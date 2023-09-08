ALLEGANY — Cait Kellogg scored twice, both times with assists from Liza Giardini Friday, to lead the Allegany-Limestone girls soccer team to a 3-0 start, with all three wins in league play.
A-L defeated Falconer/Cassadaga Valley 4-1 with two goals in each half in the CCAA West I contest. Hannah Peters and Abby Peck each scored once with assists from Madison Kahm and Addie Fisher, respectively.
Gators goalkeeper Chloe Baker made three saves.
For Falconer/Cassadaga Valley, Ashlynn Bolsover scored the lone goal and Ellyson Baglia made 10 saves in goal.
“We continue to do things that we work on in practice,” ALCS coach Dale MacArthur noted. “That makes coaches very happy … if you manage to pick the right things it leads to good games.”
ALLEGANY COUNTY
Fillmore 10, Friendship/Scio 0
FILLMORE — Hope Russell led Fillmore (4-0) with four goals and three assists and her sister Grace Russell had four goal involvements of her own, scoring twice with two assists.
Also for Fillmore (4-0), Allie Mills scored twice, Tenlee Miller and Rachel Hatch had a goal and an assist each and Julia Beardsley and Amelia Rose each had an assist.
Eagles goalie Preslee Miller made one save in a shutout.
For Friendship/Scio (0-2), Grace Drumm made 13 saves.
CCAA EAST
Portville 7, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 0
CATTARAUGUS — Olivia Dean and Grace Gariepy scored two goals apiece to lead Portville (2-2, 1-0) to its first league victory.
Meghan Lyle, Emma Elliott and Julia Wyant scored one goal each. Gianna Aloi tallied an assist. In goal for the Panthers, Mackenzie Harmon made two saves for a shutout.
Kierra Knobloch made 16 saves for Cattaraugus-Little Valley (0-2, 0-1).
Ellicottville 4, Pine Valley/Gowanda 0
SOUTH DAYTON — Brooke Butler netted a hat trick to lead Ellicottville to a road victory and Audrey Hurlburt added another goal in the Eagles’ first win.
Addison John and Drew Ficek both recorded a pair of assists in the win. Courtney Marsh earned a shutout in goal as Ellicottville improved to 1-1.
NON-LEAGUE
Alfred-Almond 2, Andover/Whitesville 0
ALMOND — Alexis Kuhn and Olivia Flaitz scored a goal in each half to lead Alfred-Almond.
Gracen Dusinberry made three saves in a shutout for A-A.
In net for Andover/Whitesville (0-3), Olivia Waters made six saves.
BOYS SOCCER
NON-LEAGUE
Frewsburg 3, Salamanca/Cattaraugus-Little Valley 0
SALAMANCA — Garret Brink scored twice in the first half and Justin Martin also scored on a Brink assist to lead Frewsburg.
Goalkeeper Saje Eschborn made 16 saves to keep the War Wolves in the game, but Salamanca/Cattaraugus-Little Valley fell to 0-2.