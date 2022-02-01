PORT ALLEGANY, Pa. — Brad Greenman knew that they were close.
The Port Allegany wrestling coach had noted that the Gators were approaching 500 dual meet wins in the program’s history. An exact figure, however, would require additional research.
After collecting the final missing pieces over Port’s 50-year wrestling past, Greenman confirmed what he had thought to be true.
“I had every year besides seven or eight, so I went back to the school, asked for some old yearbooks and tried to get some old numbers of records,” Greenman said. “I was able to get that the Friday before we went to Clearfield, and it came out that we were two wins short.”
A day later, Port defeated McDowell at the Clearfield Duals, 33-21, to claim the school’s 500th win. From humble beginnings under John Kriner to its modern-day Allegheny Mountain League dominance, the Gators reached a milestone that few other programs can claim.
“I told the kids that not a lot of teams in the state have gotten to that level and achieved that many,” Greenman said. “It was a pretty cool moment when we were able to get it.”
Kriner started Port’s interscholastic wrestling program in 1972. He had attended Lock Haven University, where he fell in love with the sport, and brought it to Port Allegany soon after he returned to teach.
Kriner coached the Gators through the end of the decade, and after a brief hiatus, returned from 1986-’94. His 145 wins are still most in program history.
“(Kriner is) the biggest part of our sport’s history,” Greenman said. “He’s kind of the cornerstone of the program.”
After Kriner, Doug Triplett coached the varsity team for 10 seasons. While Tripplet led the varsity, Kriner helped out with junior high.
Meanwhile, Sean Lathrop helped revitalize the youth program in the 1990s. What had once been a youth team of 20-or-so wrestlers turned into one that fielded around 80 every season.
The program enjoyed successful spurts as the 80s and 90s progressed, but it was a group that emerged out of Port’s feeder program in the early 2000s that established the perennial standard the Gators still hold today. Greenman, a 2004 Port graduate, was among the early group that ushered in that withstanding period of success.
“When I got to high school, there was a group of kids that all came through junior wrestling together,” Greenman said. “We had some really strong youth programs throughout the early-to-late 90s, and then those carried over into junior high and varsity in the mid-to-late 2000s. (Lathrop) kind of brought in that style of wrestling, that dominance over the years.”
The Gators won every AML meet for a decade and were a constant contender at the district tournament. When numbers started to dwindle, however, Greenman intervened.
“I knew that history and knew we had a really successful team in those years, and I wanted to bring that back,” Greenman said. “The hope was that, once we could get the numbers back up, we could make sure we win the league every year and carry forward that tradition we had.”
Greenman, or “B.J.,” as he is known in Port, has served as varsity head coach since 2011, and was last year’s Big 30 Coach of the Year. The program has continued to endure change in his decade-plus at the helm, including the genesis of its co-op with Smethport in 2018-19.
While a long-standing rivalry was lost, a new opportunity was born for two schools that pride themselves on the quality of wrestlers they produce.
“The kids are buying in that it’s the norm now,” Greenman said. “Even down at the youth level, a lot of their youth wrestlers wrestle for Port. We’ve gotten good wrestlers from them, and the numbers are still small, but I think they’re coming back at the youth level.”
Despite its changes across five decades, Port’s consistency has helped it reach the milestone.
Tripplet now coaches junior high. Kriner attends districts each year. They, like hundreds of others that have made Port wrestling what it is, share in the program’s pride.
“It seems like everyone who has wrestled for Port is really proud to have wrestled here,” Greenman said. “That goes back to the kids I’ve coached and the people I’ve wrestled with before. The dominance we’ve had, especially over the last 10-15 years in the league, you’re prideful of that.
“People know that we have good wrestlers that are going to be really solid in positions and wrestle the entire match. That seems like it’s known now throughout the state. That’s a good thing to carry forward and we’re trying to carry it every year.”
With No. 500 behind them, the Gators will gear up for the postseason. The District 9 Class AA tournament awaits them on Feb. 26.
“As time goes on, the style of wrestling changes, but I think we’ve been really good at adapting to that. The coaching staff has always done a good job evolving with the sport — whether it’s going from riding legs to bars and tilts to halves, it seems like we’re staying right with the times. It’s a pretty neat thing, and I think the kids enjoy that, knowing there’s some history behind what they’re doing.”