue 3 0-0 6, Miller 1 0-0 2, Cater 1 0-0 2, McCumiskey 1 0-0 2, T. Logue 6 6-6 20, Weaver 6 4-5 18. Totals: 18 10-11 50.
Houghton (29)
Huang 2 0-0 6, Habecker 1 0-0 2, DeGolyer 6 0-0 17, Adenuga 2 0-0 4. Totals: 11 0-0 29. Belfast 8 19 34 50 Houghton 10 16 22 29
Three-point goals: Belfast 4 (T. Logue, Weaver); Hou. 7 (DeGolyer, Huang). Total fouls: Belfast 6, Hou. 11. Fouled out:
None.
GIRLS AT HOUGHTON Northstar Christian (52)
McMullen 4 0-0 8, Cleveland 2 0-0 4, Edo 4 0-2 11, Aparicio 4 0-0 11, Livecchi 1 0-0 2, Murphy 2 0-0 4, Garwood 3 4-6 10, Eschner 1 0-0 3. Totals: 21 4-8 52.
Houghton (30)
Huizenga 1 0-0 2, Paschalis 1 0-0 2, Prentice 8 0-0 20, Adenuga 1 4-8 6. Totals: 11 4-8 30. Northstar 11 22 40 52 Houghton 9 14 21 30
Three-point goals: NSC 7 (Edo 3, Aparicio 3, Eschner); Hou. 4 (Prentice). Total fouls: NSC 7, Hou. 8. Fouled out: None.