Over a half-decade later, it’s become a kind of birthright for coach Jon Beardsley’s program.
Each fall, whenever the TH sets out to write an Allegany County girls soccer season preview or midseason report — or in this case, something in between — the Eagles are almost always the focal point.
Yes, part of us feels guilty for giving the same program the spotlight year-in and year-out. We do our best, for every sport, to give all teams a turn in that “lead” spot and to spread around our coverage. And yet, every year, Fillmore demonstrates, in tangible ways, that it continues to be deserving of the top spot, that there’s something newsworthy to depict of the county’s undisputed banner program.
And this year is no different.
Start with the one who oversees this highly successful operation: Beardsley. The 28th-year FCS coach entered the season with a mark of 380-109-31, putting him just 12 wins shy of passing legendary Genesee Valley coach Judy Bliven, for whom the award for Big 30 Girls Soccer Coach of the Year is named, for winningest girls coach in county history. Beardsley would actually be the second Fillmore boss in as many seasons to set a county wins record, alongside friend, colleague and brother-in-law Jamie Mullen, who passed iconic former Belfast coach Rich Sullivan for the boys title in 2021.
And at 8-0 at the midway point of this year, he now needs just four victories for the new record, and could set it as early as October 4 in a road game at Genesee Valley/Belfast.
Then, there’s his team.
THE EAGLES had already reached another level — even for them — over the last seven years, forging an incredible mark of 114-8-3 while advancing to the last four Section 5 Class D1 championship games, winning two (2019 and ‘21). Just last year, they hit their crescendo (at least to this point), going 21-1 while cruising to a sectional title and advancing to the New York State Final Four for the first time under Beardsley, where it was edged by Mount Academy, 2-1, in the semifinals.
And this year, they could be just as good … or better.
Fillmore welcomed back seven starters from a team that went unbeaten through regionals, including Grace Russell, a first-team all-state selection, twin sister Hope Russell, a goal-scoring maching and second-team all-state selection, goalkeeper Preslee Miller, who logged 15 shutouts last fall, and Rachel Hatch, a league all-star. The scariest part is that all of them are still only juniors.
But if their prospects, on paper, weren’t enough, the Eagles have also begun to back up that billing on the field, putting together perhaps their best first-half resume in recent memory. Fillmore opened with triumphs over solid Class C programs Portville (3-1) and Holland (4-0). It also blanked a previously unbeaten GV/Belfast (2-0) and on Thursday took down a perennially strong Class B Allegany-Limestone, 3-0, in one of the most anticipated girls games on the 2022 docket.
Halfway to another undefeated regular season, Fillmore has outscored its opponents 38-3. Grace Russell has been phenomenal in her role as a facilitator and Hope’s on a record pace from a scoring standpoint, notching 22 goals in those eight contests.
YES, WITH many of its key figures still in place, the Eagles have the look of a team that could get back to the NYS Final Four this November. Still just September, however, Beardsley is keeping an even keel.
“Each season brings new challenges and this year is no different,” Beardsley said from the outset. “We return a handful of starters and key role players, but it will take some time to adjust to some new positions and new roles to fill the holes from the losses to graduation (including Zoe Beardsley and former county MVP Sophia Templeton) …
“Our identity as a team is still being developed and hopefully winning is part of it. Daily improvement remains a big part of what we do. Being better than yesterday, while enjoying what we do is a top priority.”
ELSEWHERE in the county, this marks Year 2 for the Cuba-Rushford/Hinsdale, GV/Belfast and Friendship/Scio mergers and Year 3 for the Andover/Whitesville co-op. And now that these programs have had a year to adjust — to gel coaches, players and styles — it seems only natural that we’d be seeing what we are now:
For the most part, notable improvement.
That appears to be most evident at GV/Belfast, under Lisa-Scott Schneider and Duane Powers. A year ago, the JagDogs tallied 20 total goals en route to a 7-9 season that concluded with a quarterfinal round playoff loss to Marion. With the bulk of its players now a year older, however, including leading scorer Hannah Southwick-Powers and goalkeeper Ashley Burrows, GV/B has emerged as one of the top teams in the county, opening the year 5-0 and sitting 6-2 with close losses to Fillmore and Jasper-Troupsburg and already netting 16 markers in that span.
Then, too, Friendship/Scio, at 3-4-1, has already equaled its win total from a year ago (3-13-1) and C-R/Hinsdale, after a breakout season in which it won 10 games in 2021, could absolutely get there again with the likes of Big 30 all-star Tayor Searle (4 goals) and goalkeeper Tara Duvall back in the fold and a 4-3 record to date. The interesting thing is that, depending on where things shake out from here, as many as four teams, including Bolivar-Richburg could still be in the hunt for second place in the league standings behind Fillmore.
Following is a capsule look at the Big 30 girls soccer teams in Allegany County:
ANDOVER/WHITESVILLECoach:
Aaron Rawady/Alan Barber
League:
Allegany County
2021 record/postseason:
9-7; Friendship/Scio (W, 12-0, Sec. 5 Class D2 quarterfinal); Avoca/Prattsburgh ((L, 2-0, Sec. 5 Class D2 semifinal)
Roster:
Alexys Palmatier (jr., D/MF), Graci Lewis-Ellison (so., MF/F), Gabrielle Terhune (sr., MF/F), Allyson Schweigart (so., MF/F), Olivia Waters (fr., GK/D), Leigha Phelps (so., MF/F), Grace Fry (jr., D/MF), Makaila Brewster (jr., D/MF), Maddi Barona-Aiala (jr., MF/F), Gabbi Hall (sr., D), Ava Grice (jr., MF/F), Destiny Workman (jr., D/MF), Kennedy Bledsoe (sr., MF/F), Aislinn Hamilton (sr., D/MF), Brynn Scholl (sr., GK/D)
BOLIVAR-RICHBURGCoach:
Brooke Lovell (2nd year, 8-9)
League:
Allegany County
2021 record/postseason:
Kendall (L, 4-0, Sec. 5 Class C2 first round)
Roster:
Sarah Perkins (jr., MF/F), Madison Carney (sr., MF/D), Madigan Harris (sr., MF/F, 8 goals, 6 assists), McKinlee Harris (sr., MF/F, 17 goals, 7 assists), Raegan Giardini (so., MF/F), Claire Pangburn (jr., MF/F), Sommer Beckwith (so., D), Malayna Ayers (sr., GK/MF), Brooke Gustafson (jr., MF/F), Cassidy Stives (so., MF/F), Teegan Sibble (so., MF/F), Caitlyn Cleveland (jr., D/GK), Allison Zilker (sr., D)
From the coach:
“With a variety of both returners and newcomers, we are looking to be competitive in all of our regular scheduled games this season. We will look to lean on our juniors and seniors for their leadership throughout the season.”
CUBA-RUSHFORD/HINSDALECoach:
Aaron Wight (5th year, 15-44-2)
League:
Allegany County
2021 record/postseason:
Avon (L, 3-2, Sec. Class C1 first round)
Roster:
Aubrey Williams (fr., MF/F), Cloey Larabee (so., MF), Karleigh Truax (fr., D), Shae Maples (jr., F), Lily Tompkins (7th, D/MF), Sarah Easterly (so., D/MF), Fransisca Childs (sr., D), Jessica Ringelberg (jr., MF), Jen Tuttle (fr., MF/F), Sofia Riquelme (sr., MF/F), Molly Kunz (8th, D), Brynn Lavery (so., D/MF), Mireya Rutkowski (8th, F), Riley Keller (so., GK/F), Sydney Howard (jr., MF/F), Harlie Jones (jr., D), Haydn Jones (fr., MF), Jenna Sutton (so., MF), Annaleece Melton (so., D), Taylor Searle (sr., F), Jasmine Roe (so., D), Anna Elsigan (so., D), Kaylie Foskit (so., MF/F), Kaleigh Buckles (fr., D), Gabby Phearsdorf (fr., MF), Tara Duvall (sr., GK)
FILLMORECoach:
Jon Beardsley (28th year, 380-109-31)
League:
Allegany County
2021 record/postseason:
21-1; South Seneca (W, 7-0, Sec. 5 Class D1 quarterfinals); Honeoye (W, 4-0, Sec. 5 Class D1 semifinals); Marion (W, 4-0, Sec 5. Class D1 championship); Batavia-Notre Dame (W, 5-0, Sec. 5 Class D state qualifier); Ellicottville (W, 2-0, Class D Far West Regional); Mount Academy (L, 2-1, NYSPHSAA Class D semifinal)
Roster:
Malory DeRock (sr., MF/F, 4 goals, 5 assists), Madison Geertman (sr., MF, 2 assists), CeCe Schmidt (sr., MF/F, 2 goals), Kada Frazier (sr., D, 1 goal), Emma Beardsley (sr., D/MF), Karmen Frazier (sr., MF), Preslee Miller (jr., GK, 15 shutouts 0.4 gaa), Hope Russell (jr., F, 37 goals, 12 assists), Grace Russell (jr., MF, 19 goals, 20 assists), Rachel Hatch (jr., D), 3 goals, 2 assists), Amelia Rose (jr., D, 1 goal), Kylee Ellsworth (jr., D), Allie Mills (jr., MF/F, 1 assist), Oakley Frazier (jr., MF/D), Delaney Hillman (jr., D/MF), Ryleigh Goodliff (so., F/MF), Julia Beardsley (so., D)
From the coach:
see above.
FRIENDSHIP/SCIOCoach:
Eric Weinman
League:
Allegany County
2021 record/postseason:
3-13-1; Andover/Whitesville (L, 12-0, Sec. 5 Class D2 quarterfinal)
Roster:
Kristianna Smith (jr., MF/F), Lexi Crossley (jr., MF/F), Jenn Dickens (jr., D), Logan Roberts (sr., MF/F), Morgan Holcomb (fr., MF), Morghyn Ross (fr., F), Nicole Veley (so., F), Alivia Crossley (8th, D/MF), Grace Drumm (jr., GK/D), Cassidy Scholla (fr., MF), Jocelyn Dickerson (fr., D/MF), Ashlyn Golden (jr., F), Claire Calhoun (sr., D), Hunter Hint (fr., D/MF), Jordyn Nickerson (8th, F), Katherine Lamberson (sr., MF/F), Madison Rondeau (fr., MF/F), Avery Lamberson (8th, D/MF), Olivia Marks (jr., MF/F), Jadyn Wonderling (fr., D), Cierra Davenport (7th, D/F), Emily Lamberson (9th, D), Daelynn Willetts (fr., MF), Aloria Moran (jr., GK/F), Nevaeh Ross (jr., GK/F)
GENESEE VALLEY/BELFASTCoach:
Lisa Scott-Schneider/Duane Powers
League:
Allegany County
2021 record/postseason:
7-9; Marion (L, 3-1, Sec. 5 Class D1 quarterfinal)
Roster:
Ashley Burrows (sr., GK), Anna Drozdowski (sr., D), Lauren Haggstrom (sr., MF), Cielia Parla (sr., F), Adison Grusendorf (sr., MF, 4 goals, 1 assist), Kylee Lorow (sr., D), Harley Proctor (sr., MF, 2 goals), Angel Jimerson (sr., D/GK), Sondra Guilford (jr., MF/D), Mary Hamer (jr., D), Abby Sullivan (jr., MF), Morgan Bentley (jr., MF), Hannah Southwick-Powers (jr., F, 6 goals, 2 assists), Danika Scott (so., D), Sophie Zillgitt (so., MF), Whitney Young (fr., F)
From the coach:
“With the first year of our merger under our belts, the team will be comfortable in their status now. We will be competitive and we have been working on the big holes that we had, and the youngsters will fit in fine. It’s a nice group of ladies and they’re looking for more with good goals in mind.”
WELLSVILLECoach:
Erica Aftuck
League:
Independent
2021 record/postseason
: 4-13; Livonia (L, 4-1, Sec. 5 Class B2 first round)
Roster: Pala Alsworth (fr., MF), Gracelyn Howe (fr., D), Talia O’Connor (fr., MF), Lizzy Seely (fr., MF/F), Ayla Faulkner (fr., D/MF), Morgan Spicer (jr., MF/F), Clarissa White (so., D/MF), Jaden Dunbar (fr., MF/F), Lauren Viglietta (jr., D/MF), Addyson Clark (fr., MF/F), Caelyn Stevens (fr., MF/F), Jasmine Wentzl (sr., MF/F), Alexa Hennessy (fr., D), Kaitlyn Carpenter (jr., MF/F), Kaylie Faulkner (jr., D/MF), Lydia Kaye (fr., MF/F), Makenna Dunbar (so., GK/F), Makenzie Cowburn (jr., D/MF), Pearl Brizzee (sr., MF/F), Madison Thompson (jr., GK/D), Haylie Rizzo (jr., D)