HOUGHTON — The Fillmore boys tennis team won every match in straight sets in downing Houghton, 5-0, in an Allegany County match on Tuesday.
Carter Sisson was challenged in the first set by Alex Fraile before coming up with a 7-5, 6-0 triumph. Eben Schilke won at No. 2 singles and Isaiah Sisson pulled out a 6-3, 6-3 triumph at No. 3 singles. The team of Marcus Wolfer and Noah Strickland won every point in a victory at No. 2 doubles.
“Isaiah played an excellent match,” Fillmore coach Randy Crouch said. “Fillmore continues to get stronger and more consistent with each match. It was a great team win.”
The Eagles remained unbeaten at 9-0 while Houghton fell to 3-2.
BOYS GOLFPortville 32, Frankklinville 23Allegany-Limestone 30.5, Franklinville 23.5Allegany-Limestone 28.5, Portville 26.5AT BOLIVAR — Ryan Lechner carded a 48 to earn medalist honors and lead Allegany-Limestone (5-1-1, 1-2) to a pair of wins at Bolivar Golf Course.
Ryan Perkins had a 53 for Portville (2-5, 2-4), which earned a split. Ben Payne had a 54 for Franklinville (0-6, 0-4).
Fillmore 40, Hinsdale 15FRANKLINVILLE — Reed Cockle medaled with a 51 to help keep Fillmore unbeaten at 5-0.
Caden Miller had a 75 for Hinsdale (1-5, 1-4).
GOLF AT BOLIVAR CC
Franklinville: Payne 54, Riling 60, Smith 70, Manzo 75, Li 79Allegany-Limestone:
Lechner 48, Brairton 54, Brockel 59, Hilmey 68
Portville:
Perkins 53, Mathes 60, Scanlon 68, Reynolds 69, Stone 70
AT ISCHUA VALLEY CCFillmore:
Cockle 51, Roeske 55, Wiltse, Hall 55, Sylvester 64
Hinsdale:
Miller 75, Keenan 78, Brad Bergstrom 78, Bre. Bergstrom 83, Barton 91
TENNIS AT HOUGHTON
FIllmore 5, Houghton 0Singles:
C. Sisson (F) 7-5, 6-0 Fraile; Schilke (F) 6-1, 6-3 Hilshire; I. Sisson (F) 6-3, 6-3 Patipewe
Doubles: Sanasith/Derck (F) 6-1, 6-2 Winkens/Paschalis; Wolfer/Strickland (F) 6-0, 6-0 Matias/Harrison