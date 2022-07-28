For many in the world of Miss America competition, the rise to the national stage is a natural progression of work through the pageantry ranks from a young age.
For Gabby Richmond, the road was a little more unorthodox – one using her background as a Division I athlete and a big leap of faith.
The former St. Bonaventure women’s basketball standout decided to leave a steady job, stepping into the unknown to chase her dreams.
“It was a complete leap of faith,” she said. “I felt as though God had something else for me. I just knew there was something more out there for me. And boy, was I right.”
That decision led to her winning the title of 2022 Miss Maryland for America Strong earlier this spring and will take her to Las Vegas in August where she will compete for the Miss for America Strong crown.
And though she might look like a natural now, pageants are anything but ordinary for the former Bonnies forward.
“People who see me now in my heels and crown, they think I’ve done this forever. I had to hire a coach to teach me how to walk in heels. I had no clue,” she said with a laugh.
But when she decided in February to resign from her job as a technical writer for the Department of Defense to follow her dream of a modeling career while pursuing her passion for photography, Richmond entered into a hair and makeup show and won.
“It was the right place at the right time. The host of that show was in the pageant world and asked if I’d ever thought about doing pageants and in the back of my head I was like, no, I want to be a Nike model. I was still an athlete at heart,” she said.
She decided to be open-minded and give pageants a shot, including a run for Miss Maryland, her adopted home state after moving from her native Chicago.
The catch was that the state pageant was only two weeks away.
Not exactly much time to prepare for a newcomer to the pageantry world.
Despite the short notice, Richmond won, using some of the lessons she learned as a collegiate athlete to help in her transition.
“My background as an athlete helps because I’m competitive and have a confidence about myself,” she said. “I also have learned how to be coachable. Essentially, pageantry is a sport and people don’t understand that.”
Richmond’s current success is an extension of her impressive collegiate career.
During her time with the Bonnies, she was key to a highly successful program run. Bona won 24 games in 2013-14 on the way to a win in the WNIT before another 24-win season culminating in a trip to the NCAA Tournament and a Round of 32 appearance following a first round victory over Oklahoma State in 2016. In the classroom, she finished her undergraduate degree a full semester early in 2015, then graduated with an MBA as her collegiate career came to a close in 2017.
Today, she calls back on those memories as she succeeds in the pageantry world, one of competition including much more than just walking down an aisle.
“When I did my first fashion runway show, you have like one minute to change. I had a very elaborate outfit and needed three people to help me change; you have to change your shoes and hair in no time and get back on stage,” she said. “No one in the crowd knew the chaos that was going on backstage. It was an adrenaline rush. I love it.”
Those types of pressure-packed situations are when she puts her basketball career experience to good use.
“It’s chaotic, but it’s the same thing as basketball,” she says. “Having 10 seconds left, down one, coach gives you a play and you have to execute it. It’s very similar. My coach now told me he loves working with athletes because we are used to training and being in high-pressure situations.”
In addition to an interview process with judges leading up to the competition and answering questions on stage, contestants model multiple outfits. At the national competition, each contestant will wear a dress representing their home state – in Richmond’s case, hers will be modeled after the Maryland state flower, a Black-eyed Susan.
“The costumes are serious; they’re very competitive,” she said. “And it’s not necessarily what you wear, but how you wear it, how you own it. You can have a $1,000 dress, but if you don’t work it, it doesn’t matter.”
A win at the Miss America for America Strong competition would move her on to a spot in the Miss World pageant.
While her path to the national stage hasn’t been a traditional one, overcoming odds is nothing new for the Bona’s double graduate in marketing and MBA.
Richmond went through four knee surgeries during her basketball career, including tearing both ACLs. Her first ACL tear kept her sidelined as a high school senior and nearly derailed her recruiting process.
“St. Bonaventure was so special to me because they still wanted me after my injury,” she said. The first ACL tear preceded another similar injury in her other knee as a freshman at SBU and led to a redshirt year.
The setbacks didn’t stop Richmond, however.
Along with appearing in every game of Bona’s magical 2015-16 NCAA Tournament season, she wrote her name in the program record books.
Today, she ranks third on the all-time list in blocks (90) and seventh in rebounds (638). She also scored 943 points during her time at Bona.
“No one today knows what my body has been through,” she said. “It’s taught me the concept of resiliency. No matter the hurdles you have to go through, you still can do what you want to do.”
Following her Bona career, she interned for the Chicago Public Schools sports communications department where she discovered photography. Richmond used her savings to buy her first camera and then began dabbling in modeling and acting, beginning a discovery of what she wanted to do after college.
After accepting a job in Maryland, she began a photography company with modeling on the side.
Her photography business specializes in wedding and maternity photo shoots, the latter of which introduced her to a cause she is hoping to use her platform to help others. Each Miss America for America Strong contestant has a cause they work for, and Richmond’s is helping women battling infertility issues along with other health concerns.
“I became interested in it after doing a lot of photo shoots with expecting mothers and their babies. I see both ends of the spectrum; the beautiful baby photos with their mothers but knowing there are a lot of women struggling,” she said. “It’s something a lot of women don’t talk about.”
Today she aims to raise funds to donate to women impacted by costly medical bills including in vitro fertilization.
“My goal is to help women holistically and financially if they need to go through IVF. That’s very expensive,” Richmond said. “A lot of women don’t know that nutrition and fitness can be connected to fertility status as well, so education and supporting women going through fertility issues physically and emotionally is a very important thing. This is a mission for me whether I’m doing a pageant or not. It’s amazing that my platform is growing because I get more access to resources to help others.”
This summer, Richmond has been finalizing plans for the national competition, such as her fashion choices and needing to raise funds for her trip. On Aug. 18, she’ll hit the stage in Las Vegas to compete for the national crown.