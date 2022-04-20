COUDERSPORT, Pa. — The God’s Country Marathon Race Series will return to Coudersport June 4 for its 47th running.
The God’s Country marathon and half marathon, held annually on the first Saturday of June, takes athletes from Galeton to Coudersport on a scenic, 26.2-mile trip through Potter County. Under new leadership since 2020, its organizing committee hopes to grow and restore the event.
“We like to welcome returning runners back to Potter County and attract new runners every year,” said Karen Larsen, chair of the five-member committee that plans for and oversees the race. “This year, the committee is anticipating another memorable experience for our runners.”
At its peak, the God’s Country Marathon attracted some 400 runners, an ambitious figure it hopes to reach again in the near future.
“Like the rest of the world, we kind of waited (in 2020), then ran it last year and it was a big success,” said committee member Britta Petrich. “There is a lot of celebration and fanfare at the finish line, and it’s a great spectator race, because people can drive along the road, pull off and cheer on family members or friends.”
The race is a Boston Marathon qualifier, which attracts some of the area’s top runners. A full-length marathon, half marathon and team relay — the latter of which breaks the race into five legs — are available for competitors to choose from.
“Improvements have been made with everything from safety to registration to swag bags — just the overall hospitality of welcoming people into Potter County,” Petrich said. “It’s a small-town race, so we’re able to get really personal and learn a little bit about people. People in the community come out and are very spirited. We have water stations at every mile marker.”
As the course winds through the rolling hills along Route 6, its defining feature is Denton Hill, a 2,424-foot peak runners will encounter around the 15-mile mark. The half-marathon begins near the base of the hill.
“People feel really accomplished after they’ve done it,” Petrich said. “That peak of Denton Hill is not easy. I think people run for all different reasons. Mentally and physically training for something like that, then actually doing it, people feel really accomplished.”
Petrich, who handles the committee’s promotions, hopes to grow the race ahead of its 50th anniversary. Each year, the committee holds a follow-up meeting after the event, then taking a few months off before planning for the next installment.
“I like to rally people around the race and make sure people are creating memories and challenging themselves on race day,” Petrich said. “We are really trying to rebuild this — we have goals for the 50th-year anniversary, we created a website this year and we’re trying to inform more news sources.”
UPMC, the Westgate Inn and C&N Bank are supporting partners of this year’s race. Registration costs $85 per individual for the full marathon, $70 for the half marathon and $180 for the team relay. For more information, contact 814-558-5353 or visit https://rungcm.com/.
Registration closes June 1, and those who register by May 15 are guaranteed a t-shirt and fully loaded race bag. To register, find the race on https://endurancecui.active.com/.