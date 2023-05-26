The Fillmore boys tennis team earned a shot at the Section 5 Class B4 team title by defeating Honeoye in the semifinals Wednesday, but fell to Naples in the championship on Thursday.
On Wednesday in Houghton, Fillmore won 3-2, led by a first singles win from Eben Schilke and first doubles win by Jack Boon and Joe Derck. But it was a third singles victory by Marcus Wolfer that clinched the match.
“Honeoye is a strong team with six seniors,” Fillmore coach Randy Crouch said, admitting some nervousness about the semifinal. “Eben, Joe and Jack played awesome right out of the gate and got us up 2-0. The story of the match, though, was Mark Wolfer at third.”
Wolfer won 5-7, 6-3, 7-5.
“He lost his first set, but really found his groove and won the second,” Crouch said. “In the third he kept the momentum and jumped out 4-1. His opponent responded to go ahead 5-4, and it looked like Mark was fading. Somehow he found another head and closed it out 7-5. I'm really proud of him, he got us to the finals.”
On Thursday, Fillmore fell to the defending champions from Naples, 4-1, at Alfred-Almond.
“We just ran into a better team tonight,” Crouch said of the championship. “I'm not sure there is anything we could have done to get a different outcome. It seems like it comes to Naples and us pretty frequently and the last two years they have been able to outplay us.”
Schilke claimed the lone win at first singles, beating Matt Lincoln 6-3 6-3.
Fillmore has made the championship match “11 or 12 times,” Crouch said, in his 19 years, and losing the match never gets easier.
“Walking away without the trophy is always tough,” Crouch said. “I couldn't be prouder of my guys though, they epitomize sportsmanship and what scholar athletes are supposed to be.”
GIRLS LACROSSE
SECTION 6 CLASS D SEMIFINAL
East Aurora 14, Salamanca 5
EAST AURORA — Salamanca’s season concluded at 12-5 with a sectional semifinal loss Thursday.
East Aurora scored seven goals in each half, holding a 7-2 halftime lead.
Leiliene McComber and Keianna John scored two goals each for No. 4 Salamanca and Shea Monahan had one. Aubrey Hogan marked an assist. Goalie Acey Stevens had 11 saves.
Caroline Kloc (3 assists) and Sydney Giardi (assist) led No. 1 East Aurora (11-6) with four goals each.
“Our team played great,” Salamanca coach Jesse Mohr said. “We got down a couple goals and we battled from behind the entire game, but all in all I think that our team solidified and played great defense. We had our opportunities … we scored five on 21 shots. East Aurora’s goalie was pretty solid.”
BOYS GOLF
SECTION 5 CLASS D SEMIFINAL
Mount Morris 210, Fillmore 211
RUSHFORD — Ethan Provino fashioned an even-par 35 to take medalist honors and lift Mount Morris by a single stroke at Allegheny Hills. Mount Morris will meet the winner of Byron-Bergen and Arkport/Canaseraga in the team tournament final while Fillmore suffered its loss in finishing the year 11-1.
Reid Cockle led the Eagles with a 47.
“This one was a heartbreaker,” Fillmore coach Tom Parks said. “Losing by a single stroke with a trip to the finals on the line is a pretty tough pill to swallow. Today wasn't our best day overall in terms of our average, but we stayed within ourselves and played well enough to give ourselves a shot. We shot a little higher than normal, but that's to be expected with a lot on the line.
“(Provino) is headed to states for individuals and is as good as they come. Overall, considering four of our six players were first-year golfers, we had a terrific season. We finished 11-1, were ACAA league champions and advanced to the semifinal round for the first time since 2019.”
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
New Penn 3, Oswayo Valley 2
New Penn (3-1) opened the night with a victory as Emma Rhinehart and Kambria MacDonald won 21-17, 21-14.
Oswayo Valley (2-2) knotted the score at 1-1 with a three-set win (21-15, 15-21, 15-11) by Aubrey Resig and Gracelyn Maiolo. Then the No. 1s team of Avaree Kellert and Olivia Cook gave OV a 2-1 lead with a 21-11, 21-12 win.
New Penn finished off the match strong with the last two wins as Kendall Case and Emma Pinney tied it up with a three-set win, 21-9, 13-21, 15-9, win before Hanna Wysocki and Lily Wells clinched it in another nail-biter, 18-21, 21-12, 15-7.
AT ALFRED
Naples 4, Fillmore 1
Singles: Schilke (F) 6-3, 6-3 Lincoln; Gleichauf (N) 6-3, 6-2 Sisson; D. Rischpater (N) 6-3, 6-2 Wolfer
Doubles: I. Kenney/Betrus (N) 6-3, 6-1 Derck/Boon; C. Kenney/Almekinder (N) 6-1, 6-0, Decker/Knapp
AT HOUGHTON
Fillmore 3, Honeoye 2
Singles: Schilke (F) 6-1, 6-2 Merrick; Le (H) 7-6, 6-0 Sisson; Wolfer (F) 5-7, 6-3, 7-5 Nguyen
Doubles: Boon/Derck (F) 6-1, 6-2 Vandewark/Baader; Battle/Cooney (H) 6-7 (4-7), 6-4, 6-4 Knapp/Decker
AT ALLEGHENY HILLS
Mount Morris 210, Fillmore 211
Mount Morris: Provino 35, Clester 49, Constantino 63, Anaya 63
Fillmore: Cockle 47, Wiltsey 51, Sanasith 55, Cool 58