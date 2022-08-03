OLEAN — Those who closely follow the local golf scene, especially the Southwestern New York-Northwestern Pennsylvania Men’s Amateur, are adamant that Corey Haas is the best player never to have won the region’s premier match-play tournament.
And Wednesday afternoon at Bartlett Country Club, with temperatures in the mid 80s,
the former St. John Fisher star made that case in emphatic fashion.
The 27-year-old financial advisor from Cuba, whose plus-2 handicap was the best in the tourney field — giving his home course two strokes — put his name squarely in the Men’s Amateur record book.
He dominated medal play with a 4-under-par 66, three strokes better than the rest of the field, and a card that tied the lowest qualifying score in tournament history. Defending champion Chris Blocher, the 10-time winner, notched that round three times (1999, 2017 and ‘21) among his record seven medals while Dan Stetz (1978), T.J. Howe (2009) and Scott Brady (2013) produced that score once each.
En route to his medal score, Haas, who lost the ’14 final 3-and-2 to Josh Stauffer, birdied Nos. 5, 8, 14, 17 and 18, his lone bogey on No. 3, for nines of 34 and 32.
NEXT BEST in the field was Marcus Aiello, a plus-1 at Birch Run and a finalist in 2018, who shot 1-under 69, three strokes back. Behind him were Bartlett’s Blocher, Keith Stauffer and Penn-York Junior League champion Spencer Cornelius, both of Pennhills, who each shot 1-over 71.
It took an 80 to make the 32-man Championship Flight and only three of the four at that score qualified, and with an 81, 2008 winner Andy Frank, who won Tuesday’s Shootout of Former Champions, fell into the First Flight.
OF HIS ROUND, Haas admitted, “I stayed patient all day and didn’t chase anything too crazy. The front nine pins were pretty tough and the greens were faster than they’ve been in the last three or four weeks up here. So I deliberately stayed below the hole for that reason. I made a couple of decent 20-foot putts for birdie and hit a couple of wedges close.”
He’s also been playing well.
“After work, I try to get in three full rounds per week and sometimes a fourth of nine holes,” said Haas, who holds a degree in business management and isn’t vexed by a failure to win the Men’s Amateur and the perception that he’s the best never to do it.
“Not necessarily,” he said. “Obviously, you’ve got to be good to win this but I think it comes down to a lot of luck … the matchups that you get, not necessarily in the first or second round, but Friday afternoon (quarterfinals), Saturday (semifinals) and maybe Sunday (final) if you get somebody playing bad. But it seems I always run into somebody that throws up a 66 or 67 with no bogeys and I lose.”
Haas concluded, “I’m hoping, this year … I’ve been playing better the last month and maybe all it takes is a freebie match on Friday afternoon (to advance). If I just keep playing well … (this past) weekend was probably the first round in the past three or four weeks that I shot over par … so my game’s in good shape.”
And that was decidedly apparent on Wednesday afternoon.
TOURNAMENT NOTES: In the inaugural Over-65 Flight medal round, Coudersport’s Mike Brady shot the low score of the nine participants with a 2-over-par 72. In match play he will face the winner of the match between eighth seed Steve Kubiak and ninth seed Mark Reynolds. Brady’s score would have tied him for the sixth best score had he opted for the regular tournament … Cornelius, bound for Methodist University, won the Men’s Amateur Junior Medalist title with his 71. … In addition, he was joined by Brady Streich (Coudersport), Curtis Barner (Kane) and of Kamdyn McClain (Olean) in each receiving $1,000 John R. Henzel Memorial Scholarships. The $4,000 is the most ever donated by the Tournament Committee in a single Men’s Amateur … And, finally, an overdue apology. Back in April, I wrote a piece for the Golf Edition about Blocher breaking legendary Ted Kochan’s record of nine Men’s Amateur titles by claiming his 10th last August. In the piece I also listed other multiple winners, Larry Dana’s four and John Forrest’s three. I also mentioned one other multiple winner in the first draft, but in the process of moving paragraphs around, one important name disappeared: six-time winner Dan Stetz.
As happens in this business, the worst editor is the person who wrote the story. I knew I’d written about him and never even noticed it was missing from the final draft … until I saw the print copy in the edition and was horrified. I figured I’d get a call that night, but never did. Instead, Dan was barraged with questions such as, “Why is Chuck mad at you?” We’ve been friends for nearly 45 years and I hadn’t seen him since the story appeared. Yesterday, I explained what happened, and he accepted it, and I believe him as he asked, as always, about the Bills. Still, my apology is clearly in order.
Wednesday’s qualifying scores:
Corey Haas (Bartlett) – 66 Marcus Aiello (Birch Run) – 69 Spencer Cornelius (Penn Hills) – 71 Keith Stauffer (Penn Hills) – 71 Chris Blocher (Bartlett) – 71 Kyle Henzel (Barlett) – 72 Tim Hall, Jr. (Bartlett) – 74 Peter Byrne (SBU) – 74 Tyler Thomas (Corning CC) – 74 Shaun Callahan (Bartlett) – 74 Ed Jennings (Bolivar) – 75 Eric McHone (PFW) – 75 Terry Gleason (Smethport) – 75 Paul Bzdak (Bartlett) – 76 Michael Davis (Holiday Valley) – 77 Scott Brady (Bartlett) – 77 Evan Jordan (NYSGAE) – 77 James Wright (Bartlett) – 77 Curtis Barner (Kane) – 78 Jim Carls (Bartlett) – 78 Jake Rosen (Country Club of Buffalo) – 78 Scott Derwick (Bartlett) – 78 Kamdyn McClain (Bartlett) – 78 Cam Crist (Chautauqua) – 78 Knut Johnsen (Bartlett) – 79 Kaden Heckman (Penn Hills) – 79 Brady Streich (Coudersport) – 79 Mark Baire (PFW) -79 Andy Rohrs (Bartlett) – 80 Mike Hendrix (Birch Run) – 80 Aidan Shaw (Orchard Park) – 80 Jamie Glatz (Unattached) – 80 Maximilliano Almonacid (PAR) – 81 Andy Frank (PFW) – 81 James Stein (Birch Run) – 81 Charlie Fitzpatrick (Holiday Valley) – 81 Joe Palumbo (Bartlett) – 81 Phil Vecchio (Bartlett) – 81 David Horn (Coudersport) – 81 Talan Stitt (Bartlett) – 81 Nolan Swanson (Pinehurst) – 81 Ryan Bartman (PFW) – 82 Ryan Lechner (Bartlett) – 82 Brian Burton – 83 Rick Russell (Bartlett) – 83 Brody Kamuda – 84 Bob Forness (Bartlett) – 84 Sam Orcutt (Bartlett) – 85 Jack Morton (Bartlett) – 85 Drew Keleman – 85 Jake Chapman (Bartlett) – 86 Carter Davis – 86 Tim Jones (Bartlett) – 86 Kert King – 86 Evan Steffen – 86 Roy Dwaileebe – 86 Patrick Spencer – 86 Bob Colligan, Jr. (PFW) – 87 Frank Higgins (Bartlett) – 87 RJ Pauly – 87 Jalala Ramadhan (Bartlett) – 87 Vince Baire Jr. – 87 Dylan Gethiker – 87 Dj Dick – 88 Darlen Swanson – 88 Omar Malik – 89 Joe Cappadonia – 89 Brendan Santana – 90 Dominik Henzel (Bartlett) – 90 Bryce Burton – 90 Tim Stead – 90 Jeff Worth – 90 Michael Austin – 91 Ben Lockwood – 91 Scott Folts – 91 Jacob Brockel – 92 Kole Asti – 92 Jeff Boser – 93 Ryan Williams – 93 Steve Hnat – 93 Chad Siago – 94 Dennis Martinelli – 95 Matthew Phillips – 95 Tony Burke – 96 Mark Travis – 96 Zach Schaefer – 96 Benjamin Posmanick – 96 Carson Swanson – 96 Jackson Morrison – 96 Tony Lewis – 97 Ron Jakubczyk Jr. – 97 Ron Jakubczyk Sr. – 97 Mark Hendrix – 98 Jon Orcutt – 98 Tony Remage – 99 Nate George – 99 Jim Williams – 99 Jake Galvin – 99 Max Mark Baire – 100 Chris Travis – 100 Dave Carucci – 101 Tracy Bush – 101 Tyler Buchholtz – 102 Vincent Baire Sr. – 104 Dante McHone – 105 Keith Miller – 107 Matt Newmark – 108 Roger Chapman – 108 Max Baire Jr. – 110 Todd Westfall – 117
SENIOR FLIGHT (65 & OVER) Mike Brady – 72 Jim Brady (Bartlett) – 78 Mike Sherman – 78 Dan Reiley (Penn Hills) – 79 Tim Hall Sr. (Bartlett) – 79 John Henzel Jr. (PAR) – 82 John Chicola – 84 Steve Kubiak (Penn Hills) – 87 Mark Reynolds – 105
THURSDAY’S PAIRINGS
Senior Flight 8:00 a.m.: Steve Kubiak vs. Mark Reynolds
2nd Flight 8:10 a.m: S. Orcutt vs. D. Gethiker 8:10: E. Steffen vs. R. Dwaileebe 8:20: J. Chapman vs. RJ Pauley 8:20: C. Davis vs. F. Higgins 8:30: J. Morton vs. V. Baire Jr. 8:30: K. King vs. P. Spencer 8:40: D. Keleman vs. J. Ramadhan 8:40: T. Jones vs. B. Colligan, Jr.
1st Flight 9:00 a.m.: Mike Hendrix vs. B. Forness 9:00: N. Swanson vs. A. Frank 9:10: J. Stein vs. Brian Burton 9:10: P. Vecchio vs. R. Lechner 9:20: D. Horn vs. B. Kamuda 9:20: M. Almonacid vs. C. Fitzpatrick 9:30: J. Palumbo vs. R. Russell 9:30: T. Stitt vs. R. Bartman
Championship Flight 9:50 a.m.: M. Aiello vs. J. Glatz 9:50: P. Bzdak vs. J. Wright 10:00: T. Thomas vs. J. Rosen 10:00: S. Callahan vs. J. Carls 10:10: S. Cornelius vs. A. Shaw 10:10: E. Jennings vs. M. Davis 10:20: K. Henzel vs. K. Heckman 10:20: T. Unverdorben vs. C. Crist 10:30: C. Haas vs. A. Rohrs 10:30: S. Brady vs. E. Jordan 10:40: P. Byrne vs. M. Baire 10:40: T. Hall Jr. vs. K. McClain 10:50: K. Stauffer vs. B. Streich 10:50: T. Gleason vs. S. Derwick 11:00: C. Blocher vs. K. Johnsen 11:00: E. McHone vs. C. Barner
3rd Flight 11:20 a.m.: D. Dick vs. R. Williams 11:20: T. Stead vs. J. Worth 11:30: O. Malik vs. J. Brockel 11:30: B. Santana vs. S. Folts 11:40: D. Swanson vs. J. Boser 11:40: Bryce Burton vs. M. Austin 11:50: J. Cappadonia vs. K. Asti 11:50: D. Henzel vs. B. Lockwood
4th Flight 12:10 p.m. S. Hnat vs. T. Ramage 12:10: M. Posmanik vs. C. Swanson 12:20: M.Phillips vs. R. Jakubczyk, Sr. 12:20: T. Burke vs. R. Jakubczyk, Jr. 12:30: C. Siago vs. J. Orcutt 12:30: Z. Schaefer vs. J. Morrison 12:40: D. Martinelli vs. Mark Hendrix 12:40: M. Travis vs. T. Lewis