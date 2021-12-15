FRANKLINVILLE — The Franlinville boys basketball team cruised to the championship game of its own tournament with a 57-23 victory over Hinsdale on Wednesday night.
Blake Frank made 10 field goals and went 5-for-5 at the free throw line for a game-high 26 points along with his five assists and five steals.
Connor Terwilliger added 10 points and seven rebounds for the Panthers, who will advance to play Westfield in the championship game on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. Hinsdale plays Scio/Friendship in the consolation game at 1.
Sam Cashimere led Hinsdale with nine points.
NON-LEAGUEAndover/Whitesville 56, Genesee Valley 50BELMONT — Morgan Torrey scored a game-high 24 points for Genesee Valley, but the Jaguars fell to 1-4. CJ Estep led Andover/Whitesville (1-5) with 11 points.
Bishop Timon-St. Jude 82, Salamanca 53SALAMANCA — Bishop Timon-St. Jude took a 24-9 lead after the first quarter and never looked back, handing Salamanca (1-1) its first loss.
Jaiden Harrison paced Timon (4-0) with 28 points, while Kevin Thompson had 18 points and Jacob Humphrey had 15 points.
“For my money they’re the most complete team in Western New York. I was really happy with the way we played spurts: we had a great second quarter, it took us a while to adjust to their speed and athleticism. They make shots, they’re active defensively. Coach (Jason) Rowe does a great job with them.”
Lucus Brown scored 17 points for Salamanca and Harley Hoag had a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds. RJ McLarney grabbed seven rebounds.
“We’re in a different class than they are,” Bennett said. “They’ve got a lot of good players and they’ve built a great team. We got better tonight, even though it doesn’t show on the scoreboard. When you play a team that’s that solid and get those reps, that’s only going to help us as we go on throughout our season.”
FRANKLINVILLE TOURNAMENT
Westfield 78 Scio/Friendship 28
FRANKLINVILLE — Westfield won its second game of the season in convincing fashion.
Westfield (2-1) never took its foot off the gas after going up 27-5 after the first quarter. Darien Swanson tallied 23 points on five 3-pointers. Cole Holland recorded 18 points, Carson Swanson had 15 points and Ethan Weingart had 14 points for the Wolverines.
Luzar Bulajic of Scio/Friendship (3-2) led the way with 12 points, including both of his team’s 3-pointers.