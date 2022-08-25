Tonight’s the night Big 30 football returns to action, at least one one side of the state border.
Football teams from across Pennsylvania’s District 9 start their seasons with games on Friday or Saturday, while New York’s opening weekend is the following week, Sept. 2-3.
Pennsy’s Big 30 teams are split into three divisions for this season: District 9 Region 1, Region 2 and Region 3.
Meanwhile, New York has teams spread across a variety of leagues based on school size. The Section 5 teams from Allegany County now include two teams in the 8-Man Football league, Wellsville and Bolivar-Richburg, while Cuba-Rushford remains in 11-man at the Class D level. In Cattaraugus County, several local teams (Randolph, Franklinville/Ellicottville, Portville Cattaraugus-Little Valley) are in Section 6 Class D while Salamanca and Allegany-Limestone play in the C South division and Olean and Pioneer are in the B1 and B2 divisions, respectively.
Presented below is the full list of Big 30 football teams’ schedules as they stand on the eve of Pennsylvania’s season:
2022 BIG 30 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE (*=non-league)
ALLEGANY-LIMESTONE
(Section 6 Class C South)
September
2 — at Portville*, 7 p.m. 9 — Fredonia, 7 p.m. 16 — at Salamanca, 7 p.m. 23 — Alden*, 7 p.m. 30 — Chautauqua Lake/Westfield/Brocton, 7 p.m.
October
6 — at Silver Creek/Forestville, 7 p.m. 14 — Southwestern, 7 p.m. 21 — at Olean*, 7 p.m.
BOLIVAR-RICHBURG
(Section 5 8-Man)
September
3 — at Red Jacket, 1 p.m. 9 — Wellsville, 7 p.m. 17 — at Holley, 1 p.m. 23 — at Mynderse 30 — C.G. Finney/Northstar Christian, 7 p.m.
October
7 — at Canisteo-Greenwood, 7 p.m. 14 — Pembroke, 7 p.m. 21 — Red Jacket, 7 p.m.
BRADFORD
(District 9 Region 1)
August
26 — at Punxsutawney, 7 p.m.
September
2 — Coudersport*, 7 p.m. 9 — at Otto-Eldred*, 7 p.m. 16 — DuBois, 7 p.m. 23 — Central Clarion, 7 p.m. 30 — at Moniteau, 7 p.m.
October
7 —at Brookville, 7 p.m. 14 — St. Marys, 7 p.m. 21 — Karns City, 7 p.m. 28 — at Kane*, 7 p.m.
CAMERON COUNTY
(District 9 Region 3)
August
26 — at Union-AC Valley*, 7 p.m.
September
2 — at Smethport*, 7 p.m. 9 — Moniteau*, 7 p.m. 16 — at Port Allegany*, 7 p.m. 23 — Coudersport, 7 p.m. 30 — at Bucktail, 7 p.m.
October
7 — Sheffield, 7 p.m. 14 — at Elk County Catholic, 7 p.m. 21 — Otto-Eldred, 7 p.m. 28 — at Brockway*, 7 p.m.
CATTARAUGUS-LITTLE VALLEY
(Section 6 Class D)
September
2 — at Frewsburg, 7 p.m. 9 — Gowanda/Pine Valley, 7 p.m. 16 — at Silver Creek/Forestville*, 7 p.m.
22 — Clymer/Sherman/Panama, 7 p.m.
30 — at Wilson, 7 p.m.
October
7 — at Portville, 7 p.m. 14 — Randolph, 7 p.m. 21 — Franklinville/Ellicottville, 7 p.m.
COUDERSPORT
(District 9 Region 3)
August
26 — at Keystone*, 7 p.m.
September
2 — at Bradford*, 7 p.m. 9 — Brockway*, 7 p.m. 16 — Smethport*, 7 p.m. 23 — at Cameron County, 7 p.m. 30 — at Elk County Catholic, 7 p.m.
October
7 — Otto-Eldred, 7 p.m. 15 — at Sheffield, 1:30 p.m. 21 — Bucktail, 7 p.m.
CUBA-RUSHFORD
(Section 5 Class D2)
September
2 — at Geneseo*, 7 p.m. 16 — Notre Dame Batavia, 7 p.m. 23 — Clyde-Savannah, 7 p.m.
October
1 — South Seneca/Romulus, 12 p.m. 7 — Alexander, 7 p.m. 14 — at Avon*, 7 p.m. 21 — at Penn Yan/Dundee*, 7 p.m.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC
(District 9 Region 3)
August
27 — Otto-Eldred, 1:30 p.m.
September
2 — at Moniteau*, 7 p.m. 9 — Bucktail, 7 p.m. 16 — Sheffield, 7 p.m. 23 — at Otto-Eldred* 7 p.m. 30 — Coudersport, 7 p.m.
October
7 — at Bucktail*, 7 p.m. 14 — Cameron County, 7 p.m. 22 — at Sheffield*, 1:30 p.m.
FRANKLINVILLE/ELLICOTTVILLE
(Section 6 Class D)
September
2 — Saint Mary’s (Lancaster)*, at Ellicottville, 7 p.m. 9 — at Wilson, 7 p.m. 16 — Randolph, at Franklinville, 7 p.m. 23 — Portville, at Ellicottville, 7 p.m. 30 — at Frewsburg, 7 p.m.
October
7 — Gowanda/Pine Valley, at Franklinville, 7 p.m. 15 — at Clymer/Sherman/Panama, at Clymer, 1:30 p.m.
21 — at Cattaraugus-Little Valley, 7 p.m.
KANE
(District 9 Region 2)
August
26 — at Brockway, 7 p.m.
September
2 — Punxsutawney*, 7 p.m. 9 — St. Marys*, 7 p.m. 16 — at Ridgway, 7 p.m. 23 — at Union-AC Valley, 7 p.m. 30 — Port Allegany, 7 p.m.
October
7 — Redbank Valley, 7 p.m. 14 — at Keystone, 7 p.m. 21 — at Smethport, 7 p.m. 28 — Bradford*, 7 p.m.
OLEAN
(Section 6 Class B2)
September
2 — at East Aurora/Holland, 7 p.m. 9 — at Dunkirk, 7 p.m. 16 — Albion, 7 p.m. 24 — at Falconer/Cassadaga Valley/Maple Grove, 2 p.m. 30 — Cheektowaga, 7 p.m.
October
7 — Lake Shore*, 7 p.m. 14 — at Maryvale, 7 p.m. 21 — Allegany-Limestone*, 7 p.m.
OTTO-ELDRED
(District 9 Region 3)
August
27 — at Elk County Catholic, 1:30 p.m.
September
3 — at Sheffield, 1:30 p.m. 9 — Bradford*, 7 p.m. 16 — at Bucktail, 7 p.m. 23 — Elk County Catholic*, 7 p.m. 30 — Sheffield*, 7 p.m.
October
7 — at Coudersport, 7 p.m. 14 — Bucktail*, 7 p.m. 21 — at Cameron County, 7 p.m. 28 —Port Allegany*, 7 p.m.
PIONEER
(Section 6 Class B1)
September
3 — at Depew, 7 p.m. 9 — Burgard/Performing Arts, 7 p.m. 16 — at West Seneca West, 7 p.m. 23 — Albion*, 7 p.m. 30 — Iroquois, 7 p.m.
October
7 — South Park*, 7 p.m. 14 — at Lake Shore, 6:30 p.m. 20 — at Lewiston-Porter, 7 p.m.
PORT ALLEGANY
(District 9 Region 2)
August
26 — at Ridgway, 7 p.m.
September
2 — Central Clarion*, 7 p.m. 9 — at Smethport, 7 p.m. 16 — Cameron County*, 7 p.m. 24 — at Brockway, 1:30 p.m. 30 — at Kane, 7 p.m.
October
7 — at Union/A-C Valley, 7 p.m. 14 — Redbank Valley, 7 p.m. 21 — at Keystone, 7 p.m. 28 — at Otto-Eldred*, 7 p.m.
PORTVILLE
(Section 6 Class D)
September
2 — Allegany-Limestone*, 7 p.m. 8 — at Frewsburg, 7 p.m. 16 — Wilson, 7 p.m. 23 — at Franklinville/Ellicottville, 7 p.m.
October
1 — at Clymer/Sherman/Panama, 1 p.m.
7 — Cattaraugus-Little Valley, 7 p.m. 14 — at Gowanda/Pine Valley, 7 p.m. 21 — Randolph, 7 p.m.
RANDOLPH
(Section 6 Class D)
September
3 — at Salamanca*, 7 p.m. 9 — Clymer/Sherman/Panama, 7 p.m. 16 — at Franklinville/Ellicottville, at Franklinville, 7 p.m. 23 — Frewsburg, 7 p.m. 30 — Gowanda, 7 p.m.
October
7 — Wilson, 7 p.m. 14 — at Cattaraugus-Little Valley, 7 p.m. 21 — at Portville, 7 p.m.
RIDGWAY
(District 9 Region 2)
August
26 — Port Allegany, 7 p.m.
September
2 — at St. Marys, 7 p.m. 9 — at Karns City, 7 p.m. 16 — Kane, 7 p.m. 23 — Redbank Valley, 7 p.m. 30 — at Keystone, 7 p.m.
October
7 — at Smethport, 7 p.m. 14 — Brockway, 7 p.m. 21 — Union/A-C Valley, 7 p.m. 28 — at Phillipsburg-Osceola, 7 p.m.
SALAMANCA
(Section 6 Class C South)
September
3 — Randolph, 7 p.m. 10 — at Cleveland Hill*, 2 p.m. 16 — Allegany-Limestone, 7 p.m. 23 — at Fredonia, 7 p.m. 30 — at Southwestern, 7 p.m.
October
7 — Chautauqua Lake, 7 p.m. 14 — Eden/North Collins*, 7 p.m. 21 — Silver Creek, 7 p.m.
SHEFFIELD
(District 9 Region 3)
August
27 — at Bucktail, 7 p.m.
September
3 — Otto-Eldred, 1:30 p.m. 16 — at Elk County Catholic, 7 p.m. 24 — Bucktail*, 1:30 p.m. 30 — at Otto-Eldred*, 7 p.m.
October
7 — at Cameron County, 7 p.m. 15 — Coudersport, 1:30 p.m. 22 — Elk County Catholic*, 1:30 p.m.
SMETHPORT
(District 9 Region 2)
August
26 — at Redbank Valley, 7 p.m.
September
2 — Cameron County*, 7 p.m. 9 — Port Allegany, 7 p.m. 16 — at Coudersport,* 7 p.m. 23 — Keystone, 7 p.m. 30 — at Brockway, 7 p.m.
October
7 — Ridgway, 7 p.m. 14 — at Union/A-C Valley, 7 p.m. 21 — Kane, 7 p.m.
ST. MARYS
(District 9 Region 1)
August
26 — Moniteau, 7 p.m.
September
2 — Ridgway*, 7 p.m. 9 — at Kane*, 7 p.m. 16 — at Karns City, 7 p.m. 23 — Punxsutawney, 7 p.m. 30 — at Brookville, 7 p.m.
October
7 — DuBois, 7 p.m. 14 — at Bradford, 7 p.m. 21 — Central Clarion, 7 p.m. 28 — Tyrone*, 7 p.m.
WELLSVILLE
(Section 5 8-Man)
September
3 — Holley, 5 p.m. 9 — at Bolivar-Richburg, 7 p.m. 16 — C.G. Finney/Northstar Christian, 7 p.m. 23 — at Canisteo-Greenwood, 7 p.m. 30 — Pembroke, 7 p.m.
October