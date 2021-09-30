FILLMORE — It might have technically taken place on Saturday.
On that day, the Fillmore soccer team beat Wellsville, 3-1, but longtime coach Jamie Mullen was absent, having missed the game for a wedding. But if Saturday didn’t count, then Thursday certainly did.
Either way, Mullen is the new county wins leader.
Noradeen Muzaid-Omar posted a goal and two assists and Fillmore exploded for four second-half goals in downing Cuba-Rushford, 4-1, in an Allegany County Division I rematch last night. With that, Mullen definitively surpassed Belfast legend and former colleague and competitor Rich Sullivan as the winningest boys soccer coach in Allegany County. After entering the year with 446 wins, Mullen has moved past Sullivan’s longstanding mark of 453, moving to fifth place in Section 5 history in the process.
“There are two things that kind of overarch all of it,” a humbled Mullen said afterward. “First, I grew up as a player (locally) and Rich Sullivan was the god of Allegany County and rightfully so. Just to be in the same conversation with Rich is incredibly satisfying. I’ll also remind everybody that he has eight sectional titles, and I’ll never touch that (Mullen currently has five).
“The other thing that I keep going back to … is we are definitely a program. I always want to remind everybody that I have an assistant, (Mike Witkowski), who’s been with me for 32 years. Adding Jarrett (Vosburg) and Jordan (Mullen, his son) … it took us a long time to get the perfect coaching staff, but it’s just been so satisfying. It’s a fun thing to celebrate and it’s a good thing no matter (when it happened).”
Zach Sisson (assist), Brent Zubikowski and Graham Cahill all added goals while Eben Schilke added a helper for the Eagles (9-2). Luke Colombo, back from an injury, made three saves. Jacob Smith scored off a Braeden Wight pass in the second half for C-R (3-6-1).
Of the difference in the two halves Thursday, Mullen added, “The difference, always, in soccer is you have to finish your opportunities. We had one in the first half where we were right on the 2-yard line and somehow managed to put it over the top of the bar. That’s hard to do.
“Every coach has said the same thing, you can never shoot the ball under the goal. We had five chances all (go over the crossbar). It just drives you crazy. But we fixed it in the second half and that was all the difference.”
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. II
Scio 6, Friendship 2
SCIO — Jordan White and Jackson Warboys each found the back of the net twice to spark Scio.
Brenden Loucks, Lazar Bulajic and Ethan Davenport all added markers for the Tigers, who built up a 5-0 lead before cruising. Landon Arnold made two saves.
Jerome Harmon netted both goals while Taylor Moore racked up 17 saves while being peppered throughout for Friendship (0-10).
ECIC DIVISION III
East Aurora 3, Pioneer 1
EAST AURORA — JT Carmody scored the lone goal as Pioneer fell to division leader East Aurora.
Zach Coppola had the assist while Caden Waite racked up 21 saves while keeping the Panthers in the game.
NON-LEAGUE
Northstar Christian 4, Houghton 0
HILTON — Massimo Gianola had a hand in all four goals, producing two first-half assists and two second-half markers to spark Northstar.
Lorenzo Danesi and Alvaro Munoz had the two early goals and Northstar needed five saves for the shutout win.
Chris Habecker made 10 saves for Houghton (3-5).
Bolivar-Richburg 5, Andover/Whitesville 0
BOLIVAR — Wyatt Karnuth tallied a pair of goals just five minutes in and finished with a hat trick to power Bolivar-Richburg to its third-straight win.
Reiss Gaines added the other two markers, including one from Karnuth, for B-R (8-3-2), which built up a 4-0 halftime lead. Evan Pinney, Gaines, Ian Unfus and Aydin Sisson all had assists while David Abdo made three saves in a shutout effort.
Carson Frungillo made 11 saves for Andover/Whitesville (1-10).
Genesee Valley/Belfast 2, Wellsville 0
BELMONT — Matt Weaver collected both goals as GV/Belfast (7-3) broke a scoreless halftime stalemate for a nice win over a Class B foe.
Weaver tallied the game-winner with 29:03 remaining and added an insurance goal with 14:20 left. He now has 17 goals on the year, fourth-most in the Big 30. Justin Hill added an assist while Thai Norasethaporn made six saves in a shutout effort.
“It was a quality game in the first half both ways,” Belfast coach Mark Sullivan noted. “In the second half, we owned the middle of the field and that set up our scoring opportunities. Trent Scott played an unbelievable midfield, and that helped. He’s been out with a concussion, so it was nice to get him back.”
Logan Dunbar made five saves for Wellsville (4-5-1).