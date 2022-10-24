SPORTS-DOLPHINS-SAFETY-BRANDON-JONES-EXPECTED-33-FL.jpg

Miami Dolphins cornerback Justin Bethel (20) tackles Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

 John McCall/TNS

PITTSBURGH — Mike Tomlin had an out if he was looking for one a week ago. Kenny Pickett was in the concussion protocol. Mitch Trubisky had come off the bench and played well in an upset win against Tampa Bay.

Only Tomlin didn't hesitate, saying even before Pickett was fully cleared that the Pittsburgh Steelers were going right back to their rookie quarterback the second he was available.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social