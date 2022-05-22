FILLMORE — For the Fillmore softball team, it’s been the definition of an up-and-down season.
The Eagles have won six games by double-digit deficits and lost five games also by 10 runs or more. They’ve had a four-game win streak and a three-game losing streak. Hence, being a game over .500 entering the postseason.
But in its first elimination contest of the season, when it needed it most, Fillmore was the dominant version of itself.
Torann Wolfer went 3-for-5 and drove in three runs and the Eagles used a couple of big middle innings to dispatch Naples 19-4 over six innings in a Section 5 Class D first round matchup on Saturday morning. Saige Friedl was 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI and Oakley Frazier finished 2-for-3 with a pair of RBI for the fourth-seeded Eagles (10-7).
Tied at 2 through the first inning, Fillmore outscored No. 13 Naples 13-0 over the next three frames to bring a 15-2 lead into the fifth. The Eagles committed just one error while taking advantage of six Naples miscues. They’ll meet Northstar Christian/Elba in Tuesday’s semifinals.
“It was a needed, but successful opening-round game,” Fillmore coach Jon Beardsley said. “We started shaky but at the plate we were effective with getting on, stealing and scoring the lead runners consistently.
Friedl fanned six while issuing two walks for Fillmore. Grace Uhlen was 2-for-3 with an RBI for Naples (2-17).
SECTION 5 TOURNAMENT CLASS D FIRST ROUND Arkport/Canaseraga 12, Andover/Whitesville 10
ANDOVER — Tied going into the seventh inning, Arkport/Canaseraga plated two runs to take the lead for good and knock off sixth-seeded Andover/Whitesville (8-8).
Andover/Whitesville fell despite scoring 10 runs on 17 hits. Airline Hamilton and Gabby Terhune both had three hits while Zoey Lee (triple), Olivia Waters, Gabbi Hall and Ava Grice (two RBI) had two each. Emma Nelson had a hit and three RBI. A/W pitcher Makaila Brewster struck out eight and walked four, receiving a no-decision as she exited for Zoey Lee in the seventh.
Genesee Valley/Belfast 11, Lima Christian 1
BELFAST — Sandra Guilford led No. 8 Genesee Valley/Belfast (8-11) into the quarterfinals, hitting 3-for-3 while Harley Proctor, Abby Sullivan and Ashley Burrows had two hits each.
Burrows earned the win in the pitcher’s circle, holding Lima Christian to four hits while striking out eight and walking one.
Leading 2-0 after the first innings, GV/B plated four in the fourth and five in the sixth to put the contest away. The JagDogs will visit No. 1 Honeoye on Tuesday in a quarterfinal.