BOLIVAR — The Fillmore/Keshequa wrestling team went a solid 5-3 over the two-day Wolverine Scuffle on Wednesday and Thursday.
F/K downed Arkport/Canaseraga (48-21), Bath-Haverling (36-34), Franklinville (48-24) and Campbell-Savona (54-6), but fell to Olean (42-36), Maple Grove (54-12) and Lyndonville (48-24) in the nine-team event hosted by Bolivar-Richburg.
Alivia Cartwright highlighted Fillmore/Keshequa’s showing individually, going 8-1 with three pins at 118 pounds. Ryan Vedder and Kalen Beardsley both finished 7-2 with five victories by fall.
“Overall, I thought as a younger team, we made a lot of progress, particularly (Thursday),” F/K coach Mike Witkowski said. “We finished up a little rough against Maple Grove (on Wednesday, and I think that stung a little bit. We used it as motivation and really put together a much better day today. We still have a lot of work to do; we were buoyed by some forfeits. But we were able to pull out some wins, and I think that’s important for a young team.”