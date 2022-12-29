BOLIVAR — The Fillmore/Keshequa wrestling team went a solid 5-3 over the two-day Wolverine Scuffle on Wednesday and Thursday.

F/K downed Arkport/Canaseraga (48-21), Bath-Haverling (36-34), Franklinville (48-24) and Campbell-Savona (54-6), but fell to Olean (42-36), Maple Grove (54-12) and Lyndonville (48-24) in the nine-team event hosted by Bolivar-Richburg.

