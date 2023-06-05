WEST SENECA — As they have in meets all season, Allegany-Limestone’s Angelina Napoleon and Franklinville/Ellicottville’s Tyyetta Herman collected a bounty of victories in this weekend’s Section 6 state qualifier meet.
Napoleon won three individual events and helped a school record-setting relay — qualifying for the state championship in each event — while Herman won three events herself, all school records, and earned state entries in all three events.
Napoleon, a North Carolina State-bound A-L senior, won the 800-meter run (2:08.82), 2000 steeplechase (6:31.53) and high jump (5-feet-6-inches) in Division II at Friday and Saturday’s Section 6 meet at West Seneca West.
A-L’s 3200 relay of Napoleon, fellow seniors Ashlyn Collins and Lilianna Peters and junior Lilly Coulter collected second-place patches and ran both a school record and state qualifying time of 9:36. It was 17 seconds clear of the previous record set in 2013 (9:53.57).
“It was kind of exciting because three of the girls on that team are seniors, and one is a junior, so these girls have been running together for a while,” A-L girls coach Kathy Stamets said. “We really put a good try out there during cross country season to make it to states and we fell just a little bit short. But we were able to come back with this four-by-eight now and they shattered the record. It's a nice way for Angelina with two other seniors, Lilianna and Ashlyn to kind of come together and put their last stamp on the program, with Lilly Coulter being a piece of that. It was really fun to watch that happen as we're winding down. They have another opportunity to better that record at states next week, so it'll be interesting to see what happens with that.”
Herman, meanwhile, won the 100 (:12.45), 200 (:25.17) and the 400-meter dashes in Div. II, all school record times, with her 400 time (:57.43) also setting a WSW track record.
“She had some great competition, it was nice to see that,” F/E coach Tyyetta Herman, mother of the senior star, said. “She has been really powerful this year, and just has blown all of us away with what she accomplished”
Also qualifying for the state championship from the Big 30, Portville junior Jenna Wyant finished second in the 400, just behind Herman with a state standard-clearing time of :58.21.
The NYSPHSAA track championships are set for Friday and Saturday, June 9-10, at Middletown High School (Section 9) in Orange County.
— For the A-L girls, along with Napoleon’s trio of firsts and the 3200 relay, Collins had two fifth-place finishes: the 800 (2:23.85) and 1500 (4:58.52). Peters was fourth in steeplechase (7:45.22) and sixth in the 3000 (11:14.18), Elexa Duggan was fifth in steeplechase (7:50.89) and seventh in the 3000 (11:16.50) and Coulter took seventh in the 1500 (5:05.50).
Along with Herman’s big meet for F/E, Anna Slavinski took third in pole vault (8-3) and seventh in the 400 hurdles (1:12.30) and Abby Chudy took fourth in the pentathlon (2,536 points).
F/E’s Megan Jackson was fifth in shot put (33-3.5) and sixth in discus discus (101-9) as Elizabeth Price took fifth in discus (101-11). Alysa Williams was eighth in steeplechase, steeple (8:00.93), followed shortly thereafter by teammate Bianca Bush in ninth (8:18.44).
Portville’s Aryanna Hatch took sixth in the 400 (1:11.12) while Julia Wyant was eighth in the 200 (:26.74). Portville’s 1600 relay took third (4:09.82) and 400 relay took fourth (:52.12).
Olean’s Lily Schena finished fourth in pole vault (8-3) with Jem Fayson sixth (8-3). Leah Williams finished eighth in shot put (32-4.5) and Olean’s 1600 relay was eighth (4:25.40).
Cattaraugus-Little Valley’s Emma Gassman had two top-five runs: fourth in the 400 (:59.71) and fifth in the 200 (:26.34).
Pioneer’s Brooklyn Lazarz was second in the 800 (2:21.51), Jayden Leederman fourth in long jump (16-5), Samantha Youngs fifth in pentathlon (2,305) and Kevina Drennan eighth in the 400 hurdles (1:13.11). Lilly Kless was ninth in the 400 (1:03.51) and 10th in triple jump (31-8.75). Pioneer took fourth in the 3200 relay (10:15.64) and seventh in the 1600 relay (4:25.12).
For Salamanca, Ryanna Brady finished seventh in steeplechase (7:52.25) while teammate Izabella Milks was 10th in high jump (4-8).
West Valley’s Olivia Harmony claimed ninth in the 1500 (5:07.30) and 10th in the 3000 (11:53.46).