Mike Matz summed up what so many others were thinking at that same moment.
“This is so freaking cool,” the Portville baseball coach said in a text upon watching Allegany native Shawn Dubin take the mound for his Major League Baseball debut on Monday night.
Even to the casual local observer, it was undeniably a cool occurrence.
To those that know Dubin best, it was probably a bit surreal.
And for the hard-throwing right-hander, for the first half-hour anyway, it was perfect in how it played out.
Dubin, bedecked in a blue No. 66 City Connect alternate Astros jersey that read “Space City” across the front, struck out the first batter he faced, Mets leadoff man Brandon Nimmo, on three pitches and fanned four-time all-star Francisco Lindor as part of a 1-2-3 seventh inning. For further perspective, he sat down a $150 million player and a $300 million player while needing just 11 total pitches.
In the eighth, he answered a leadoff double by superstar Pete Alonso with three-straight outs to again keep the Mets at bay.
Dubin was collected and confident. The moment was hardly too big for him. He impressed with his four-seam fastball and slider. He cracked something of a smile as he walked off the mound in the seventh, seemingly thinking to himself, “I belong here.”
On any other night, under any other circumstances, that’s where his night would have ended: after two shutdown innings and what could only have been viewed as an ideal debut. Only, this wasn’t any other night.
Houston was already down 6-0 (and later 6-1), had a depleted bullpen due to injuries and inefficiency and was in desperate need of someone to chew up some innings. And so veteran manager Dusty Baker had his 27-year-old call-up also throw the ninth, come back to finish things off, regardless of the result.
And that’s when the only blemish on an otherwise incredible night took place.
Dubin, perhaps slightly fatigued, on his second go-round against New York’s lineup, seemed to run out of gas, allowing five runs on six hits and a walk as the Mets secured an 11-1 triumph. It ended up being the fourth-longest outing by an Astros reliever this season. As a result, his final numbers — five runs on seven hits with four strikeouts and a walk — don’t do justice to what Dubin actually accomplished in his first outing in a big-league uniform.
Baker, admittedly, and necessarily, left the 2014 Allegany-Limestone graduate out to dry, saying in the postgame press conference, “I hate to have to leave Dubin out there in his first appearance because he threw the ball well. But he was saving our bullpen for the next couple days.”
And that — not what happened in the ninth — should be the takeaway from this forever moment at Minute Maid Park in Houston on June 19, 2023.
Dubin, for two innings, more than held his own. He displayed the kind of “stuff” that has made the Astros so high on him over the last three years, beginning with a spring training invite in 2021 and a promotion to the 40-man roster in both 2022 and this season. He validated the idea that he’s worth taking a look at for this level.
A number of Astros took to social media afterward to compliment Dubin for those first two frames and criticize Baker for bringing him back out for the ninth, fearing that it would ruin his confidence.
One observer during that final inning noted, “Dubin for the Astros getting a taste of the business side of baseball. Tough debut. He was really good for two innings. Now, they are hanging him out to dry. Should’ve had somebody ready two hitters ago.”
But hopefully that did nothing to truly sour his experience.
Dubin shined more than he struggled and he did his part by turning in a long-relief outing in a game that was already one-sided to save Houston’s arms. He knew that was a large part of why he’d been called up in the first place.
Where will the former Buffalo Bull and Olean Oiler go from here on his professional journey? It remains to be seen, but he was back in a Houston uniform for a third-straight night on Tuesday.
And no matter what happens, he’ll always be able to call himself a major-leaguer, always say he got the better of Nimmo and Lindor, always recall the outpouring of love and support in phone calls, texts and social media posts for the local kid who actually made The Show late on a muggy Monday night in Houston.
Pretty freaking cool, indeed.