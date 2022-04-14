(EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the second in a two-part series revealing the final rosters for the sixth annual NY/PA Corporate Cup Soccer Showcase. Today, the four girls rosters comprising the NY and PA Gold and Silver teams.)
BRADFORD, Pa. — Following the last of three tryouts, the final rosters have been set for this year’s NY/PA Corporate Cup Soccer Showcase.
For the first time, the Corporate Cup, which pits many of the top players from Southwestern New York and Northwestern Pennsylvania, has added a second game to both the boys’ and girls’ sides, making for a Gold and Silver contest format. That has allowed the number of competing players to nearly double from 88 in the game’s first six years to 161 for the seventh annual contest.
The number of participating teams has also increased from four to eight.
This year’s event is scheduled for Sunday, July 24, at Bradford High School. The girls’ Silver game will lead off the action at noon with the boys’ Silver game to follow at 2:30 p.m. The girls’ Gold game is set to begin at 5 p.m. with the boys’ Gold match to conclude the day at 7:30 p.m.
Following are the 81 players who were picked to the four girls teams. Bradford had the most selections with eight, including seven on the Gold team, while Olean and DuBois both had seven selections, nabbing five and four Gold spots, respectively. Frewsburg, C-R/Hinsdale and Elk County Catholic all had five selections.
SELECTED TO the New York girls Gold team were: Preslee Miller (so., Fillmore, goalkeeper), Lily Schena (jr., Olean), Kendall Artlip (sr., Portville), Grace Russell (so., Fillmore), Allie Stayer (so., Olean), Mandy Hurlburt (sr., Ellicottville), Fransisca Childs (jr., Hinsdale), Abigail Peck (fr., Allegany-Limestone), Kayla Lynn (jr., Falconer), Ashlyn Samuelson (jr., Frewsburg), Emily Gibbons (so., Olean), Madison Jones (sr., Olean), Hope Russell (so., Fillmore), Addison Fisher (fr., Allegany-Limestone), Adison Grusendorf (jr., Genesee Valley), Payton Fortuna (jr., Allegany-Limestone), Brooke Butler (so., Ellicottville), Jacey Cappa (jr., Frewsburg), Emma Edwards (fr., Olean, goalkeeper), Tyra Clark (sr., Frewsburg), Alexandra Hultberg (jr., Frewsburg) and Reagan Chitester (sr., Frewsburg).
CHOSEN TO the Pennsylvania girls Gold team were: Emily Stephan-Payne (fr., Kane), Tiffany Bloom (jr., Curwensville), Maddy Cowburn (jr., Bradford), Italia Cicione (jr., Elk County Catholic), Kiara Hogue (so., Bradford), Kamryn Fontaine (jr., DuBois), Bella Prince (fr., Bradford), Abbie Nuzzo (sr., Bradford), Breanne Spencer (sr., Curwensville), Macie Johnson (jr., Kane), Emily Prince (sr., Bradford), Stefanie Hoyt (sr., DuBois), Hailey Peterson (so., Warren), Eliza Brook (so., Warren), Allison Geci (jr., Elk County Catholic, goalkeeper), Lauren Placer (sr., Bradford), Lucia Hayes (fr., St. Marys), Sophia Radkowski (so., St. Marys), Marissa Miller (sr., Bradford), Jasmine Carney (so., DuBois, goalkeeper), Mariah Allen (jr., DuBois) and Georgie Bickling (jr., Warren).
NAMED TO the inaugural NY girls Silver squad were: Jennifer Dickens (so., Scio), Cloey Larabee (fr., Cuba-Rushford), Anna Drozdowski (jr., Belfast), Audrey Hurlburt (so., Ellicottville), Hannah Southwick-Powers (fr., Belfast), Christy Childs (sr., Hinsdale), Lauren Viglietta (so., Wellsville), Sophia Riquelme (jr., Cuba-Rushford), Mikayla Tatlow (sr., Franklinville), Harley Ficek (sr., Ellicottville), Alice Robinson (sr., Randolph), Jaiden Enders (sr., Belfast), Jessica Majot (sr., Bolivar-Richburg), Jezerae Fayson (jr., Olean), Alicia Borden (sr., Belfast), Taylor Searle (jr., Cuba-Rushford), Chloe Baker (fr., Allegany-Limestone, goalkeeper), Caroline Carter (so., Olean) and Sarah Courtney (jr., Franklinville, goalkeeper).
PART OF THE first PA girls Silver roster are: Paris Stern (jr., Brockway), Kara Tilson (sr., DuBois, goalkeeper), Jillian Watts (jr., Kane), Rylie Belsole (jr., Elk County Catholic), Kailey Bartlett (8th, Port Allegany), Isabel Cicione (so., Elk County Catholic), Raeann Raught (so., Kane), Dawn Flynn (so., Bradford), Caitlyn Vollmer (jr., Elk County Catholic), Reagan Hutton (sr., Port Allegany), Ally Notarianni (fr., Johnsonburg), Raechel Braun (fr., St. Marys), Ariel Carney (fr., DuBois), Zoe Puhala (fr., Brockway), Josie Orinko (fr., Brockway, goalkeeper), Brielle Budd (jr., Port Allegany, goalkeeper), Riley Maxim (sr., DuBois) and Lucy Bigelow (fr., Warren).
THE Showcase is an official UnderArmour game. Each player will receive their own individual kit at Media Day. Those kits were designed by game organizers and each goalie kit is unique. The New York boys’ and girls’ Gold teams will be wearing white while the NY boys’ and girls’ Silver Teams will be wearing blue. The Pennsy boys’ and girls’ Gold teams will be wearing black while the the PA boys’ and girls’ Silver Teams will be in red.
The NY goalie kits for both games will be pink while the PA goalie kits are purple. Those uniforms can be viewed by visiting the game’s social media accounts: Facebook (NY/PA Corporate Cup Soccer Showcase), Instagram (nypa_soccer_showcase) and Twitter (NYPACorpcup).
Last year’s games, held at Bradner Stadium, drew an estimated in-person attendance of 2,000. Corporate Cup contests are also livestreamed on the event’s Facebook page, with the 2021 contests drawing some 5,000 views to date.