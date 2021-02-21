WELLSVILLE — It was a matchup of two traditionally strong Class B foes.
In the end, one picked up its fourth-straight victory while the other had a three-game win streak come to an end.
Lillian Hoyt scored 20 points, including five 3-pointers, to key Hornell to past Wellsville, 61-53, in a non-league matchup Saturday afternoon. The Red Raiders hit an impressive 12 treys as a team while moving to 4-2.
Jaden Sciotti and Tayghan Doorley (three 3s) each added 12 points for Hornell, which went up 17-10 in the first quarter and maintained a cushion throughout.
Marley Adams posted 12 points, five rebounds and three steals, Emily Costello collected six rebounds, five steals and eight assists and Jaylynn Mess and Kaylee Coleman chipped in six and seven boards, respectively, for the Lions (3-2), who had won three straight following a season-opening loss.
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. IIWhitesville 54, Belfast 21BELFAST — After scoring a season-high 45-points in her last game, Whitesville sophomore Vanessa Hall continued her offensive dominance with 41 points against Belfast on Saturday.
Hall finished with 12 made field goals, including three from beyond the arc. Hall also went 14-for-15 from the line.
Rachel Jackson chipped in with five points for the Blue Jays (4-0).
Emma Sullivan had a team-high seven points for Belfast (3-2). The Bulldogs had a three-game win streak snapped.
CCAA WEST I
Olean 44, Dunkirk 10
DUNKIRK — Olean used a balanced attack and a dominant defensive effort to take down Dunkirk.
Hayleigh Federowicz scored a game-high nine points for the Huskies and Leah Williams scored seven points.
Molly Dicara led Dunkirk with five points.
Chautauqua Lake 49, Allegany-Limestone 30
ALLEGANY — Rebecca Henry, Lauren Alfa and Alexis Jacobson led a balanced scoring effort with nine points each to pace Chautauqua Lake.
The Thunderbirds (4-1) used a 17-6 second quarter to turn a five-point game into a 16-point halftime lead.
Maddie Callen had seven points for the Gators (1-3).
“We couldn’t settle down,” A-L coach Katie Duggan said. “We made mistakes and we just need to keep improving each game. We are going to keep working and continue to grow and push.”
NON-LEAGUE
Silver Creek/Forestville 48, Franklinville 9
FRANKLINVILLE — Abby Rice scored 21 points and Malina Eldridge finished with 13 to lead Silver Creek/Forestville past Franklinville on Saturday.
Franklinville fell to 0-3.
C.G . Finney 70, New Life Christian 50
PENFIELD — Sophomore Brightleen Ngunyi notched a double-double with 24 points and 15 rebounds in New Life Christian’s first setback of the season on Saturday.
Marceline Hutter contributed 19 points and eight rebounds for New Life (3-1), while Gabriele da Silva added six points.
For C.G. Finney, Johniya Johnson finished with 31 points and Sarina Pasquantonio had 17.
AT ALLEGANY Chautauqua Lake (49)
Obert 0 1-2 1, Henry 3 3-4 9, Roush 2 1-4 6, Alfa 4 0-0 9, Keefe 1 4-6 6, Wiemer 0 0-2 0, Erickson 1 2-2 4, Jacobson 4 1-2 9, Weise 1 1-2 3, Matjoulis 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 13-24 49.
Allegany-Limestone (30)
Ralston 1 0-0 3, DeRose 3 0-2 6, Hemphill 2 0-0 4, Gleason 1 0-2 2, Lippert 1 0-0 2, Callen 2 3-4 7. Totals: 13 3-8 30. Chautauqua Lake 12 29 43 49 Allegany-Limestone 7 13 19 30
Three-point goals:
Chaut. Lake 2 (Roush, Alfa); A-L 1 (Ralston).
AT BELFAST Whitesville (54)
Bledsoe 1 0-0 2, Jackson 1 3-4 5, Ainsworth 1 0-2 2, V. Hall 12 14-15 41, G. Hall 1 0-0 2, Scholl 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 17-21 54.
Belfast (21)
Borden 2 0-0 4, Drozdowski 1 0-2 2, Hamer 3 0-0 6, E. Sullivan 2 1-1 7, Wallace 1 0-3 2. Totals: 9 1-6 21. Whitesville 17 32 43 54 Belfast 4 6 19 21
Three-point goals: Whitesville 3 (V. Hall 3); Belfast 2 (E. Sullivan 2). Total fouls: Whitesville 11, Belfast 20. Fouled out:
None.
AT WELLSVILLE Hornell (61)
Doorley 4 1-2 12, Sciotti 4 2-4 12, Hoyt 6 3-3 20, Spitulnik 2 2-2 6, Gaffney 1 0-0 2, Marino 3 1-2 9. Totals: 20 9-13 61.
Wellsville (53)
Adams 6 0-0 12, Mess 2 1-2 5, Costello 3 0-0 6, Knapp 3 2-2 8, Stisser 0 0-2 0, Coleman 7 0-0 14, Robbins 3 0-0 8. Totals: 24 3-6 53. Hornell 17 31 48 61 Wellsville 10 20 39 53
Three-point goals: Hornell 12 (Hoyt 5, Doorley 3, Sciotti 2, Marino 2); Wellsville 2 (Robbins 2). Total fouls: Hornell 12, Wellsville 14. Fouled out:
None.
AT DUNKIRK Olean (44)
Thomas 1 0-0 2, Martin 2 0-0 4, Sweitzer 3 0-0 6, L. Williams 3 1-2 7, Federowicz 3 2-3 9, M. Williams 3 0-2 6, Foster 3 0-0 6, Fayson 2 0-0 4. Totals: 20 3-7 44.
Dunkirk (10)
Porter 1 0-0 2, Karin 1 0-0 2, Jimeinez 0 1-2 1, Dicara 2 0-0 5, Casey 0 0-2 0. Totals: 4 1-4 10. Olean 19 29 40 44 Dunkirk 3 5 10 10
Three-point goals: Olean 1 (Federowicz); Dunkirk 1 (Dicara). Total fouls: Olean 7, Dunkirk 10. Fouled out:
None.
AT PENFIELD New Life Christian (50)
Ngunyi 10 4-10 24, Hutter 8 3-4 19, Hoskins 0 1-2 1, da Silva 3 0-0 6, Rhoades 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 8-16 50.
C.G. Finney (70)
Johnson 12 2-2 31, Pasquantonio 6 1-2 17, Lombardo 1 0-0 3, VanderJast 1 0-0 3, Blazinski 2 0-0 5, Neilson 0 1-2 1, Brooks 2 0-0 5, Passero 1 0-0 2, McIntyre 1 0-0 3. Totals: 26 4-6 70. New Life 7 17 26 50 C.G. Finney 20 33 57 70
Three-point goals: New Life 0; C.G. Finney 14 (Lombardo, Pasquantonio 4, VanderJast, Blazinski, Johnson 5,Brooks, McIntyre). {strong style=”font-size: 1em ”}Total fouls:{/strong} New Life 14, C.G. Finney 10. {strong style=”font-size: 1em ”}Fouled out:{/strong}
None.
AT FRANKLINVILLE Silver Creek/Forestville (48)
Eldridge 5 3-6 13, Karcz 1 0-0 2, Schneider 3 0-0 6, Barrett 2 0-0 4, Rice 8 3-6 21, Valvo 1 0-0 2. Totals: 20 6-12 48.
Franklinville (9)
Jackson 0 1-4 1, Brennan 0 2-4 2, Herman 2 0-0 6, Frank 0 0-0 0, Graves 0 0-0 0. Totals: 2 3-8 9. SC/F 2 20 31 48 Franklinville 6 6 6 9
Three-point goals: SC/F 2 (Rice 2); Franklinville 2 (Herman 2). Total fouls: SC/F 13, Franklinville 14. Fouled out: None.