After all these years, Stan Harris is still modest about his coaching accomplishments.
The retired longtime softball coach is quick to credit his players and the coaches who helped them on their way to high school. But the fact remains Harris was in the dugout for many bright moments in the athletic careers of countless young women who passed through the former Richburg Central School and Bolivar-Richburg.
Harris won 518 games in a coaching career that spanned 1978-2015, including nine Section 5 championships and one New York State title.
That distinguished resume earned Harris a call from the New York State Sportswriters and Coaches Organization for Girls Sports, which elected him to the New York State Softball Hall of Fame. Harris got the call on Father’s Day this year, learning he will be inducted in a ceremony next summer in Herkimer.
“It’s a nice honor for me, but it goes past me,” Harris said. “There’s so many people who have been involved with Bolivar-Richburg softball. You get really good coaches when they’re younger, I’m talking before even high school: fourth, fifth, sixth graders. There’s several people who have done that and it seems like after a group of students move to the next level, another group of parents jump in there. That’s been a great feeder program, and then I’ve had several really good modified coaches and JV coaches that were an important part of our program.”
B-R WON four Far West Regionals and made three NYS title games under Harris. In his career, he earned Times Herald Coach of the Year honors twice, Paul Vienna Coach of the Year (top coach in Allegany County) twice and one NYSSCOGS All-State Coach of the Year in 2006.
Harris humbly would argue he didn’t have a lot to do with perhaps the highlight of his career. In 2006, the Wolverines won the NYSPHSAA Class C title. Led by phenom pitcher Jordan Ingalls, B-R went 31-0 that season.
“A lot of times like that team that went undefeated, in the Ingalls era, there were several people involved in that as far as coaching them, but I really didn’t have to do much other than assign a lineup,” Harris said. “Those kids knew the game. They knew what was going on and they were just so well-coached.”
In 2015, Ingalls herself was inducted to the state softball hall of fame, and asked Harris to present her.
When speaking to the Times Herald, Harris made sure to note many coaches who helped along the way with his players, including Dan Fuller, the late Ray Allen, Bobby Ingalls, Tom Wight, Kevin Majot, Bruce Weber and Brett Lewis.
“Even besides those guys that did the coaching, the parents were all really great,” he said. “The town was behind us. I was really in the right spot at the right time.”
HARRIS grew up in Allegany as a “Blue Devil” athlete in football, basketball and baseball. There, he learned on the basketball court under his greatest coaching influence: Bill Sprague, whom Harris said helped shape not one but two state champion coaches.
“Mr. Sprague had myself in basketball and Dale MacArthur, and eventually we both went on and won state championships,” Harris said. “Mr. Sprague was a really important coach to me. I tried to pattern myself after him.
“He was very instrumental in the way I coached. He wasn’t a screamer, he didn’t jump up and down, go crazy; very fundamental and serious. I’m sure Dale would tell you the same thing. Bill Sprague was an important part of our growing up.”
Harris and his wife Carol have remained in Friendship in retirement and he admits he’s “never really gotten out of” softball, continuing to help the Wolverines as a volunteer assistant. His granddaughters, Madigan and McKinlee Harris, are juniors this school year playing multiple sports for B-R.
“I get the equipment out and take care of the mundane things, coach a little third and first base and things like that,” Harris said of assistant coaching. “I still enjoy it, I still like to watch the game. I still like to be involved, but I don’t have to make any big decisions, you know? ‘Should I send them to second (base), what do I do?’ That’s not too bad.”
LAST SPRING, B-R won the Section 5 championship in a season without a state tournament, marking just the second time Harris can remember one of the teams he was a part of winning its final game.
“I’m happy that the program has been successful, has been good, I guess that’s the biggest accomplishment,” Harris said of his proudest accolades. “You don’t always win a championship. I coached many, many years and there was only one time — actually two times now — that we won the last game of the season. One was the state championship and the other was last year; I was an assistant when we won sectionals and that was the end of it because of the COVID thing. There hasn’t been too many years that we won the last game of the season. But it’s just enjoyable, I still like it.”
Harris has been overwhelmed by the reaction to his election to the hall of fame.
“Once the word got out, I’ve had, gosh, dozens and dozens and dozens of former players and their parents and people who used to come to the games and watch,” he said. “I’m going to the soccer game tonight (Tuesday), there might be two or three people that congratulate me and it makes me feel good because I just kind of represented the program.”
The Class of 2022 Hall of Fame ceremony is set for Saturday, June 18, at the Mudville softball fields in Herkimer.
(Salamanca Press sports editor Sam Wilson may be contacted at swilson@oleantimesherald.com)