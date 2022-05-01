ORCHARD PARK — So now we know at which positions the Bills felt comfortable.
Clearly, with elite Josh Allen and solid veteran reserves Case Keenum and Matt Barkley, there was hardly a need at quarterback, particularly since only one was taken in the first 73 picks in a weak draft for the position.
Similarly, Buffalo took no centers, guards, tight ends or defensive linemen, the latter hardly a surprise as general manager Brandon Beane had chosen five defensive linemen (3 ends, 2 tackles) in the first three rounds of the past four drafts.
When the most recent lottery was over, the Bills took two cornerbacks, the position of greatest need, including Florida’s Kaiir Elam in the first round and Christian Benford of Villanova in the sixth.
After getting Elam, Beane admitted, “I felt a lot better like, at this point, we don’t need to force anything.”
Buffalo also took a pair of linebackers, Baylor’s Terrel Bernard in Round 3 and Baylon Spector of Clemson in the seventh.
Rounding out the Bills’ selections were Georgia running back James Cook in the second round, Boise State wide receiver Khalil Shakir in Round 5 and both San Diego State punter Matt Araiza and Virginia Tech offensive tackle Luke Tenuta in the sixth.
ONE CONCERN, of course, was with the talented depth on Buffalo’s roster it would be hard for later round draftees to make the 53-man squad.
The Bills had eight draft picks when the lottery started but gave up their fourth-rounder to move up two spots in Round 1 to take Elam. But, Saturday, that number went up to nine as Beane traded down twice in the second round, first with the Bucs from 57th to 60, then with the Bengals from 60 to 63, getting a sixth-rounder for each deal.
But that number went back one as the Bills moved up 20 spots in the fifth round to take Shakir, sending one of their four six-rounders to Chicago to do it.
So, with Beane’s four deals — two up, two down — he finished with eight draft picks, though it would seem Araiza will merely take the place of Buffalo’s underperforming punter Matt Haack on the roster.
IT’S ODD, but in a draft of profound uncertainty with a first round that had just under two-thirds of the choices having opening-round grades, the view was opposite in the late going where there was perceived to be an unusual amount of talent.
As Beane explained of Buffalo’s five selections from the fifth round on, “I’m excited about the guys we got. Hopefully, in the fall, it looks as exciting as we see some of these guys play and fill out their roles, whether it ends up being starters or as key backups or special teams players.
“I would have loved having one or two more sevenths. I’m excited about some of these late guys even more than some of the other years. I think a lot of these guys have a legit chance to make our roster.”
Here’s a look at what Buffalo did on Day 3 of this year’s draft:
Round 5: Khalil Shakir, wide receiver, Boise St. (6-foot, 192)
Scouting outlook: “Thought he would go earlier, as in the second or third round, but he doesn’t play to his speed (4.4, 40). Good route runner who caught 20 touchdown passes in his career but has had problems with drops (10 as a senior). Quarterbacks love him because he’s always where you want him to be. A really good player but with short arms. He’s a team leader who brings energy to the room. ”
Round 6: Matt Araiza, punter, San Diego St. (6-foot-1, 200)
Scouting outlook: “Left-footed kicker whose career gross average was 51 yards. Big-time leg but inconsistent. More of a line-drive punter and lacks experience as a (place-kick) holder.”
Round 6: Christian Benford, cornerback, Villanova (6-foot-0 ½ , 208)
Scouting outlook: “Seven interceptions as a senior, exceptional size for a corner but may project as an NFL safety. Active and physical in run support with no ego.”
Round 6: Luke Tenuta, offensive tackle, Virginia Tech (6-foot-8, 319)
Scouting outlook: “A three-year starter who played both sides but wasn’t particularly impressive at either position.”
Round 7: Baylon Spector, linebacker, Clemson (6-foot, 233)
Scouting outlook: “He works hard and is a physical, downhill player who’s trusted and gets everybody lined up but will be overmatched in some of the spatial aspects of the game.”