SALAMANCA — Eighth-grader Addison Follman stood out with a win in the 200 IM for Salamanca, but the Warriors’ “Swimmin’ Women” could not defeat visiting Fredonia on Thursday.

Fredonia won 105-79, Camryn Quigley (100 free) and Mikaela Tennity (500 free) added individual wins and the 400 free relay team of Charli Ross, Quigley, Follman and Tennity was also victorious for the Warriors. As a team, Salamanca notched more than 20 personal bests.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social