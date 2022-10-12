Hope Russell

Fillmore junior Hope Russell holds the ball she scored her 100th career girls soccer goal with after a 6-1 win over Bolivar-Richburg on Wednesday.

FILLMORE — On a night when the undefeated Fillmore girls soccer team honored its seniors,  its junior stars reached some big milestones.

Hope Russell scored twice and added an assist, all in the first half, as Fillmore (15-0) rolled to a 6-1 Allegany County league victory over Bolivar-Richburg.

