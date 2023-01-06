ALLEGANY — The marquee bout pitted a returning sectional champion from the large school division and a sectional finalist from the small school. And in the end, the latter, Pioneer’s Brady Heckathorn, got the better of Olean star Chris Bargy.

Heckathorn topped Bargy by a 7-0 decision at 189 pounds to key Pioneer to a 58-9 triumph over Olean/Allegany-Limestone in a non-league Friday night matchup at Allegany-Limestone High School. The Panthers (9-3) rode this and seven other on-mat victories to a convincing triumph.

