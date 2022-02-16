ST. BONAVENTURE — At this point, despite sharing a conference for the last 43 seasons, it might seem a bit unfamiliar.
The St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team, due to COVID-related scheduling chaos, hasn’t played Massachusetts since Jan. 15, 2020, over two full years ago. And considering that year’s “home” game was played in Rochester’s Blue Cross Arena, it hasn’t seen the Minutemen in the Reilly Center since all the way back on Dec. 30, 2017, when Jaylen Adams was still in brown and white.
UMass, one of Bona’s oldest Atlantic 10 rivals (alongside George Washington and Duquesne), has the same coach from those two matchups: Matt McCall, who in Year 5 still hasn’t quite gotten things heading upward in Amherst. And though Bona has four of the same starters from that 2020 matchup, the Minutemen, after losing star forward Tre Mitchell to Texas and revamping their roster with transfers, have an entirely new team.
And that’s what Bona (15-7, 6-4), after just one full day off, is set to face when it hosts UMass tonight (7 o’clock, WPIG-FM, ESPN+-live stream) in the second of four-straight games inside the RC.
IF DAVIDSON is considered the gold standard for 3-point shooting in the A-10, that might best put into context this:
The Minutemen have actually been better in that area this year.
UMass (11-12, 4-7) takes, and makes, a ton of treys, leading the conference in 3-point percentage (.387) and 3s per game (10.1), figures at which the Wildcats rank No. 2 and 4, respectively. And that will undoubtedly be the top challenge for a Bona defense that has slowly begun to improve at defending the arc, now sitting at No. 9 in 3-point percentage defense (.346).
The Bonnies, though, have two key components on their side: momentum and history.
Coach Mark Schmidt’s team has won three-straight for the first time since early December and is coming off two of its biggest wins of the year with a home-and-home sweep of a previously top 50 Saint Louis team. It’s also won eight in a row and 12 of the last 14 over the Minutemen, including all three matchups since McCall took over for the fired Derek Kellogg in 2017.
Where’s this team’s confidence level heading into the final six games of the regular season?
“Just taking it one game at a time,” said senior Osun Osunniyi after Monday’s 83-79 home win over SLU. “Not trying to get too comfortable and get satisfied (with) where we’re at. We’ve got a lot of games left. We still have to handle business, do our jobs; so we’re feeling good winning three games, but we gotta work every single day, rest up tonight, watch film (Tuesday) and get ready for UMass.”
YES, Bona has had just one day to prepare for this UMass offense.
That’s a group that features four double-digit scorers in point guard Noah Fernandes (15 points, 5 assists), Penn State transfer forward Trent Buttrick (12 points, 6 rebounds), Albany transfer guard C.J. Kelly (11 points) and Boston College transfer guard Rich Kelly (13 points). The latter is also one of the top shooters in the A-10, leading the league in 3-point percentage (.486) while sitting 10th in makes (2.3 per game).
But this is another UMass team that’s hovered below .500 under McCall, one that has alternated wins and losses after an 0-4 league start, though it does own two nice victories over Saint Louis (at home) at Rhode Island (78-67, away) and did beat Rutgers in the non-conference (85-83). And it’s an opponent against whom Bona will be a relatively sizable favorite.
And for as good as it is offensively, that’s how bad the Minutemen have been on the other end.
McCALL’S team ranks last in the league in both scoring defense (77.4 points) and field goal percentage defense (.483). It also ranks near the bottom in rebounding margin (10th, minus-2.4). As such, its struggles have been as notable as its successes, being handled by those same SLU (90-59) and URI teams (81-68) while last week losing at home to a lower-tier George Washington team.
And that could make for a nice recipe, at home, for a Bona group that had one of its best offensive outings just 48 hours earlier.
In that one, the Bonnies attacked and shared the ball the way were accustomed to seeing, totaling 19 assists on 35 field goals, placing four players in double figures, all at a 50 percent clip or better, and committing just five turnovers while energizing the crowd with an array of alley-oop dunks and fastbreak points.
Indeed, from the second half of the Fordham game last Tuesday, in which they outscored the Rams, 42-22, through the two Saint Louis wins, Bona has looked like a team that’s truly turned a corner. In that time, it has vaulted from the low 100s to No. 87 in the NET, moved within a half game of fourth in the conference standings and still has time for an even bigger jump down the stretch.
For tonight, though, its focus is on McCall’s Minutemen.
“Just staying together,” said Osunniyi, when asked what he attributed his team’s recent surge to. “Not listening to the outside noise, just knowing that we’re able to do things that we need to do to win games, and just the seniors, making sure us five are staying together and making sure the young guys are still locked in and helping us get better in practice every single day.
“It’s just us staying together, just being a team, not letting any guys get their heads down at any point in this season.”