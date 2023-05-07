HORNELL — For the last few years, Cattaraugus County has boasted not one, but two powerhouse girls track and field programs.
Allegany-Limestone’s exploits, with superstar Angelina Napoleon leading the way, have been well-documented. But Franklinville/Ellicottville, behind its own standout, Tyyetta Herman, has been just as impressive; the Titans, in fact, edged the Gators by a point in their head-to-head matchup in late April.
Herman and F/E’s arsenal was on full display Friday night at Hornell Senior High School.
The senior sprinter, in a meet involving 21 teams, logged a glimmering three firsts and a second to key the Titans to the girls’ championship at the Hornell Invitational. Herman won both the 400 (1:00.65) and 200 (:26.46) and finished second in the 100 (:12.94), the latter two in personal record times. She also ran the anchor leg of the top 1,600 relay team (4:23.54), alongside Megan Jackson, Alysa Williams and Anna Slavinski. Behind her, F/E (85 points) took first in the team scoring comfortably, finishing 15 points ahead of second-place Hornell, with no other team garnering more than 57 points.
Herman was named Female Athlete of the Meet.
“Sometimes she surprises even herself,” Tyyetta Herman Sr., her coach and mother, said. “Because we didn’t concentrate on the 100 and 200 last year; we were more doing the 400 and 800. This year, I noticed right off the bat, with her training in the weight room, that she was a little strong, just coming out of the blocks with a really good start.
“We’ve been working on that, and it’s been showing. Every time we’ve been running the sprints, I've noticed everybody’s starts compared to hers, and I think that’s really helped.”
F/E, HOWEVER, received contributions in a number of other areas, most notably from Jackson, who finished second in the shot put (33.7 ¾) and third in discus (84-11). Also, Williams was third in the 2,000 steeplechase (8:06.69), Slavinski took third in the 400 hurdles (1:11.87), Elizabeth Price was third in the shot put (32-8 ½) and Dalayla Alexander was fifth in the 1,500 (5:44.19). The 3,200 relay team of Dalayla Alexander, Bianca Bush, Peyton Mest and Williams was fourth in 11:03.21. The 400 throwers relay squad of Abigail Spencer, Adelaide Weber, Sarah Weber and Jaelyn Benjamin took fifth in the 1:07.66.
“We have a very, very strong team, very versatile,” Herman added, “and the production we’ve been getting from the field events is something I’m very proud of.”
Wellsville used a strong showing in the field events to claim sixth place (36 points). Kaylee Oswald was a double-winner, claiming the discus (110-0) and shot put (33-8). Brooklyn Dahlgren was second in the high jump (4-10), Sarah Mattison grabbed fourth in the discus (81-9) and Lauren Viglietta was fifth in the long jump (14-6).
Salamanca had a couple of top finishes en route to 15th place (17 points). Isabella Milks took third in the high jump (4-10) and Michaelynn Lecceardone was fourth in the long jump (14-7) and Ryanna Brady fourth in the steeplechase (8:09.32). Additionally, Alina Cook claimed fifth in the discus (80-10) as the Big 30 accounted for five of the top six spots.
Raegan Giardini was third in the 800 and Kyla Gayon notched fourth in the high jump (4-8) for Bolivar-Richburg (17th, 10 points).Libby Drum earned a fourth in the 1,500 (5:38.79) and a sixth in the 3,000 (12:28.01) for Cuba-Rushford (18th, 5 points). Rachel Hatch was fifth in the 100 hurdles (:18.04) for Fillmore (20th, 2 points).
THE FRANKLINVILLE/Ellicottville boys, meanwhile, whose program has also been particularly strong of late, had a notable showing too, finishing in the top 10 (at No. 10, 23 points) of 23 teams in the scoring.
For F/E, Grant Cornell led the way, winning the 3,200 (10:55.29) while taking fifth in the 3,000 steeplechase (11:10.30). Bill Slavinski was third in the shot put (42-3 ¼) and the 400 relay throwers team of Tyler Gibas, Dominic Breton, Ryan Metzger and Jesse Riling was fourth in :56.55.
Fort 18th-place Fillmore (10 points), Eli Strickland was third in the 1,600 (4:55.93), Noah Strickland was just behind in fifth (5:00.74) and Henry Sardina took fifth in the 800 (2:06.78). Jesse Hill nabbed fourth in the 400 (:54.56) and Zach Trietley notched sixth in the shot put (40-6 ¾) for Salamanca (20th, 5 points), Xavier Scott took second in the 110 hurdles for Wellsville (19th, 8 points), Thayne Cobb finished fifth in the triple jump (36-10) for Genesee Valley (22nd, 2 points) and Tristan Clayson was sixth in the discus (118-7) for Cuba-Rushford (23rd, 1 point).
St. Francis won the team championship, edging Waverly by a point (85-84), while Hornell took third with 58 points.