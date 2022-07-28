richmond_fp

Former St. Bonaventure women’s basketball star Gabby Richmond was recently named Miss Maryland for America Strong.

 St. Bonaventure athletics

For many in the world of Miss America competition, the rise to the national stage is a natural progression of work through the pageantry ranks from a young age.

For Gabby Richmond, the road was a little more unorthodox – one using her background as a Division I athlete and a big leap of faith.

