LOCKPORT — All three were among the favorites.
And at Saturday’s Section 6 State Qualifier wrestling tournaments, each took care of business. Five local wrestlers punched their tickets to states by finishing either first or second in their respective division, including three section champions — Olean’s Chris Bargy, Portville’s Dakota Mascho and Pioneer’s Dan Kirsch.
Bargy won a 7-5 overtime thriller over Orchard Park’s Jack MacDonald in the 189-pound Division I final, sealing the senior’s first trip to Albany.
“The finals match was probably the best match (Bargy) could have had to prepare him for states,” said Olean coach Clar Anderson. “He had pinned the stronger and more stout guys, and this kid was more flexible and athletic. He hadn’t wrestled a guy like that before, and he needed to make some adjustments.”
Bargy, seeded second behind MacDonald coming in, gained an early advantage with a first-period takedown. MacDonald escaped from bottom in the second and Bargy returned the favor in the third.
After a back-and-forth exchange, overtime was required to decide the pairing. Bargy’s double-leg takedown in the extra period made him a state rep.
“This is quite the success story,” Anderson said. “States may have been a goal of his at the beginning of the season, but he’s had a standout junior year and I think he’s gaining confidence that he will hopefully carry on to the state tournament.”
Bargy was also awarded the Character Athlete Award, given to two students who “set the example in speech, conduct, love, faith and integrity.”
Mascho edged Pioneer’s Brady Heckathorn in the 152-pound final, using a second-period reversal to power a 2-1 decision.
“(Mascho) was on fire to start the day,” said Portville coach Matt Milne. “I think both wrestlers were about as conservative as they could be in the finals match. It’s hard to do something when your opponent isn’t very offensive, and I think they both didn’t want to do anything to cost themselves. (Heckathorn) had a good game plan for him, but Dakota was still able to defeat him.”
Heckathorn escaped after the reversal, but failed to do so after starting the third period on bottom.
“That’s one of Dakota’s strengths — he’s a pretty darn good rider,” Milne said. “That’s something he’s been able to do his whole career and a lot of times he saves himself with how well he rides.”
Heckathorn capitalized on his second chance for a state berth, however, with a 7-1 decision over Chautauqua Lake’s John Watson in the “true” second-place match. The junior will be joined by two Pioneer teammates at states, including Kirsch, who was named Most Outstanding Wrestler of the Division II tournament after winning the 118-pound class.
Kirsch started out as the second seed in one of its deepest classes.
He pinned third-seeded Caden Barrientos of Lewiston-Porter in the third period of their semifinal, quickly ending a match that had been tied 1-1 prior, to set up a date with Chautauqua Lake’s Jordan Joslyn in the finals. The two had previously met in the finals of the Falconer Tournament, a major decision in favor of Joslyn.
After a scoreless first, Joslyn was awarded a penalty point in the second while Kirsch rode him for the entirety of the period. Kirsch started the third on bottom and reversed Joslyn, but Joslyn escaped, setting up an overtime that would require criteria to settle.
After a scoreless first OT, Joslyn escaped with nine seconds left in his turn on bottom, but Kirsch scored a reversal early in his and finished the 30-second frame on top to secure his second trip to states.
“Even though it was a lower-scoring match, (Kirsch) was on the attack the whole time, dictating the positions and wrestling confidently the whole way through,” said Pioneer coach Chris Edwards.
Donald Bennett’s 11-1 major decision over Southwestern’s Neves Hoose in the semifinals secured his trip to states, as Hoose finished third while Bennett was second, becoming Pioneer’s third state representative.
“The fact that we’re sending three kids to the state tournament is a reflection of our program,” Edwards said. “Especially this year, we had such a young team and were very rebuilding-oriented, it shows the kids in our program what hard work can do. It gives them a goal as they’re moving forward in their career, as well.”
Kirsch will be among the podium contenders at 118, as he’ll look to improve upon a fourth-place finish in 2020. Heckathorn and Bennett, meanwhile, will each make their first appearance in Albany on Feb. 26.
“He’s been there before so he knows what to expect, and he knows every match is a big match,” Edwards said. “I know his goal is to become a state champion — you’ve got to win four in a row for that to happen.”
Mascho has high hopes for his second trip to states. He finished fifth in 2020, and has amassed a 33-0 record this season.
“Every kid goes there because they want to win it,” Milne said. “We’ll see where he’s seeded and go from there. I couldn’t have been happier with how our guys wrestled (Saturday). It just shows how hard it is to win our section tournament, or even place at it.”
Bargy, meanwhile, will make his first states appearance. The tournament will be wrestled Feb. 25-26 at Albany’s Times Union Center.