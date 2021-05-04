DUNKIRK — Olean’s Marina Heister shot a 1-over par 40 to earn medalist honors and lead the Huskies’ girls golf team past Fredonia on Tuesday.
Olean defeated Fredonia, 28-27, at the Shorewood Country Club.
Julie Spacciapoli had 57 for Fredonia.
BOYS GOLFWellsville 201, Fillmore 203RUSHFORD — Wellsville’s Aiden Hart and Ethan Bailey each shot in the 40s to lift Wellsville at Allegany Hills Golf Course.
Hart finished with a 9-over par 44, while Bailey had 47.
Fillmore’s Hayden Rust earned medalist honors by shooting 42.
Under new Allegany County scoring rules, teams will use their top four scores out of six players, with the lower stroke total earning the win.
BOYS TENNISWellsville 5, Prattsburgh-Avoca 0PRATTSBURGH — Wellsville won four competitive points and picked up a forfeit at third singles to sweep Prattsburgh-Avoca in the Lions’ season opener.
Dahlton Mattison and Walker Waldron won singles matches, both in three sets, while Jacob Schrlau and Ian Iantorno won a three-set first doubles match. Ryan Carlton and Ryan Haggerty won second doubles.
“Every match was very close and highly competitive tonight,” Wellsville coach Billy Stives said. “This was a good win for our first match of the season.”
AT SHOREWOOD CCOlean:
Heister 40, Crawford 64, Vanderhoef 68, Bartman 76
Fredonia:
Spacciapoli 57, Finnegan 74, DiMarco 74, Marshall 75, Beers 77, Sceerie 78
AT ALLEGANY HILLSWellsville 201, Fillmore 203Fillmore:
Rust 42, Valentine 50, Potter 55, Wiltsy 56
Wellsville:
Hart 44, Bailey 47, Grantier 50, Parks 60
BOYS TENNISAT PRATTSBURGHWellsville 5, Prattsburgh-Avoca 0Singles:
Mattison (W) 6-0, 4-6, 10-7 Randall; Waldon (W) 7-5(7-5), 6-7(5-7), 10-7 Stanford; Bittel (W) forfeit
Doubles: Schrlau/Iantorno (W) 6-7(3-7), 6-3, 10-5) Schuck/Oliver; Carlton/Haggerty (W) 7-6(7-5, 6-3 Stewart/Putnam