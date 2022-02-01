FILLMORE — The Fillmore boys basketball team rolled to its sixth consecutive victory on Tuesday, running away with a 76-41 non-league win over Andover/Whitesville.
Will Roeske led the Eagles (11-3) with 19 points and 10 rebounds and Zach Sisson had 14 points (four 3-pointers) with six boards and eight assists. Mitch Ward added 10 points.
“We continue to get balanced efforts,” Fillmore coach Randy Crouch said. “Tonight, Will got off to a great start, and once they adjusted Zach took over. The rest of the team did a great job of taking advantage of their opportunities. (I’m) really pleased with how we are learning to play to each other's strengths and that showed with assists on 31 field goals. We have a stretch of five games in nine days starting Thursday, hopefully we can keep the momentum.”
C.J. Estep led Andover/Whitesville (5-10) with 22 points.
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. II
Scio/Friendship 49, Hinsdale 33
HINSDALE — Lazar Bulajic led Scio/Friendship (8-9) to victory with 20 points.
Taylor Moore added 12 points on four 3-pointers. S/F held Hinsdale to five points in the first half.
Sam Cashimere had 10 points for Hinsdale (0-11).
NON-LEAGUE
Bolivar-Richburg 61, Belfast 32
BELFAST — Landon Danaher paced Bolivar-Richburg (10-4) with 20 points as the Wolverines improved to 10-4 overall.
Aydin Sisson scored 11 points and Wyatt Karnuth had 10 points and four steals for B-R. David Baldwin grabbed eight rebounds and Aydin Sisson made three assists.
For Belfast (11-5), Tony Logue scored 13 points and Matt Weaver had 10 points.