IMG-2547

Two years have passed since Sheffield had to cancel its football season after just one game. The Wolverines have seen numbers grow exponentially since then, and after making it through last season, hope to take a step forward in 2022. They return nine letterwinners. Pictured are, front row (from left): Alex Marfink, Owen Cable and Andrew Kyler. Back row: Matthew Lobdell, Dylan Hardwick, Colby Barr and Chase Kyler. Missing: Gage Mott-Macalush.

 Jeff Uveino/Special to the Times Herald

SHEFFIELD, Pa. — Numbers won’t be a problem for Sheffield this season.

Two years after they abandoned the 2020 season after a single game, the Wolverines find themselves with roster size that many of their District 9 counterparts would envy. Nearly two-dozen players from Sheffield High — plus another 14 from its co-op with Abraxas — have the Wolverines running at full speed.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social