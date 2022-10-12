OLEAN — A first-half own goal put Olean behind, then Fredonia’s Sam Murphy added a second goal with 20 minutes remaining in the second half in a Wednesday night CCAA I West boys soccer game.
Fredonia goalkeeper Andrew Cohen earned a shutout, making four saves in a 2-0 win.
For Olean (2-12-1), goalkeeper Josh Garner had four saves.
“We just played really flat today,” OHS coach Jim Charles said. “It was an important game for us in the playoff standings. We came out flat and I thought Fredonia just was the better team today.”
Allegany-Limestone 3, Southwestern 2, 2OTALLEGANY — For the second time this season, Southwestern gave Allegany-Limestone a scare, but the Gators emerged with a double-overtime win thanks to a 93rd minute penalty kick by Eric Spring.
Spring’s team-best 21st goal lifted the Gators to a sudden victory.
“It was redemption because Eric missed a PK that would have made it 3-1, instead they came back and tied it 2-2,” A-L coach Jon Luce said. “He earned the second PK and we had confidence that he was going to put the second one in.”
Sean Conroy scored in the first half for the Gators in the 17th minute and Mason Deming scored in the 47th minute in the second half.
A-L goalkeeper Jack Conroy made one save. He remains tied with former Gator Conner Golley with 46 career shutouts, including combined goalkeeping games, for both the A-L and Section 6 record.
Connor Young scored both goals for Southwestern, the second being a penalty kick of his own.
A-L closed the regular season at 12-4 and a perfect 10-0 in league play.
“Being the last game of the regular season, I thought it was OK,” Luce said of his team’s performance. “Southwestern came out with a lot of energy. We seemed to match it for the most part. They didn’t get a lot of opportunities, but when they did they seemed to score.”
CCAA III EASTCassadaga Valley/Falconer 2, Salamanca/Cattaraugus-Little Valley 0FALCONER — Alex Reynolds scored twice to lift Cassadaga Valley/Falconer.
Ethyn Gilbert assisted both goals.
Salamanca/Cattaraugus-Little Valley fell to 1-15. War Wolves goalkeeper Ashton Clark-Sanford made 17 saves.
Portville 4, Pine Valley/Gowanda 1SOUTH DAYTON — Cole Faulkner’s eighth minute goal gave Portville the early lead and the Panthers rolled to clinch their third straight league championship.
Simon Szymanski, Michael Cole and Mario Pascucci also scored for the Panthers (11-3-1, 8-1-1) and Chris Austin, Braeden Carter and Bryan Randolph all had an assist.
Portville’s Troy VanSickle made one save at goalkeeper in the Panthers’ regular season finale.
For Gowanda/Pine Valley, Noah Frontuto scored with a Jack Sheldon assist.
“It’s definitely one of our goals for the season: first win our league, try to set ourselves up in a decent spot, position ourselves to make a run at sectionals,” PCS coach J.J. McIntosh said of the league title. “That’s our first order of business. After we lost the first game to Ellicottville, we fell behind in the race but we knew if we took care of business and won out we’d have a good chance to win the league.”
Ellicottville 2, Randolph 0RANDOLPH — Sam Edwards scored in the 22nd minute off a rebound and teammate Owen Doherty added a brace in the 38th minute to take a 2-0 lead before halftime for Ellicottville (9-4-1, 7-3).
Aiden Harrington had an assist on Edwards’ opening goal.
Evan Bauer earned a shutout as the Eagles’ goalkeeper made four saves.
Kyle Senn made 10 saves in net for Randolph (10-6, 5-5).