JASPER — Evan Turybury scored twice and Sal Gambino and Thayne Cobb added a goal each to lead the Genesee Valley/Belfast boys soccer team to a road victory on Wednesday.
Cobb and Justin Hill both marked one assist for GV/Belfast, which took a 2-1 lead to halftime before tacking on two more for some insurance in the second half to beat Jasper-Troupsburg 4-1 in non-league play.
Thai Norasethaporn made four saves for GV/Belfast (4-3).
“They’re a solid team, we played really well,” GV/Belfast coach Mark Sullivan said. “It was the first time we’ve plated close to a full game. We capitalized on our chances, played a lot of chances and played solid defense.”
For J-T, Bryce Guerin scored the lone goal and Nolan Barney made nine saves.
Wellsville 5, Andover/Whitesville 2WHITESVILLE — Trenton Green and Cody Costello each scored twice to lead Wellsville.
Logan Dunbar scored the fifth goal for the Lions, who improved to 4-5. He also started the game in goal and gave way to Gavan Haggerty in the second half, with the two keepers combining for five saves.
Cooper Brockway had two assists and Dunbar had another for the Lions.
For Andover/Whitesville (1-7), Colton Calladine and Elden Terhune both scored in the second half, the latter assisted by C.J. Estep.
Houghton 3, Alfred-Almond 2ALFRED — Pedro Ribello buried a penalty kick for an early 1-0 lead and Shams Zia and Lucas Matias made it 3-0 early in the second half before Houghton had to hold on for a road win.
Jack Prentice also had an assist for the Panthers (5-2). Houghton goalkeeper Marco Zanini made five saves.
For A-A, Blake Ledbetter and Nolan Tormey both scored in the final 10 minutes to put a scare in the Panthers.
“They have one kid who’s really solid: we’re usually pretty strong in the midfield and he gave us a challenge,” Houghton coach Jeff Prentice said. “A lot of credit to Greg (Cook)’s team over there. They really made it a tough game and showed a lot of heart to keep fighting back.
“But overall it was a good win, we had some quality chances and were able to take advantage of them.”
Hammondsport 5, Scio/Friendship 0HAMMONDSPORT — TyChristopher Ritter scored a hat trick to lead Hammondsport.
Luke Szathmary and Jakob Mueller added one goal each for the winners.
Friendship/Scio fell to 1-6.
Fillmore 8, Hinsdale 0FILLMORE — Fillmore scored two first-half goals and tacked on six more in the second half.
Eben Schilke scored a hat trick for Fillmore while Henry Sardina and Mitch Ward had two goals each and Noah Strickland scored once.
Ward assisted on three goals for the Eagles (7-0), while Schilke, Brent Zubikowski and Rayyan Muzaid-Omar had one assist each.
Fillmore goalkeeper Luke Colombo had a shutout with no saves necessary.
Ethan Chapman had five saves for Hinsdale (1-6).