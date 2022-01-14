WELLSVILLE — Logan Dunbar scored 22 points with 22 rebounds Friday night for the Wellsville boys basketball team, but the Lions came up just short of defeating Hornell.
The Red Raiders (7-5) held on for a 68-64 win in the Lions’ Den after taking a 51-39 lead into the fourth quarter.
Also for Wellsville (6-5), Eli Schmidt had 21 points and four steals while Cody Costello scored 10 points with five asts.
Gennaro Picco led Hornell with 31 points and P.J. Picco had 11 points.
THURSDAYBOYS SWIMMINGOlean 54, Pioneer 34YORKSHIRE — Gavin Weseman was a double-winner and five other teammates won one individual event each to lead Olean to a road victory.
Weseman won the 200-yard individual medley and 100 butterfly. Other winners for Olean included Alexander Carl (200 freestyle), Billy Slavinski (50 free), Byron Ring (diving), Zachary Clayson (100 free) and David Ruszkowski (500 free).
Darius Vancuran won the 100 backstroke and Timothy Sonner won the 100 breaststroke for Pioneer. The Panthers also won two of the three relays.
AT WELLSVILLE Hornell (68)
Babcock 2 2-2 8, P. Picco 4 3-3 11, Miller 2 0-0 5, Rose 0 0-2 0, G. Picco 9 8-10 31, Hoyt 2 0-0 6, McCumiskey 1 2-2 4, Kraatz 1 0-0 3, Harwood 0 0-2 0. Totals: 21 15-21 68.
Wellsville (64)
Costello 2 5-9 10, Perkins 1 2-4 4, Brockway 1 0-0 3, Eli Schmidt 7 4-10 21, Riley 2 0-1 4, Dunbar 8 5-7 22. Totals: 21 15-31 64. Hornell 15 35 51 68 Wellsville 17 25 39 64
Three-point goals: Hornell 11 (G. Picco 5, Babcock 2, Hoyt 2, Miller, Kraatz); Wellsville 7 (Schmidt 3, Dunbar 2, Brockway, Costello). Total fouls: Hornell 24, Wellsville 20. Fouled out: Schmidt (W), Kraatz (H), Miller (H).
BOYS SWIMMING AT YORKSHIRE Olean 54, Pioneer 34
200 medley relay: Olean (Clayson, Breton, Slavinski, Goudie) 2:05.62 200 freestyle: Carl (O) 2:16.42 200 IM: Weseman (O) 2:29.62 50 freestyle: Slavinski (O) 25.90 Diving: Ring (O) 133.27 100 butterfly: Weseman (O) 1:10.66 100 freestyle: Clayson (O) 1:00.90 500 freestyle: Ruszkowski (O) 6:13.52 200 freestyle relay: Pioneer (Vancuran, Blumer, Spencer, Romance) 2:34.32 100 backstroke: Vancuran (P) 1:34.78 100 breaststroke: Sonner (P) 1:26.08 400 freestyle relay: Pioneer (Miller, Mayerat, Kibler, Sonner) 4:22.77