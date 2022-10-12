FILLMORE — On a night when the undefeated Fillmore girls soccer team honored its seniors, its junior stars reached some big milestones.
Hope Russell scored twice and added an assist, all in the first half, as Fillmore (15-0) rolled to a 6-1 Allegany County league victory over Bolivar-Richburg.
Malory DeRock had a goal and an assist, Madi Geertman scored once and Cece Schmidt had an assist as all three were celebrated on their Senior Night.
Junior Grace Russell also had a goal and an assist. Fillmore goalkeeper Preslee Miller made six saves.
For B-R (8-7), Teagan Sibble scored a goal and Kyla Gayton made 15 saves.
Hope Russell’s second goal — assisted by her sister Grace — marked the 100th of her career. She is the third Fillmore girls soccer player to reach the century mark, joining Casandra Mills (178) and Allison Richter (152). Meanwhile, Grace became the third member of the 60-goal, 60-assist club for the Eagles.
Of the Senior Night celebration for six Eagles, coach Jon Beardsley noted, “(They) were honored before the game and then went out and led us to a solid win. Your season goes based on your senior leadership and they have been outstanding.”
ALLEGANY COUNTYGenesee Valley/Belfast 1, Scio/Friendship 1FRIENDSHIP — Nevaeh Ross’ unassisted goal put Scio/Friendship ahead in the 27th minute, but two minutes later, Adison Grusendorf canceled it out with a goal of her own for Genesee Valley/Belfast.
Hannah Southwick-Powers assisted the tying goal for GV/Belfast.
Goalkeeper Grace Drumm made 11 saves for S/F (3-10-3). Ashley Burrows made one save for GV/Belfast (10-3-2).
“We’re really young, so to play tight with them is nice for us,” S/F coach Eric Weinman said. “We’ve been down a lot of girls with injuries and some being out sick, we’re starting to get healthy. We played a good midfield and defensive game. Most of Genesee Valley’s shots were from the top of the box and out. And we moved some girls around, changed things up.”
Cuba-Rushford/Hinsdale 5, Andover/Whitesville 1ANDOVER — Sofia Riquelme scored twice to lead Cuba-Rushford/Hinsdale (8-6-1, 5-3-1).
Shae Maples, Taylor Searle and Jen Tuttle scored one goal each for C-R/H. Harlie Jones made two assists while Searle, Maples and Cloey Larabee had one assist each.
Graci Lewis-Ellison scored for Andover/Whitesville, assisted by Gabrielle Terhune.
C-R/H goalkeeper Tara Duvall made seven saves while A/W’s Olivia Waters made eight saves.
“We knew Andover/Whitesville is better than their record shows,” C-R/H coach Aaron Wight said. “They are tough to break down and they don’t give up a lot of goals. I was happy we put our second-half chances away this time. Earlier in the year they scored early in the second half and took the game right down to the wire.”
NON-LEAGUEPioneer 7, Alden 0YORKSHIRE — Mulligan Palmerton, Brittany Bliss and Jayden Leederman scored two goals each to lead Pioneer to a Senior Night win.
Blair French also scored once for the Panthers. Taylor Rosier marked two assists while Bliss, Ava Rae Moss and Lexi Phetteplace had one assist each.
Abby Mason and Cora Hirsch split time at goalkeeper in a shutout effort for Pioneer (10-3-1).