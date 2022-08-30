From one perspective, it wasn’t our best year for prognostications.
In the annual review of our record predictions for the Big 30’s football programs, we got our “hot seat” selection wrong and correctly forecasted the mark for only three of 22 teams for the 2021 season.
From another angle, however, we did pretty well.
We essentially came within a game of nailing our choice for the “hot seat,” as St. Marys went 8-1 over its originally slated nine games, losing only to Ridgway in Week 1, before picking up a late non-league contest with Tyrone and finishing 8-2. We nailed the marks for Bolivar-Richburg (5-3), Franklinville/Ellicottville (6-2) and Smethport (7-2) and came within one game either way of 10 other teams. Then, too, we COULD have been spot on for four of those squads had Cuba-Rushford, 0-7 (picked 1-7), Elk County Catholic, 3-5 (4-5), Port Allegany, 5-4 (5-5) and Sheffield, 0-8 (0-9) not been left with one fewer game due to a COVID-relation cancellation.
In the end, we were off by a mere win, loss or game played for 13 ½ of 22 teams. We came within two games of three others, two of which (Pioneer and Salamanca) we knew would be good, but for whom we had flip-flopped records and we voided Wellsville, whose schedule changed from Section 5 Class B to 8-man after we had already projected its record for the latter.
That was enough to show our faces around these parts again this year, acknowledge how we did last season and give it another try for 2022. It was also enough to make a slight change in how this piece is presented.
PREVIOUSLY, this story had always been a staple of the annual Football Edition (this year’s version of which can be found in today’s Times Herald). This year, though, one story wasn’t going to fit in the Edition due to its condensed format and larger team capsules. So our thought was, ‘Why not run the predictions piece in the regular pages?’ It’s already one of our more anticipated preseason stories, as teams, historically, have eagerly looked to see where we have them pegged for the coming year. This way, perhaps we attract even more eyes by giving it more of the spotlight.
And so it is in 2022, on today’s B-1.
Before we proceed to this year’s predictions, however, here’s a closer look at how we fared last fall:
Team Predicted Actual
Allegany-Limestone 3-5 4-4
Bolivar-Richburg 5-3 5-3
Bradford High 2-8 0-10
Cameron County 2-8 5-4
Cattaraugus-Little Valley 2-6 1-7
Coudersport 7-3 4-5
Cuba-Rushford 1-7 0-7
Elk County Catholic 4-5 3-5
Franklinville/Ellicottville 6-2 6-2
Kane 6-4 3-7
Olean High 5-3 4-4
Otto-Eldred 4-6 3-7
Pioneer 7-1 5-3
Port Allegany 5-5 5-4
Portville 5-3 4-4
Randolph 5-3 8-0
Ridgway 8-2 7-3
Salamanca 5-3 7-1
Sheffield 0-9 0-8
Smethport 7-2 7-2
St. Marys 9-0 8-2
Wellsville — —
SO WHAT’S the general assessment for this fall? We think it’s going to be a collectively strong season for our local teams.
For the second time in as many years (we left it vacant in 2018 and ‘19 and had no Edition in ‘20), we did make a “hot seat” selection: Randolph. The Cardinals are no stranger to such pressure, having been given that designation in three-straight years from 2013-15 (and mostly living up to that billing, going unbeaten in ‘13, with a one- and two-loss season to follow) on the back end of a state title three-peat. And though it might be a bit unfair to continue putting the onus on coach Brent Brown’s program, his teams have traditionally been strong enough to deserve it.
And that’s particularly true this season.
Randolph welcomes back nearly every key contributor from last year’s 10-1 team that romped to a Section 6 Class D title and fell to Oakfield-Alabama/Elba in the Far West Regional, including Big 30 Player of the Year Xander Hind, two other Big 30 All-Stars in Jaiden Huntington and Ryan Carpenter and quarterback Carson Conley. The Cardinals currently rank No. 4 among all teams in Western New York, per MaxPreps, and could well open the season No. 1 in the state in Class D.
Indeed, per just about every coach in the area, the road to both a Section 6 and state title goes through Randolph. So it seems more than fair to suggest the Cardinals will run the table again this season. But they’re just one of a number of Big 30 teams who seem poised for a big campaign.
PORT ALLEGANY, with a standout cast of seniors, is the choice to win the gauntlet of a District 9 Region II division. The Gators, too, have the look of a team that could go undefeated, though we have them dropping one league contest and going 8-2 overall. They got off to a great start in justifying that mark, topping Ridgway, 30-6, over the weekend.
Behind Randolph, both Portville and Franklinville/Ellicottville seem to have the pieces in place for a one- or two-loss season (we have each going 6-2). Portville is loaded, having welcomed back just about everybody from a 4-5 team. F/E, meanwhile, did suffer a number of key graduation losses, but brings in a group that went undefeated at the JV level last year and has the culture of a team that expects to make the sectional final.
In Class B2, Olean should be in the mix for a league title with the departures of Iroquois, West Seneca East and Pioneer and with some experience back, highlighted by playmaking receiver Cade Anastasia and linemen Chris Bargy and Lucas Brushingham. The Huskies also have two winnable non-league games against Lake Shore and Allegany-Limestone, setting them up — even without their start quarterbac and running back — for plenty of success.
In B-1, Pioneer lost a big senior class, but is typically able to reload under Jim Duprey and is high on its new quarterback. In Class C South, Salamanca should again be solid and Allegany-Limestone could well be the sleeper of the entire county, though the Gators have a difficult schedule to navigate.
And then there’s Bolivar-Richburg.
The Wolverines, even after graduating some of its star linemen from a team that went 5-3 and finished fourth in Section 5 Class D, seemed to have enough back to be able to compete near the top of the class again this year. That group includes another of those linemen: Trent Sibble, one of the top players in the area.
And then they made the decision to move to 8-man football this fall. B-R will certainly have some adjustments to make, but with an ostensibly more manageable situation (and possibly schedule), Steve Smith’s bunch figures to be in the mix for an 8-man title in its inaugural campaign.
Here’s how we seeing the local scene shaking out in 2022:
DISTRICT 9 REGION 1
W L Karns City 6 1 DuBois 6 1 Brookville 5 2 St. Marys (6-3) 5 2 Punxsutawney 2 5 Central Clarion 2 5 Bradford (3-7) 1 6 Moniteau 1
DISTRICT 9 REGION 2 W L Port Allegany (8-2) 6 1 Redbank Valley 5 2 Union/A-C Valley 5 2 Brockway 4 3 Ridgway (4-6) 3 4 Keystone 3 4 Kane (3-7) 1 6 Smethport (2-7) 1 6
DISTRICT 9 REGION 3 W L Coudersport (6-3) 4 1 Cam. County (4-6) 4 1 Elk Co. Catholic (4-5) 3 2 Otto-Eldred (4-6) 3 2 Bucktail 1 4 Sheffield (0-8) 0 5
SECTION 6 CLASS B1 W L Iroquois 5 0 West Seneca East 4 1 Pioneer (5-3) 3 2 Lewiston-Porter 2 3 Burgard/Buffalo Arts 1 4 Lake Shore 0 5
SECTION 6 CLASS B2 W L Albion 5 1 Olean (6-2) 4 2 East Aurora/Holland 4 2 Maryvale 3 3 Dunkirk 2 4 Cheektowaga 2 4 Falconer/Cass. Valley/MG 1 5
SECTION 6 CLASS C SOUTH W L Fredonia 4 1 Southwestern 4 1 Salamanca (5-3) 3 2 Allegany-Limestone (3-5) 2 3 Chautauqua Lake/W/B 1 4 Silver Creek/Forestville 1 4
SECTION 6 CLASS D W L Randolph (8-0) 7 0 Portville (6-2) 5 2 Franklinville/Ellicottville (6-2) 5 2 Clymer/Sherman/Panama 5 2 Wilson 3 4 Frewsburg 2 5 Catt.-Little Valley (1-7) 1 6 Gowanda/Pine Valley 0 7
SECTION 5 CLASS D2 W L Alexander 4 0 South Seneca/Romulus 3 1 Batavia Notre Dame 2 2 Cuba-Rushford/Hins. (1-6) 1 3 Clyde-Savannah 0 4
8 MAN W L Red Jacket 7 1 Bolivar-Richburg (6-2) 6 2 Canisteo-Greenwood 5 3 Pembroke 5 3 Mynderse 4 4 Wellsville (3-5) 3 5 Finney/Northstar 1 7 Holley 1 7