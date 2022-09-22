SALAMANCA — Eighth-grader Addison Follman stood out with a win in the 200 IM for Salamanca, but the Warriors’ “Swimmin’ Women” could not defeat visiting Fredonia on Thursday.
Fredonia won 105-79, Camryn Quigley (100 free) and Mikaela Tennity (500 free) added individual wins and the 400 free relay team of Charli Ross, Quigley, Follman and Tennity was also victorious for the Warriors. As a team, Salamanca notched more than 20 personal bests.
“We knew that Fredonia would be a tough team but we also knew we were capable of staying with them,” Salamanca coach Laurie Lafferty-John said. “There were some great races tonight.
“We were so pleased with the intensity that our girls swam with. They are truly beginning to embrace the art of racing and getting tough in their mind set to attack their races.”
Abby Roth was a double-winner (100 fly, 100 breast) and swam on two winning relays for Fredonia.
SWIMMINGFrewsburg 103, Allegany-Limestone 81ALLEGANY — Cara Pillittieri accounted for four victories, claiming first in both the 200 free and 500 free while anchoring the winning 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay teams in a strong individual effort for Frewsburg.
Emily Swan was also a double-winner (50 free, 100 free) and swam on the top 200 medley relay team for the Bears.
Lauryn Ball notched a pair of firsts, in the 100 fly and 100 back, while Paige Pecorella (200 IM) and Michaella Rhodes (diving) each added wins for Allegany-Limestone.
FOOTBALLSECTION 6 CLASS DClymer/Sherman/Panama 42, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 0CATTARAUGUS — Trent Burchanowski needed just three carries to gain 91 yards and scored two touchdowns, with a long of 76 for his first score in a win for Clymer/Sherman/Panama.
Also for the Wolfpack (3-1), Trent Phelps had five carries for 59 yards and a touchdown and Gabe Roth had two carries for 38 yards and a touchdown.
Alex Barmore made a team-high eight tackles, while Drake DiDomenico had six tackles and recovered a blocked punt by teammate Tony Cipolla.
CSP held Cattaraugus-Little Valley to 20 rushing yards on 22 carries and 61 yards on 5-of-14 passing with three interceptions: two by Bryce Hinsdale and one by Brayden Hayes.
CLV fell to 0-4.
BOYS SOCCERECIC IIIIroquois 5, Pioneer 4ELMA — Caleb Cook scored a hat trick and David Castro and Javier Santamaria added one goal each to lead Iroquois (3-5).
J.T. Carmody and Zander Terhune scored two goals each for Pioneer (2-7), while Terhune had one assist and Gabe Kempf had two assists.
AT ALLEGANY
Frewsburg 103, Allegany-Limestone 81200 medley relay:
Frewsburg (Yost, Pillittieri, Swan, Lawson) 2:11.45
200 freestyle:
Pillittieri (F) 2:12.63
200 IM:
P. Pecorella (AL) 2:46.34
50 freestyle:
Swan (F) :27.77
Diving:
Rhodes (AL) 254.05
100 butterfly:
Ball (AL) 1:15.64
100 freestyle:
Swan (F) 1:00.83
500 freestyle:
Pillittieri (F) 5:56.38
200 freestyle relay:
Frewsburg (Mole, Waid, Swan, Pillittieri) 1:56.68
100 backstroke:
Ball (AL) 1:09.42
100 breaststroke:
Waid (F) 1:30.11
400 freestyle relay:
Frewsburg (Lawson, Yost, Mole, Waid) 4:41.75
AT SALAMANCAFredonia 105, Salamanca 79200 medley relay:
Fredonia (May, Spacciapolli, Roth, Frerichs) 2:17.04
200 freestyle:
Frerichs (F) 2:29.19
200 IM:
Follman (S) 3:01.94
50 freestyle:
Truby (F) :29.26
Diving:
Pucci-Schaefer (F) 305.40
100 butterfly:
Roth (F) 1:10.43
100 freestyle:
Quigley (S) 1:05.38
500 freestyle:
Tennity (S) 6:38.96
200 freestyle relay:
Fredonia (Frerichs, May, Sunick, Roth) 1:58.41
100 backstroke:
Spacciapolli (F) 1:17.89
100 breaststroke:
Roth (F) 1:21.91
400 freestyle relay: