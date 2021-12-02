FILLMORE — The Fillmore girls basketball team has long prided itself on fast starts and balanced scoring.
That’s the formula it rode all the way to an appearance in the Section 5 Class D1 championship game two years ago — the last full campaign for local teams. And that’s what it got in Thursday night’s 2021-22 season-opener.
Emma Cole had a double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds as three players reached double figures and eight hit the scoring column in the Eagles’ 58-26 non-league victory over Jasper-Troupsburg.
Jadyn Mucher just missed a double-double with 13 points and nine rebounds and Hope Russell had 13 points and six steals for the Eagles. Fillmore held a 19-4 lead through the first quarter and took a commanding 28-10 advantage into the break.
“The girls started fast, they played with a ton of energy,” coach Tom Parks said. “It was great to get off to a quick start, and we had a lot of balance throughout the game.”
Kayla Atherton had 11 points for Jasper-Troupsburg.
ADAM ELLIOTT MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT
Ellicottville 55, Cuba-Rushford 27PORTVILLE — Emilee Ruiz totaled 21 points and five steals and Allison Rowland piled up seven rebounds, seven assists and five steals to power Ellicottville to a season-opening win in the ACE event.
Harley Ficek recorded 10 points and eight rebounds while Ryah Quinn had seven boards and Dalayla Alexander chipped in eight steals and five assists for the Eagles, who jumped out to a 20-5 lead before cruising. Ellicottville gave new coach Tracy Rozler a win in her varsity debut. The Eagles will meet either Portville or Pioneer in Saturday’s championship.
“Ellicottville has some tough guards and they play some high-pressure defense,” C-R coach Aaron Wight said. “This was a good learning experience for us as far as figuring out how to take care of the basketball.”
Taylor Searle had 16 points for the Rebels (0-1).
AT PORTVILLE Cuba-Rushford (27)
Demick 1 0-0 2, Lavery 2 1-2 5, Kranock 1 0-0 2, Searle 6 2-2 16, Darrin 0 2-4 2. Totals: 10 5-8 27.
Ellicottville (55)
Alexander 3 0-0 6, John 1 0-0 2, Quinn 3 1-4 7, Ruiz 9 0-0 21, Rowland 4 1-2 9, Ficek 5 0-0 10. Totals: 25 2-6 55. Cuba-Rushford 5 13 20 27 Ellicottville 20 30 42 55
Three-point goals: C-R 2 (Searle); Eville. 3 (Ruiz). Total fouls: C-R 4, Eville 11. Fouled out:
None.
AT FILLMORE Jasper-Troupsburg (26)
Stuart 1 0-0 2, Atherton 5 0-0 11, Ross 1 0-2 2, Cornell 3 0-0 6, Potter 2 0-0 4, Miles 0 1-2 1. Totals: 12 1-4 26.
Fillmore (58)
H. Russell 6 0-4 13, G. Russell 1 2-4 4, Hatch 1 1-2 3, Mucher 4 4-6 13, Cole 6 2-4 14, Beardsley 1 0-2 2, Miller 2 2-2 6, Geertman 1 1-4 3. Totals: 22 12-27 58. Jasper-Troupsburg 4 10 19 26 Fillmore 19 28 41 58
Three-point goals: CJ-T 1 (Atherton); Fillmore 2 (H. Russell, Mucher). Total fouls: J-T 20, Fillmore 10. Fouled out:
Stuart (JT), Miles (JT).
JV: Fillmore def. Franklinville.