ALLEGANY — After marking an assist in the first half, Addie Fisher scored a goal of her own to give the Allegany-Limestone girls soccer team its first win of the season in overtime on Tuesday.
Fisher scored just over two minutes into the first OT period to lift A-L over Portville, 2-1, in the new “sudden victory” overtime format.
A-L rallied from an early deficit after Portville’s Olivia Dean found the back of the net in a scrum with 21:07 left in the first half. The Gators got their answer with 3:57 in the half as Cait Kellogg scored on Fisher’s assist.
“Two pretty evenly matched teams and it was quite a struggle for both,” A-L coach Dale MacArthur summarized. “We both had opportunities. They’ve got a lot of speed and they use it well. We made some adjustments at halftime that helped us. It was chaos for us on defense in the first half and we did a little more organized chaos in the second half and were a little better in the midfield to generate a few opportunities, alright not a lot because we didn’t score until overtime.
“In the overtime we came out pretty strong. I think that was the difference. I wasn’t a fan of this sudden victory until tonight.”
Fisher scored off a throw-win by Mia Herzog with 7:53 left on the board in the first overtime.
Portville goalkeeper Mackenzie Harmon and A-L’s Chloe Baker marked 12 saves apiece. Portville fell to 1-2 while A-L improved to 1-1.
ALLEGANY COUNTYCuba-Rushford/Hinsdale 4, Bolivar-Richburg 1CUBA — Taylor Searle and Jen Tuttle each recorded a goal and an assist to power Cuba-Rushford/Hinsdale (1-1).
Riley Keller and Shae Maples each added one goal for the Rebels.
McKinlee Harris recorded the only goal for Bolivar-Richburg (1-2).
C-R’s Tara Duvall recorded six saves and B-R’s Kyla Gayton recorded 14 saves.
“I thought we defended really well,” CRH coach Aaron Wright said. “BR is dangerous offensively with the Harris sisters (McKinlee and Madigan) and I’m really pleased we were able to hold them to one goal. I was glad to see a lot of different girls get involved in the scoring, I think it shows we have a good amount of depth this year.”
Fillmore 8, Scio/Friendship 1FRIENDSHIP — Hope Russell scored a hat trick in the first half and added another in the second to finish with four goals and an assist to lead Fillmore (3-0).
Grace Russell had a goal and three assists, Malory DeRock had a goal and two assists, Madi Geertman added a goal and an assist and Oakley Frazier had one goal for the Eagles. Rachel Hatch marked one assist.
Jen Dickens scored the lone goal for Scio/Friendship (0-2-1).
Preslee Miller made two saves for Fillmore.
CCAA EASTRandolph 7, Franklinville 1RANDOLPH — Mattie Evansbrown and Quinn Pence scored two goals each to lead Randolph.
Giannia Bowles, Kyra Pence and Sara Smith added one goal each and Pence also had an assist.
Randolph’s Kendell O’Neill made four saves in the win.
Alena Murphy scored the lone goal for Franklinville on an Olivia Frank assist. Sarah Courtney made 11 saves for the Panthers (0-1).
ECIC DIVISION IIIPioneer 8, Maryvale 0YORKSHIRE — Pioneer improved to 2-1 as seven different Panthers found the back of the net, led by Jayden Leederman, who scored twice.
Taylor Rosier, Emma Watson, Mulligan Palmerton, Brittany Bliss, Alyssa Boldt and Gretchen Rumfola had one goal apiece. Abby Mason and Alyssa Boldt combined for a shutout with one save.
NON-LEAGUEFrewsburg 6, Ellicottville 0ELLICOTTVILLE — Ashlyn Samuelson scored twice and Alexandra Hultberg, Jacey Cappa, Taytum Jimerson and Kealy Caflisch added one goal each to power Frewsburg (2-0).
Goalkeeper Abby Chudy made 21 saves for Ellicottville (0-3).
Cattaraugus-Little Valley 5, Silver Creek 0SILVER CREEK — Madison Spink scored twice to lift Cattaraugus-Little Valley (1-0) to a victory in its first game of the season.
Madalyn West, Evelyn Janora and Olivia Seiflein added one goal each for the Timberwolves. Goalkeeper Onalee Osgood recorded a shutout with one save.