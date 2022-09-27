JAMESTOWN — It was a matchup for first first place in the CCAA Central, a pairing of two 6-0 teams and the last two unbeatens in the division.
And still, even against a team that shared its standing at the top league totem pole, the Portville girls volleyball team was hardly tested.
Tori Unverdorben recorded a double-double of 14 kills and 13 digs, also adding three aces, to key the Panthers to a 25-7, 25-13, 25-12 triumph over Southwestern in what might have been viewed as a CCAA showdown, but what amounted to yet another Portville sweep.
Ava Haynes just missed a double-double with nine kills, 15 digs and four aces and Mia Rhinehart had 10 digs and three aces for the Panthers (8-0). Additionally, Jillian Stebbins handed out 32 assists with five aces, Lillian Bentley had six kills, Sam Steadman had four kills and each contributed a pair of blocks.
For Southwestern, which has dropped two-straight — to local powers Portville and Randolph following an 8-0 start — Lauren Cotter totaled nine kills and 16 digs, Anabella Sirianna had six kills and six digs and Arrington Restivo had 10 assists.
CCAA CENTRALFalconer 3, Allegany-Limestone 2ALLEGANY — Allegany-Limestone held leads of 1-0 and 2-1 and went to extra points in the fifth set, but ultimately fell short in a 22-25, 25-23, 16-25, 25-17, 17-15 decision.
The Gators (7-4) had a four-match winning streak come to an end after the wild, back-and-forth battle. Falconer, meanwhile, improved to 4-4.
Olean 3, Jamestown 1OLEAN — Michelle Droney piled up 11 kills, five aces and five blocks and Olean shook off a second-set loss for a hard-fought 25-23, 21-25, 25-21, 25-17 victory.
Leah Williams registered 12 kills while Mercedes Colbert had five kills and four aces for the Huskies (6-2), who have won four of their last five matches. Logan Baer facilitated the offense with 31 assists to go with five aces and three kills.
For Jamestown (2-6), Kylie O’Brien posted 10 kills, four aces and six blocks, Avery Salvaggion had 15 assists and six digs and Aubrey Reynolds chipped in nine digs and two kills.