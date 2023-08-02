OLEAN — Corey Haas turned up Euclid Avenue with a clearly-defined goal.
A year ago, the Cuba native tied a qualifying round record with a 66 while earning medalist honors. In recent weeks, he’d been playing particularly well, posting a low of 64 at his home course, Bartlett Country Club, during a round with fellow local standout Chris Blocher and good buddy Tim Hall Jr.
And so, entering the 87th renewal of the Southwestern New York-Northwestern Pennsylvania Men’s Amateur, also staged at Bartlett, Haas’ sights were set.
“Really, after that point and kind of where my game’s been over the last 2-3 weeks, I made that number (66) my goal to beat,” he said. “I was going out there and I said, ‘I want to break that record.’”
The former St. John Fisher star then did just that.
Haas fired an impressive 5-under par 65 to pace a field of 134 main entrants and again claim the medal amid spotless skies and temperatures in the mid-70s in Wednesday’s qualifying round. He not only set the new Men’s Am first-round standard, but accomplished another potential first, or at least a rarity, by earning consecutive low-man honors.
And that only boosts his confidence as he continues his search for his first Men’s Am Championship Flight crown.
“I’ve been hitting a lot better and starting to shoot some lower rounds,” he said. “The greens had been a little slower over the last couple of weeks and maybe that’s held me back from some REALLY, really low rounds. But I’ve been playing really well, especially at Bartlett, and definitely have a lot of confidence to make a good run at it.”
HAAS WAS one of five golfers to break even-par, besting runner-up Marcus Aiello (67), who has notched a first and two seconds in the medal round since 2020, by two strokes. Blocher, who owns a tournament-record 10 titles, placed third with a 68 while former champion and Tuesday’s Shootout winner Josh Anderson (2001) and Scott Brady each posted a 69. Twenty-six players recorded a 75 or better, placing them into today’s 32-man Championship Flight, a list that includes former champions Andy Frank (2008), Eric McHone (2003), Scott Crist (2000) and last year’s titleist, Spencer Cornelius. Nine golfers, however, tied at the cut line of 76, forcing a playoff for the final six spots, from which Cam Crist, Kyle Henzel, David LeFebre, Kade Logue, Kal Logue and Aidan Shaw advanced.
At 76, this was the lowest cut score in the event’s nearly 90-year history; 80 was good enough for the Championship Flight in 2022.
Still, on this day, Haas stood alone.
THE 28-YEAR-OLD financial advisor got off to a slow start, taking until the ninth hole to mark his first birdie despite hitting the first 12 greens in regulation. He later sank a 25-footer for birdie on the par four 12th hole before reaching what he described as his turning point: He saved par on No. 13 after hitting his drive into the brush and followed it with a tap-in eagle on No. 14.
“I had just got it back to 1-under on No. 12 and then went up on 13 and hit a poor shot,” he noted. “So to be able to get out of there with a par after being basically stymied to the green, that was probably the biggest point.
“That kind of combination of holes, 13 and 14, really set the tone for the last four holes, which I birdied 17 and 18 coming in.”
FOURTEEN YEARS after playing in his first Men’s Am as a Penn-York junior qualifier, Haas has been among the tournament’s more accomplished regular players. He lost the 2014 final to Josh Stauffer and fell in the 2015 semifinals to college teammate Chris Blyth, who went on to claim the championship. He’s won the medal and the accompanying No. 1 seed in back-to-back years. He, on Wednesday, came within two strokes of the course record (63), held by Blocher and former St. Bonaventure golf coach John Powers.
But there’s one major box he has yet to check: securing that elusive first championship.
Haas knows he’s viewed as perhaps the best player never to have won the region’s premier match-play tournament. He’s had a difficult draw the last couple of years, which is to be expected in the top flight, and come up just short in others.
After making history in the qualifying round, he’s ready for his breakthrough moment.
“But that’s been true in a number of years, even in years I shot a 68 or a 69,” he maintained, adding that he feels no extra pressure despite that designation. “Where I definitely think it’s an advantage, and I think Blocher would say the same, is we get to play this course every day of the week, and we’re a little bit more comfortable on it as opposed to maybe some others that are just here for the week.
“It does mean a lot (to win) and I’d definitely like to get there. The back-to-back medals is nice, but we have a lot more golf ahead of us these next four days.”
(NOTE: Kaden Heckman was the junior medalist with a 79; Mike Brady, for the second-straight year, shot the low score in the Over-65 Flight with a 3-over par 73, tying for 14th overall.)
SWNY-NWPA MEN’S AMATEUR
Wednesday’s qualifying scores
Corey Haas 65 -5
Marcus Aiello 67 -3
Chris Blocher 68 -2
Josh Anderson 69 -1
Scott Brady 69 -1
Andy Frank 70 E
Kris Boyes 71 +1
Jude Cummings 71 +1
Eric McHone 71 +1
Matt Moonan 71 +1
Peter Byrne 72 +2
Spencer Cornelius 72 +2
Gabe Williams 72 +2
Adam Bennett 73 +3
Mike Brady 73 +3
Jacob Chapman 73 +3
Scott Crist 73 +3
Chris Reiley 73 +3
James Wright 73 +3
Jim Carls 74 +4
Joshua James 74 +4
Curtis Barner 75 +5
Michael Davis 75 +5
Caleb Decker 75 +3
Michell Faulkner 75 +5
Tim Hall Jr. 75 +5
Kamdyn McClain 75 +5
Cam Crist 76 +6
Scott Derwick 76 +6
Kyle Henzel 76 +6
David LeFebre 76 6
Vincent Liguori 76 6
Kade Logue 76 +6
Kal Logue 76 +6
James Reynolds 76 +6
Aidan Shaw 76 +6
Dan Schott 77 +7
Darian Swanson 77 +7
Phil Vecchio 77 +7
David Benedict 78 +8
John Henzel Jr. 78 +8
Dan Reiley 78 +8
Mike Cerrcone 79 +9
Jamie Glatz 79 +9
Kaden Heckman 79 +9
Sam Orcutt 79 +9
Garret Senfield 79 +9
Wil Bathurst 80 +10
Jim Brady 80 +10
Paul Bzdak 80 +10
Jesse Fleming 80 +10
John Foley 80 +10
Matt Fuller 80 +10
Dylan Gethicker 80 +10
Dominik Henzel 80 +10
Knut Johnsen 80 +10
Vincent Lenze 80 +10
Joe Palumbo 80 +10
Nolan Swanson 80 +10
Gus Giardini 81 +11
Kyle Hanson 81 +11
Steve Mest 81 +11
Jake Rosen 81 +11
Todd Scott 81 +11
Brady Streich 81 +11
Carson Swanson 81 +11
Ethan Bailey 82 +12
John Chicola 82 +12
Terry Clancy 82 +12
Roy Dwaileebe 82 +12
Evan Jordan 82 +12
Scott Keleman 82 +12
Eric Nenno 82 +12
Andrew Rohrs 82 +12
Trent Unverdorben 82 +12
Steve Hnat 83 +13
Ed Jennings 83 +13
John Livak 83 +13
Brendan Santana 83 +13
Charles Fitzpatrick 84 +14
Brian Froebel 84 +14
Ryan Lechner 84 +14
Jack Morton 84 +14
Charlie Nuttle 84 +14
Bob Colligan Jr. 85 +15
Carter Davis 85 +15
Jake Galvin 85 +15
Omar Malik 85 +15
Tom Padlo 85 +15
Rick Russell 85 +15
Mark Baire 86 +16
Mike Hendrix 86 +16
Frank Higgins 86 +16
Zach Schaefer 86 +16
Elliot Wilbur 86 +16
Joe Cappadonia 87 +17
Adam McDow 87 +17
Jeff Worth 87 +17
Steve Kubiak 88 +18
Matthew Phillips 88 +18
Jalala Ramadhan 88 +18
Kole Asti 89 +19
Bob Forness 89 +19
Tony Lewis 89 +19
Jon Orcutt 89 +19
Talan Stitt 89 +19
Tracy Bush 90 +20
Tim Jones 90 +20
R.J. Pauly 91 +21
Mark Reynolds 91 +21
Dante McHone 92 +22
Marcus Zaprovski 92 +22
Roger Chapman 93 +23
Michael Peterson 93 +23
Cam Bartman 94 +24
Curtis Hannon 94 +24
Owen Wright 94 +24
Mark Hendrix 95 +25
Levi Howard 95 +25
Karsen Padlo 95 +25
David Reynolds 95 +25
Matthew Beaver 96 +26
Hunter Johnson 96 +26
Brayden Miller 96 +26
Ty Donahey 97 +27
Mark Travis 97 +27
Terry Turner 97 +27
Tim Butler 99 +29
Joseph Ezzolo 99 +29
Steve Menter 99 +29
Tim Stead 99 +29
Scott Folts 100 +30
Pete DePalma 101 +31
Reilly Streich 101 +31
Caden Suhr 101 +31
Jim Williams 101 +31
Kelsey Boudin 102 +32
Vincent Baire Jr. 105 +35
Ron Jakubczyk Jr. 105 +35
Tyrone Hall 106 +36
Chris Travis 109 +39
Max Baire Jr. 113 +43
Vincent Baire Sr. 113 +43
Brian Conaghan 114 +44
THURSDAY’S PAIRINGS
SENIOR FLIGHT (65 & OVER)
8:00 a.m.: J. Chicola vs. T. Turner
8:00 a.m.: S. Kubiak vs. M. Reynolds
(Note: Six other Senior Flight players will play their first match on Friday. Matchups will be posted on Thursday)
FIRST FLIGHT
8:10 a.m.: J. Reynolds vs. Bzdak
8:10: Glatz vs. Senfield
8:20: Derwick vs. D. Henzel
8:20: Schott vs. Foley
8:30: Liguori vs. Fleming
8:30: S. Orcutt vs. Heckman
8:40: Vecchio vs. Palumbi
8:40: D. Swanson vs. N. Swanson
CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT
9:00 a.m.: Anderson vs. Shaw
9:00: Moonan vs. McClain
9:10: Aiello vs. LeFebre
9:10: Chapman vs. S. Crist
9:20: Frank vs. Barner
9:20: Boyes vs. T. Hall Jr.
9:30: Haas vs. C. Crist
9:30: Wright vs. Bennett
9:40: S. Brady vs. Kade Logue
9:40: Williams vs. James
9:50: Blocher vs. Kal Logue
9:50: Byrne vs. Carls
10:00: E. McHone vs. M. Davis
10:00: Cummings vs. Faulkner
10:10: Cornelius vs. K. Henzel
10:10: Decker vs. Reilly
SECOND FLIGHT
10:30 a.m.: Gethicker vs. Dwaileebe
10:30: C. Swanson vs. Scott
10:40: Bathurst vs. Clancy
10:40: Lenze vs. Mest
10:50: K. Johnsen vs. Rohrs
10:50: Hanson vs. Giardini
11:00: Fuller vs. Jordan
11:00: B. Streich vs. Rosen
THIRD FLIGHT
11:10 a.m.: Unverdorben vs. Russell
11:10: Hnat vs. Lechner
11:20: Bailey vs. Fitzpatrick
11:20: Livak vs. Morton
11:30: Keleman vs. C. Davis
11:30 Jennings vs. Nuttle
11:40: Nenno vs. Malik
11:40: Santana vs. Froebel
FOURTH FLIGHT
12:00 p.m.: Colligan Jr. vs. Stead
12:00: Mi. Hendrix vs. McDow
12:10: Higgins vs. Ramadhan
12:10: Schaefer vs. Phillips
12:20: T. Padlo vs. Asti
12:20: Mark Baire vs. Cappadonia
12:30: Galvin vs. Stitt
12:30: Wilbur vs. Worth
FIFTH FLIGHT
12:40 p.m.: J. Orcutt vs. Ma. Hendrix
12:40: D. McHone vs. K. Padlo
12:50: Jones vs. O. Wright
12:50: Bush vs. Bartman
1:00: Lewis vs. B. Reynolds
1:00: Zaprovski vs. Chapman
1:10: Forness vs. Hannon
1:10: Pauly vs. Peterson
SIXTH FLIGHT
1:30 p.m.: Howard vs. V. Baire Jr.
1:30: Butler vs. Menter
1:40: Miller vs. R. Streich
1:40: M. Travis vs. J. Williams
1:50: H. Johnson vs. Boudin
2:00: Beaver vs. Suhr
2:00: Donahey vs. DePalma
SEVENTH FLIGHT
(Note: There are six members in this flight and matches will be played on Friday and Saturday)