ALLEGANY — The marquee bout pitted a returning sectional champion from the large school division and a sectional finalist from the small school. And in the end, the latter, Pioneer’s Brady Heckathorn, got the better of Olean star Chris Bargy.
Heckathorn topped Bargy by a 7-0 decision at 189 pounds to key Pioneer to a 58-9 triumph over Olean/Allegany-Limestone in a non-league Friday night matchup at Allegany-Limestone High School. The Panthers (9-3) rode this and seven other on-mat victories to a convincing triumph.
“It was a great matchup,” Pioneer coach Chris Edwards said. “We bumped Brady up a weight to wrestle this match, and it was a great match. It was the type of match both kids are looking for to prepare them for the postseason.
Brady wrestled an outstanding match. He had complete control from start to finish. It was a really well-wrestled match.”
Wyatt Opferbeck (126), Riley Maid (132), Xander Kirsch (145), Lane Dziekonski and Takota Smith (172) all won by pinfall for the Panthers. Owen Tingley earned a 5-1 decision over Geoffrey Grandits at 110 pounds for Olean/A-L.
“It’s been good to match back up with Olean over the last few years,” Edwards added. “We had a seventh-grader, Evan Wright (118 pounds), come out and get a major decision early in the dual, which is a nice win for the momentum. A freshman, Riley Maid, gets a second-period pin, and another freshman, Takota Smith, wins at 172. We had a lot of young guys out there winning matches, getting bonus points for us. We’re really pleased with the outcome tonight.”
AT ALLEGANY
Pioneer 58, Olean 9
102: Tidd (O) forfeit, 110: Tingley (O) 5-1 Grandits, 118: Wright (P) maj. dec. 11-3 Hirliman, 126: Opferbeck (P) 3:50 Clark, 132: Maid (P) 3:16 Kinnaird, 138: Landphair (P) forfeit, 145: Kirsch (P) 1:27 DeGolier, 152: Dziekonski (P) 1:02 Herner, 160: Doyle (P) 9-2 O'Dell, 172: Smith (P) 1:03 Kahm, 189: Heckathorn (P) 7-0 Bargy, 215*: Matheis (P) forfeit, 285: Howatt (P) forfeit.