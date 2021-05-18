FREDONIA — Sara Thomas won two races, the 1,500-meter run (5:56.3) and 3,000 (13:13.4), for Olean, but the Huskies took a narrow season-opening girls track and field loss on Tuesday.
Also for Olean (0-1), in an 84-80 loss to Fredonia, Jezerae Fayson won the long jump and Mackenzie Malloy won the 400 hurdles.
Gianna Gullo (shot put, discus), Mackenzie Swan (100 hurdles, 200) and Abby Roth (triple jump, 400) were each double-winners for Fredonia. Fredonia won all three relays.
GIRLS
Portville 97, Bolivar-Richburg 37BOLIVAR — Double-winners Jenna Wyant and Sam Bray led Portville over Bolivar-Richburg.
Wyant won the 100-meter and 400-meter dashes, while Bray won the 1500-meter and 3000-meter runs. Jackie Daly added a win for the Panthers in the 200-meter dash, while Allison Smith won the 800-meter run and Aryanna Hatch took the high jump.
Wyant and Daly each ran on Portville’s winning 400-meter relay team, while the team of Wyant, Smith, Daly and Hatch won the 1600-meter relay.
B-R’s lone double-winner was Kori Thomas, who won the 100-meter hurdles and 400-meter hurdles.
Hornell 98, Wellsville 41
WELLSVILLE — Alyssa Dorrough won both throwing events, the shot put and discus, to lead Wellsville (4-1) in its first loss.
Elaina Flaitz won four events for Hornell, taking the 100-meter dash, 200, 400 and high jump. Kelsea Greenthal won the long jump, 100 hurdles and 400 hurdles and Netasha McIntosh took the 800 and pole vault for the Red Raiders.
BOYS
Portville 71, Bolivar-Richburg 61
BOLIVAR — Rudy Polk broke Bolivar-Richburg’s long jump school record, but Portville edged B-R, handing the Wolverines their first loss of the season.
Polk’s long jump measured 20 feet and three-quarters of an inch. He also won the triple jump and 100-meter dash, giving him three wins to go with an assist in B-R’s 1600-meter relay victory.
Bryan Randolph and Matt Snyder were each double winners for Portville, as Randolph won the 200-meter dash and high jump while Snyder won the 1600-meter and 3200-meter runs. Randolph also assisted on Portville’s victorious 400-meter relay team, while Snyder assisted on the Panthers’ winning 3200-meter relay. Ben Isaman, who also ran in the 3200-meter relay, took home a win in the 800-meter run.
Hunter Stuck and Lloyd Kinnicut were each double winners for B-R. Kinnicut won the shot put and discus, while Stuck won the 110-meter and 400-meter hurdles. Stuck assisted on B-R’s 1600-meter relay victory, as did Jason Greeson, who won the 400-meter dash.
Hornell 73, Wellsville 54
WELLSVILLE — Cody Riekofski led Hornell to victory as an individual triple-winner, taking the 200-meter dash, high jump and long jump.
For Wellsville (3-2), Wyatt Scott won the 110 hurdles and 400 hurdles, while Gavin Dickerson (800), Ben Jordan (1,600) and Elijah Brophy (triple jump) each had a win.
Pioneer 69, Iroquois 66
YORKSHIRE — In a meet that came down to its final two races, Pioneer edged Iroquois thanks to a late relay victory.
With just the 400-meter and 1600-meter relays to go, Pioneer needed to win one of the two races to secure a victory in the meet. The Panthers took the 1600-meter contest, the second-to-last event of the night, to clinch a season-opening victory.
Joe Stover was Pioneer’s lone double-winner, as he took the 100-meter dash and pole vault.
Jon Bool (200 meters), Walker Bekiel (400 meters), Jasper Rak (400-meter hurdles), Nick Green (high jump) and Aiden McCarthy (shot put) each turned in a win for the Panthers.
Evan Castlevetere won the 1600-meter and 3200-meter runs for Iroqouis, while Jacob Contie was the team’s lone triple-winner with victories in the triple jump, long jump and discus.
Fredonia 85, Olean 47
FREDONIA — Matt Linder led Fredonia, winning the long jump, discus and shot put, while Ladrieth Velez-Olmo (100, 800), Oliver Madariaga (200, 400) and Alex Field (110 hurdles, 400 hurdles) were each double-winners.
Jack DeRose won the 3,200, Jason Copella took the triple jump and Nate Gabler won the pole vault for Olean (0-1) as the Huskies dropped their season-opener.
BOYS TRACK & FIELD AT BOLIVAR Portville 71, Bolivar-Richburg 61
100: Polk (B-R) :11.5; 200: Randolph (P) :25.2; 400: Greeson (B-R) :55.5; 800: Isaman (P) 2:36.4; 1,600: Snyder (P) 5:47.6; 3,200: Snyder (P) 13:27.9; 400 relay: Portville (Griffin, Finlay, Randolph, Holcomb) :48.8; 1,600 relay: Bolivar-Richburg (Polk, Coleman, Stuck, Greeson) 3:53.1; 3,200 relay: Portville (Snyder, Carts, Gariepy, Isaman) 9:40.9; 110 hurdles: Stuck (B-R) :17.6; 400 hurdles: Stuck (B-R) 1:04.9; long jump: Polk (B-R) 20-.75; triple jump: Polk (B-R) 36-5; high jump: Randolph (P) 5-2; shot put: Kinnicut (B-R) 41-0; discus: Kinnicut (B-R) 121-6; pole vault: N/A.
AT WELLSVILLE Hornell 73, Wellsville 54
100: Phillips (H) 12.48; 200: Riekofski (H) 26.48; 400: McAneney (H) 1:01.48; 800: Dickerson (W) 2:33.32; 1,600: Jordan (W) 5:33.8; 3,200: Sullivan (H) 13:21.6; 400 relay: Wellsville (Riekofski, Robinson, McAneney, Phillips) 51.11; 1,600 relay: Wellsville (Dickerson, Davidson, Mariotti, Scott) 4:29.89; 3,200 relay: Wellsville (Jordan, Brophy, Joslyn, Allen) 13:08.32; 110 hurdles: Scott (W) 19.92; 400 hurdles: Scott (W) 1:09.2; long jump: Riekofski (H) 17-10.25; triple jump: Brophy (W) 25-8.5; high jump: Riekofski (H) 5-0; shot put: Lockwood (H) 32-0.75; discus: Day (H) 93-3; pole vault: .
AT YORKSHIRE Pioneer 69, Iroquois 66
100: Stover (P) :11.2; 200: Bool (I) :24.1; 400: Bekiel (P) :51.9; 800: Bove (I) 2:19; 1,600: Castlevetere (I) 4:49; 3,200: Castlevetere (I) 11:30; 400 relay: Iroquois (N/A) :47.1; 1,600 relay: Pioneer (Wiseman, Capolla, Bley, Bekiel) 4:02; 3,200 relay: Pioneer (Bley, Domster, Hughes, Bekial) 9:50; 110 hurdles: Mariacher (I) :15.4; 400 hurdles: Rak (P) 1:17; long jump: Contie (I) 18-7; triple jump: Contie (I) 39-10; high jump: Green (P) 5-4; shot put: McCarthy (P) 36-11; discus: Contie (I) 93-5.5; pole vault: Stover (P) 9-6.
AT FREDONIA Fredonia 85, Olean 47
100: Lad. Velez-Olmo (F) 11.8; 200: Madariaga (F) 23.8; 400: Madariaga (F) 52.0; 800: Velez-Olmo (F); 1,600: Lesch (F) 5:41.9; 3,200: Derose (O) 11:06.1; 400 relay: Fredonia (Lad. Velez-Olmo, Yerico, Fortina, Len. Velez-Olmo) 55.6; 1,600 relay: Fredonia (M. Corrente, Led. Velez-Olmo, Annear, Madariaga) 5:08.4; 3,200 relay: Fredonia (Nero, Keefe, Frazier, Lesch) 11:30.8; 110 hurdles: Field (F) 19.3; 400 hurdles: Field (F) 1:13.1; long jump: Linder (F) 18-10.75; triple jump: Copella (O) 36-0.5; high jump: Murphy (F) 4-11; shot put: Linder (F) 39-9; discus: Linder (F) 96-8; pole vault: Gabler (O) 11-6.
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD AT BOLIVAR Portville 97, Bolivar-Richburg 37
100: Wyant (P) :13.9; 200: Daly (P) :29.2; 400: Wyant (P)1:09.3; 800: Smith (P) 3:14.4; 1,500: Bray (P) 6:26.3; 3,000: Bray (P) 14:42.6; 400 relay: Portville (Daly, Je. Wyant, Miller, Ju. Wyant) :55.6; 1,600 relay: Portville (Je. Wyant, Daly, Hatch, Smith) 4:51.9; 3,200 relay: Portville (Marshall, Jobe, Smith, Bray) 12:43; 100 hurdles: Thomas (B-R) :19.3; 400 hurdles: Thomas (B-R) 1:31.1; long jump: Kemp (B-R) 11-11; triple jump: Clark (B-R) 25-7; high jump: Hatch (P) 4-4; shot put: Zalwsky (P) 22-5; discus: Sisson (B-R) 67-0; pole vault: Dean (P) 6-0.
AT WELLSVILLE Hornell 98, Wellsville 41
100: Flaitz (H) 13.42; 200: Flaitz (H) 28.92; 400: Flaitz (H) 1:08.6; 800: McIntosh (H) 2:51.51; 1,500: Foreman (H) 6:12.3; 3,000: Spitulnik (H) 14:50.0; 400 relay: Wellsville (Brantley, Dorrough, Kling, Stisser) 56.74; 1,600 relay: Hornell (Sciotti, McIntosh, Curtis, Foreman) 4:53.2; 3,200 relay: Hornell (Briggs, Foreman, Spitulnik, Hoyt) 14:22.75; 100 hurdles: Greenthal (H) 19.01; 400 hurdles: Greenthal (H) 1:15.98; long jump: Greenthal (H) 13-8.75; triple jump: Patrick (H) 24-11.5; high jump: Flaitz (H) 4-2; shot put: Dorrough (W) 27-9.75; discus: Dorrough (W) 71-7; pole vault: McIntosh (H) 7-6.
AT FREDONIA Fredonia 85, Olean 47
100: Cook (F) :13.8; 200: Swan (F) :28.7; 400: Roth (F) :16.2; 800: Ambrose (F) 2:59.2; 1,500: Thomas (O) :56.3; 3,000: Thomas (O) 13:13; 400 relay: Fredonia (Roth, Swan, Lucas, Cook) :57.9; 1,600 relay: Fredonia (LeBarron, May, Hartung, Roth); 3,200 relay: Fredonia (Hartung, Huber, LaBarron, Ambrose) 12:26.5; 100 hurdles: Swan (F) :20.3; 400 hurdles: Malloy (O) 1:01.2; long jump: Fayson (O) 14-1.25; triple jump: Roth (F) 30-.25; high jump: Lucas (F) 4-7; shot put: Gullo (F) 23-7; discus: Gullo (F) 59-1; pole vault: none.