BRADFORD — The 48th annual Big 30 All-Star Charities Classic is set for the night of Aug. 6 at Bradford High’s Parkway Field, with the coaching staffs having already been named last week.
The former Big 30 All-Star Football Game, founded by the late Don Raabe, matches graduated senior stars from each side of the border with the series tied, 22-22-3, though Pennsylvania hasn’t lost since the 2015 renewal.
Proceeds benefit area charities and, over the first 47 years, the game has donated more than $1.8 million to local causes.
Today marks the first group of players named to this year’s game — five to each roster — with squads ultimately numbering some 42 members each.
Added today for the New York squad are: Salamanca’s Cole Hedlund, Randolph’s Luke Pagett and Jodey Frame and Frewsburg’s Landen Bragg and Joel McLaughlin.
Pennsylvania’s first five players are Bradford’s Dalton Dixon, Cameron County’s Dylan Rieder, Johnsonburg’s Camron Marciniak, Eisenhower’s Michael Jones and Warren’s Justice Greene.
HEDLUND was a 6-foot-1, 155-pound wide receiver/safety who was named to the Section 6 Class C Defensive All-Star team. A member of the National Honor Society and a Business/Marketing Student of the Month, he will begin his higher education at Jamestown Community College.
His favorite football memory was “beating Southwestern by a point in the regular season my senior year.”
Pagett was a 6-foot, 180-pound fullback/safety and two-time Jamestown Post-Journal All-Star. He plans to study sports medicine in college and was named to the Western New York All-Academic team, was twice Student of the Month, while being tabbed second-team Academic All-State and earning the Sportsmanship Award.
His favorite football memory was “winning the Section 6 Class D title at the Bills Stadium.”
Frame was a 6-foot-3, 265-pound defensive tackle who will attend Hilbert College, major in biology and play football.
His favorite football memory was “getting two sacks in our Section 6 championship game and celebrating with the defense.”
Bragg was a 5-foot-9, 280-pound two-way lineman and a two-time Blue and Gold Award winner who will pursue a career in graphic design.
His favorite football memory was “beating C.G. Finney in the last second of the game.”
McLaughlin was a 6-foot-1, 225-pound tight end/linebacker who was a First Team Section 6 All Star and the Jamestown Post-Journal’s 2021 Defensive Player of the Year while being named Frewsburg’s Hard-Nosed Player of the Year.
DIXON was a 6-foot, 185-pound wide receiver/outside linebacker who earned four letters in football, three in basketball and two in baseball.
A high honor roll student and member of the National Technical Honor Society, he will attend Triangle Tech in DuBois to pursue a career as an electrician.
Of being selected for the Charities Classic, he said, “I’ve been waiting for the day when I could play in the Big 30 Game. Even as a little kid I wanted to be a part of it.”
Rieder was a 6-foot-1, 190-pound running back/linebacker-defensive end who was his team’s Player of the Year and a member of the D-9 All-Star Team.
He will get his commercial driver’s license and hopes to work for the state of Pennsylvania.
Of the Charities Classic, he said, “both my brothers were selected to play in the game and it inspired me to finish as the third.”
His favorite memories playing football were “being an 0-9 team my first three years to finishing .500 my senior year and turning the football program around for Cameron County.”
Marciniak was a 5-foot-9, 175-pound running back/linebacker-cornerback who was a two-time Big 30 All Star and a District 9 Small School-South Division All-Star. Also a baseball star, he was D-9 Player of the Year and a DuBois Courier-Express All-Star.
A high honor roll student and member of the National Honor Society, he will attend Gannon University, major in pre-physician’s assistant and play baseball.
Marciniak’s father also played in the Charities Classic and Camron cited his favorite football moment as “winning the D-9 Championship in 2019.”
Jones was a 5-foot-11, 200-pound tight end-guard/defensive end who earned four football letters and an equal number of Football Scholar Awards. He also claimed four Ironman Awards.
His favorite memory playing football was “when my teammate, Jake Venman, kicked the winning field goal against Cambridge Springs.”
Greene was a 6-foot-4, 200-pound two-way end who also played baseball and competed in track.
He will attend Penn State-Behrend and major in industrial engineering and business.
Greene is looking forward to playing in the Big 30 Game “for my brother, Tyler, who died in a car accident in 2011. I play football for him so I can carry on his legacy … he also played in the Big 30 Game so it means alot to me.”