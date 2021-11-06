SALAMANCA — Portville tried to catch Randolph off guard with an onside kick to start Friday’s Section 6, Class semifinal football game. It didn’t work. Nothing did.
So it’s been for Cardinals’ opponents this season. Their 46-0 victory over the Panthers at Veterans Memorial Stadium was the latest in a long line of drubbings this season.
Top-seeded Randolph scored on its first five possessions and led No. 4 Portville 40-0 at halftime before a running clock mercifully bled away the final 24 minutes.
Ranked No. 2 in the state in Class D behind Section 4’s Tioga, the Cardinals (9-0) can complete their unblemished sectional run with a championship victory against either Clymer/Sherman/Panama or Franklinville/Ellicottville at 5 p.m. Friday at the Buffalo Bills’ Highmark Stadium. The Titans (6-2) and Wolfpack (6-2) square off this afternoon.
Randolph also throttled Portville 51-8 on October 1. With the latest romp, the Cardinals have outscored their opponents 351-65.
“I thought the kids came out and played hard,” Randolph coach Brent Brown said. “It would have been real easy not to and look past it. We hadn’t played in two weeks, plus before that Silver Creek forfeited to us. We’ve really only played two games in five weeks. The kids were ready to play. They came out and did what they do.”
Randolph is aiming for its first sectional crown since 2014. That’s the same year it completed a state championship three-peat.
With the way the Cardinals are playing, another deep run is possible.
“We set our goals at the beginning of the year,” Brown said. “Getting a home playoff game was certainly one of them. Making it to the (sectional final), we just ticked off No. 2. You’ve got two tournaments. We’ve got one more game in this tournament, and if you win you get into the big tournament. That’s what we’re shooting for.”
With 137 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries — all in the first half — Randolph’s Xander Hind upped his season totals to 1,599 yards and 22 touchdowns. Luke Pagett added 99 yards and two more touchdowns on the ground, including a 75-yard score, and four 2-point runs.
Randolph’s other first half TD came on a Jaiden Huntington 8-yard catch on a fourth-and-goal pass from Carson Conley. Christian Burch chipped in a 1-yard rushing score in the fourth quarter after Portville fumbled a punt return.
While Randolph was piling up points, the Panthers (4-5) managed just 16 yards of offense in the first half and 79 for the game.
“We said that we’d have to play perfect tonight,” PCS coach Josh Brooks said. “We were nowhere near that. Little disappointed with our effort in the first half. That’s the first time all year I can really say that.”
Of the Cardinals, Brooks added: “They’re very good. They have a good chance to not only win next week, but have a shot at a state run. We’ll be rooting for anyone out of our league who can do that.
“They’re young. They’re mostly juniors. So we know a lot of them are coming back next year. They’re bigger and stronger right now. We’ve got to put work in in the offseason to get better, bigger, faster, and stronger.”
Brooks thought an onside kick to start the game was a necessary tactic against an unstoppable force like Randolph.
“We knew they were better than us personnel-wise across the board,” he said. “We had to try a couple things to get some momentum going. We talked about it all week. We practiced it all week. We almost executed it. We didn’t.”
After finishing unbeaten in the spring with an experienced team, a host of underclassmen started this fall for the Panthers. The growing pains showed during stretches of the season.
“We were right where we thought we’d be roughly,” Brooks said in summing up Portville’s season. “We probably could have squeezed one more win out, maybe two. The nice part is we are young and we’re not losing a lot of seniors who played a lot. We started a lot of juniors and sophomores, so we have that going for us.”
He added: “It always stinks to lose your last game, but we talked about remembering this feeling. We talked about how fast time goes. All the sudden these juniors are now seniors. We just got to get better.”
Portville 0 0 0 0 — 0
Randolph 24 16 0 6 — 46
First Quarter
Randolph — Xander Hind 20 run (55 yards, 8 plays); Luke Pagett run, 8-0
Randolph — Hind 19 run (37 yards, 4 plays); Pagett run, 16-0
Randolph — Pagett 16 run (73 yards, 4 plays); Jaiden Huntington pass from Carson Conley, 24-0
Second Quarter
Randolph — Huntington 8 pass from Conley (33 yards, 9 plays); Pagett run, 32-0
Randolph — Pagett 75 run (83 yards, 2 plays); Pagett run, 40-0
Fourth Quarter
Randolph — Christian Burch 1 run (18 yards, 7 plays after fumble); kick failed, 46-0
TEAM STATISTICS
Portville Randolph
First Downs 5 15
Rushes-Yards 30-52 35-247
Passing Yards 27 52
Comp-Att-Int 4-9-0 3-3-0
Total Offense 79 299
Fumbles-Lost 4-1 1-0
Penalties-Yards 1-5 7-70
Punts-Avg 3-29.7 1-38.0
Total Plays 39 38