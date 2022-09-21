JASPER — Evan Turybury scored twice and Sal Gambino and Thayne Cobb added a goal each to lead the Genesee Valley/Belfast boys soccer team to a road victory on Wednesday.

Cobb and Justin Hill both marked one assist for GV/Belfast, which took a 2-1 lead to halftime before tacking on two more for some insurance in the second half to beat Jasper-Troupsburg 4-1 in non-league play.

