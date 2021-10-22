CUBA — Emily Tankeh collected eight kills, seven digs and three aces to propel Houghton to a 25-19, 25-23, 25-23 sweep of Cuba-Rushford in an Allegany County rematch on Friday.
Jess Prentice totaled 14 digs and four kills for the Panthers (10-5), who swept the season series with the Rebels. Jessica Adenuga chipped in seven kills and two aces.
For Cuba-Rushford (5-9), Quincy Tyler posted 17 assists and two digs, Lauren O’Keefe had four kills and six digs and Ella Jaffe had five kills and three digs.
ALLEGANY COUNTY Bolivar-Richburg 3, Hinsdale 0
BOLIVAR — Jianna Scott (3 blocks) racked up 19 kills and Haley Mascho dropped in nine aces to power Bolivar-Richburg, 25-3, 25-9, 25-10.
Kaitlin Graves handed out 20 assists while Brena Walp added five kills for the Wolverines (11-4).
For Hinsdale (2-11), Jamilyn Giberson (2 aces) had 15 digs, Kylee Leonard had eight digs and five assists and Hannah Sutton finished with three digs and two blocks.
Fillmore 3, Genesee Valley/Belfast 0
BELMONT — Fillmore picked up a season sweep of GV/Belfast with a 25-12, 25-21, 25-19 victory.
The Eagles snapped a three-match slide while moving to 9-6. GV/Belfast fell to 7-10.
NON-LEAGUE North Collins 3, New Life Christian 0
NORTH COLLINS — New Life Christian fell to 2-5 with a 25-7, 25-10, 25-7 loss.
Ellicottville 3, Archbishop Walsh 0
ELLICOTTVILLE — Allison Rowland registered five kills, eight aces and eight digs to key Ellicottville to a 25-17, 25-21, 25-7 sweep.
Dalayla Alexander totaled seven kills and three aces, Natalee Leiper posted six aces and eight assists, Cora Norton had five aces and 10 digs and each added two kills for the Eagles (7-9). Ande Northrup chipped in four aces and two kills.
Archbishop Walsh fell to 0-14.
Westfield 3, Salamanca 0
WESTFIELD — Jillian Rea had a solid effort of four kills, nine digs and five aces, but it came in a 25-16, 25-19, 25-21 loss for Salamanca.
Madison Hoag and Aliyah Lee (2 aces) totaled 10 and seven digs, respectively, while Karina Crouse posted five digs and three assists and Lezly McComber had five digs and four aces for the Warriors (3-15).