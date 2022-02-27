ALBANY — Trent Sibble entered the New York State wrestling championships seeded seventh.
The Bolivar-Richburg 215-pounder had higher aspirations. And, although Sibble fell just short of a state championship, his admirable path to the finals — and a gutty performance against a renowned opponent in that much — rallied B-R and highlighted a group of eight local wrestlers who competed Saturday.
Sibble entered the day with a 48-0 record, but was dealt the No. 7 seed, setting up a quarterfinal matchup with No. 2 Dontae Hoose of Section 6’s Southwestern.
Sibble took advantage of Hoose’s aggressiveness late in the second period, when he grabbed a near-side cradle out of a front headlock and stuck him. Sibble’s magic continued in the semifinals, where he met third-seeded Garrett Bidwell of Windsor (Section 4). After a double leg scored him a first-period takedown, Sibble controlled the match the rest of the way, working to a 3-1 decision.
“They weren’t going to change (the bracket) so we just got him in the mindset that he had to beat everyone in the bracket to be the best,” B-R coach Andrew Taylor said. “He knew he had the (semifinal) match won when he escaped from bottom, so he did enough to hold on.”
Sibble had awaited a chance at his finals opponent all season — Sam Sorenson, an undefeated junior from Section 3’s Homer, had been on his radar since the previous summer. The match was wrestled cleanly and conservatively, and after eight minutes, Sorenson emerged a 2-1 winner.
Sibble wanted to attack from the outside, while Sorenson wanted to work out of a collar tie, but neither found many offensive opportunities. A scoreless overtime minute on their feet gave way to a pair of 30-second go’s from the referee’s position.
Sorenson escaped from bottom on his turn, but when Sibble attempted to do the same, a pair of stand-up attempts were countered by Sorenson, who held on to claim the state title.
“That minute of overtime seemed like it lasted forever,” Taylor said. “(Sibble) wrestled a heck of a tournament and has had an incredible year, and that’s the first tough competition he’s seen. Even after eight minutes, he was still ready to go. He was heartbroken, but he had a lot to be proud of with how he wrestled.”
B-R’s Ethan Coleman finished fifth at 138 pounds, wrestling all the way back to the consolation finals after a loss in the Round of 16. Coleman went 6-2 overall, including four consecutive wrestle-back victories to reach the podium.
“(Coleman) wrestled the best tournament he’s wrestled all year,” Taylor said. “If he wanted to get on the podium he had to keep winning, and he did. We’re at the last step of the season, so go out there and have fun, and that’s what they did.”
PORTVILLE’S Dakota Mascho finished fifth in a loaded 152-pound class after dropping a heartbreaker in the semifinals.
Seeded third, Mascho pinned his first-round opponent before working to a 12-6 decision over Section 1’s Noah Bernstein in the quarterfinals. He faced second-seeded Ousmane Duncanson in the semis, and after giving up an early takedown, nearly put himself in position to win the match.
Mascho escaped after Duncanson’s takedown in the first, then escaped from bottom in the second and took him down to build a 4-2 lead. Duncanson got out and nabbed a second takedown in the third period before a third Mascho escape forced overtime.
In the one-minute extra stanza, Mascho was called for stalling after receiving a warning in the second period, awarding a decisive penalty point to Duncanson.
“Absolutely a tough weight class,” Portville coach Matt Milne said. “The two kids from Section 5 are as good as anybody. (Duncanson), he’s a heck of a wrestler. (Mascho) was right there with him. At that point in time, I didn’t think he was stalling.”
Mascho was edged by Section 5’s Braidon Woodward in the consolation semis, but responded with an 11-6 victory over Bernstein in the fifth-place match, compiling two takedowns and five near-fall points. Mascho finished his Portville career with 170 wins, twice placing at the state tournament.
“He definitely had bigger dreams, but it’s quite a feat that he’s there twice and places fifth twice,” Milne said. “He’s going to be missed. Whoever he’s wrestling with is always going to become better. He’s gotten kids out for wrestling and made his teammates better. It’s nice to build around him.”
Pioneer’s Dan Kirsch finished fourth at 118, winning a wild quarterfinal match in overtime criteria over Chautauqua Lake’s Jordan Joslyn before falling to Section 4’s Gianni Silvestri, 2-0, in the semis. Kirsch worked to a 10-0 major decision over Section 7’s Ryan Devins in the consolation semis, then fell to Section 3’s Chase Nevills in overtime of the consolation final.
“(Kirsch) wrestled really well,” Pioneer coach Chris Edwards said. “I know fourth isn’t what Dan was looking for, but I thought he did really well. It shows how one little thing can make a huge difference in this tournament.”
Kirsch’s 170 career wins are second all-time at Pioneer. His teammates, Brady Heckathorn (152) and Donald Bennett (160), each went 1-2 at their respective weights.
“(Kirsch) is the kind of kid that epitomizes Pioneer wrestling,” Edwards said. “He’s a tough, hard-nosed kid. I think that (states) experience is invaluable. The energy in that place is unlike anything most kids have ever been a part of. Overall, we’re super happy with the season.”
Wellsville’s John Layfield finished eighth at 189, falling in the Round of 16 before winning back-to-back consolation matches to reach the podium. In the Division I tournament, Olean’s Chris Bargy finished 0-2, dropping an 8-2 decision in the Round of 16 before an 8-3 loss to the No. 2 seed in his first wrestle back.