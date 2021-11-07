WILLIAMSVILLE — There have already been a couple of Big 30 schools this fall that have fallen victim to the dreaded mantra that it is difficult to beat the same team three times in one season.
But with the way the Fillmore boys soccer team has been playing over the last month, it was really never in doubt that it would be the next team added to that list.
After a sluggish start, Section 5 champion Fillmore exploded for nine goals over the game’s final 58 minutes in a 9-0 trouncing of Section 6 winner Ellicottville in the Class D Far West Regional on Saturday afternoon at Williamsville South High School.
After a couple great chances early on — including a shot off the crossbar and a couple of nice saves by Ellicottville goalie Emmett Jacobson-Collidge — Fillmore (19-2) finally broke through with 18:29 to play in the half and added two more tallies before the intermission.
“I just asked my assistant coach, why is it that it always takes us 25 minutes to get going, and he said, ‘because it’s us.’ And you know what, we are a weird bunch, what can I say?” Fillmore coach Jamie Mullen said.
But, he also gave credit to his opponents from Ellicottville (5-11-2), a team that they’d previously beaten by scores of 10-1 and 6-1 in the regular season.
“Listen, (Ellicottville coaches) got the most out of their players and those guys battled,” Mullen said. “They were marking up and obviously the game plan was to put a body on us and to make life difficult for us, and that’s fine. Our kids didn’t get rattled and they kept going and they finally got rewarded for their efforts.”
The first goal of the game was set up off a sensational throw-in by Fillmore’s Carter Sisson, who tossed the ball a full 20 yards into the box. After bouncing around, the ball found the foot of Jack Cool, who potted the first of his two goals of the afternoon.
“We had five other kids throwing the ball in and then one day he picked up a ball and winged it 40 yards,” Mullen recalled. “And it’s like, ‘OK, you do understand that every college in America would like to have you on the roster?’”
Fillmore’s second goal came just over 10 minutes later on a laser of a shot from Zach Sisson that went off the crossbar and in. The Eagles added one more before the half when Nooradeen Muzaid-Omar’s corner kick curled past the goalie and into the net. And after a static opening 20 minutes, Fillmore managed to go into the half with an already iron-clad lead and allowed just one Ellicottville shot throughout the opening 40 minutes.
That start didn’t surprise Mullen, however, especially with what was on the line.
“There are nerves,” he said. “I don’t care who you are playing, you come in here and nobody knows this, but the pressure is on these kids because if they lose, it’s the greatest upset in history. And that pressure just works on you and that makes you miss and that makes you make mistakes.”
Fillmore wasted no time resuming its scoring prowess after halftime, as Muzaid-Omar added his second of the game four minutes in, and then Mitchell Ward scored his 31st and 32nd goals of the season less than four minutes apart to blow the game open.
Cool, Brent Zubikowski and Eben Schilke had the remaining markers for Fillmore, which dominated possession, had nine corner kicks and fired nearly 30 total shots.
Ellicottville (5-11-2) was without its starting goaltender, Evan Bauer, after he broke his hand in the Section 6 championship game last week. Backup Jacobson-Collidge filled in admirably in his absence, posting 11 saves against Fillmore’s relentless offense.
Fillmore (19-2) now advances to the NYSPHSAA Class D semifinals for the second time in the last three seasons. That game is set for next Saturday at Middletown High School with a possible championship matchup Sunday.
After starting the season 2-2, Fillmore goes into the Final Four flying high after winning 17 straight and allowing just two goals over its last eight games.
“My wife asked me on the bus ride up here, ‘Did I expect this’ and I will say that before the season I would have said absolutely. But as the season progressed, I honestly felt we were cursed. Kids were getting injured, all kinds of issues and then the COVID lurking all the time, threatening to end our season.” Mullen said.
“But we got a little rhythm I would say with six games to go in the regular season, we started playing and I am very grateful. Grateful to my coaching staff, players and the fans. It is every kid’s dream.”