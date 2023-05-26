Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures in the mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Cattaraugus and Allegany counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&